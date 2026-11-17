The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, which opens on 17 November, has grown into one of Asia's largest technology gatherings, drawing exhibitors from more than seventy-five countries under this year's theme of "AI and Beyond". Its halls will showcase artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics, space systems and cybersecurity, usually discussed in the language of productivity. Yet almost every one of them is dual-use. The chip that powers a data centre also guides a missile, the vision model that reads traffic also identifies targets, and the network that carries digital payments is also a front line for state-backed hackers. The boundary between civilian innovation and national security has dissolved, and countries that ignore this will import vulnerabilities along with technology. Among India's partners, none understands this convergence better than Israel, which this year brings its defence ministry's research directorate to Bengaluru alongside its civilian innovation agencies.

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Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel in 2017 Israel's advantage lies in an ecosystem built on circulation between the military and the market. Conscripts trained in units such as 8200 go on to found cybersecurity companies, defence research funds, and civilian startups; battlefield needs become commercial products within years. India has seen this model develop since diplomatic relations were established in 1992. Israel proved a dependable supplier during Kargil in 1999, Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel in 2017, and India has since become Israel's largest defence customer, accounting for roughly a third of its arms exports between 2020 and 2024. The Defence Cooperation MoU of November 2025, the Bilateral Investment Agreement and the elevation of ties to a Special Strategic Partnership in February 2026 have now given this trust an institutional form. What must now change is its direction, because buying finished systems leaves India dependent on foreign production lines and export approvals.

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Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems in Hyderabad The shift towards co-development is already visible. Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems in Hyderabad became the first facility outside Israel to build the Hermes 900 drone and has delivered more than twenty to Israel itself. Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems has produced components for the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile, which the DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries co-developed. Bharat Electronics and Israel Aerospace Industries formed a joint venture in 2024 to sustain these systems in India, and Rafael has been reported to be exploring the production of Iron Dome interceptors with Indian firms.

Operation Sindoor The drone warfare shows why this matters. Operation Sindoor demonstrated that a loitering munition such as the Harop can combine surveillance, decoy and strike, while drone drops along the western frontier remain a daily challenge. Israeli firms exhibiting in Bengaluru build aerial interceptors, drone-detection radar and navigation for unmanned vehicles. Joint teams could turn these into counter-drone networks for Indian terrain and autopilots that work under satellite jamming.

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Cybersecurity: CERT-In and Israel's National Cyber Directorate agreement Cybersecurity has moved from dialogue to institutions. The 2020 agreement between CERT-In and Israel's National Cyber Directorate was followed in February 2026 by a Letter of Intent for a Cyber Centre of Excellence in India and a multi-year roadmap of joint research and exercises. In artificial intelligence and quantum technology, the foundations are newer. An MoU now links the IndiaAI Mission with Israel's National AI Directorate, the two National Security Advisors lead a Critical and Emerging Technology initiative, and Israeli startups have been invited into India's National Quantum Mission. Quantum-secure military communication and AI models trained on Indian languages and terrain are natural joint projects.

India and Israel should co-develop deepfake detection Technology alone does not win modern conflicts, which are also fought over information. During Operation Sindoor, fabricated videos and false claims of downed aircraft spread within minutes, a pattern Israel has confronted since 7 October 2023. The drones that deliver precision effects also generate the most credible evidence of what happened, and AI can authenticate that evidence at source. India and Israel should co-develop deepfake detection and image-provenance tools and agree on protocols for rapid, verified disclosure during operations.

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What will decide the future of co-development Three conditions will decide the future of co-development. Intellectual property, source-code access and export rights must be settled at the outset so that Indian firms gain design authority. Procurement must reward speed and allow startups to test quickly with Indian armed forces. The bilateral Industrial R&D and Innovation Fund should prioritise dual-use projects in counter-drone systems, cyber defence, AI and quantum sensing.

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026: A reminder The Bengaluru Tech Summit is a reminder that the technologies shaping India's economy and its security are now the same technologies. When an Israeli founder and an Indian founder write the code that guides a drone, protects a power grid and verifies the truth of what that drone has done, India and Israel would be largest co-builders. That is the measure of ambition the Special Strategic Partnership now demands.

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(Note: The above article is authored by Dr. Arvind Gupta, Head of Digital India Foundation and Adjunct Professor – Data and Digital Economy; the views and opinions expressed here by contributors, authors, or guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position, or opinions of LiveMint.)

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