BenQ MA270U review: A 4K monitor that actually gets MacBook users right

BenQ has crafted the MA270U for MacBook users, bringing a clean, minimal design and a range of features tailored for seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. With Display Pilot 2 software, 4K UHD resolution, USB-C connectivity, and thoughtful ergonomics, this monitor aims to stand out in its segment. We tested the MA270U, priced at 41,998, and here is our review.

BenQ MA270U 4K monitor specifications

Specification Details Screen Size 27 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 60Hz Response Time 5ms (GTG) Brightness 400 nits (typ.), 440 HDR Color Gamut 95% DCI-P3, 99% sRGB Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A Ergonomics Height, tilt, swivel, pivot Power Delivery USB-C up to 90W Price ₹ 41,998

BenQ MA270U 4K monitor: Design and build BenQ MA270U features a minimal design; its metal construction, silver finish, and no bezel design fit perfectly with Apple aesthetics. The stand is all metal with a brushed metal finish throughout; this same colour and finish can also be found at the back of the monitor, which is plastic. The monitor looks and feels sturdy and solid without being too flashy, perfect for long-term use.

BenQ MA270U review

The ergonomics of this monitor are amazing, and I absolutely loved the adjustability of this monitor. You can adjust the height up to 115 mm, tilt from minus 5 to 20 degrees and pivot to 90 degrees to use it in portrait orientation. The adjustability is smooth and effortless, and rotating the monitor to portrait is also easy and quick.

The stand has a rubber platform on it, right under the screen, to put a phone or any other gadget you want to place there. All the IO is at the back of the monitor, in a similar orientation to iMac ports, and the port selection is great; you get two HDMI ports, two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. I never liked this orientation of ports. For HDMI, it is good because once you connect that cable, you are set. But USB A and C ports can be used regularly, and these could be accessible without turning on the whole monitor.

BenQ MA270U review

The stand has cable management loops, perfect for routing cables easily to the back of the desk. You get dual speakers at the bottom side of the monitor, and to control the volume and other features, the joystick is also at the bottom edge. Overall, the monitor looks sleek and modern, matching the minimal aesthetics of your work desk.

BenQ MA270U 4K monitor: Picture quality BenQ MA270U features a large 27-inch display with 4K resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Apart from that, it features HDR10, 99 sRGB coverage and up to 400 nits brightness. The picture quality looks fantastic and is perfect for all professionals like video editors, photo editors and coders. There are many more presets that instantly change the visuals on this display. It features an M book profile that automatically adjusts the display to match the display on a MacBook.

BenQ MA270U review

The matte coating on the display helps reduce glare on the display which is perfect for home or office setups. Since my room does not have any light that hits the display directly, I tested it for glare to see how much glare it reduced. And to my surprise, it is really good for that, not good for cleaning, though, because any smudge this coating gets becomes very hard to remove. The viewing angles are perfect, but since you are going to sit close to the monitor, it does not matter too much unless you have a multi-monitor setup.

The HDR quality is average at best, as it features HDR400. Although the brightness is decent, the lack of deep blacks means the contrast and colour punch are not up to standard. Overall, I think this is a nice display, according to the picture quality and brightness that you might need for your home or office setup.

Display Pilot 2: A Tool that makes it a MacBook monitor Display Pilot 2 is the secret sauce that makes the MA270U feel like a true MacBook accessory. Instead of fumbling with physical buttons on the monitor, this utility consolidates all the monitor's features in the menu bar of your MacBook. In fact, you can only toggle the brightness and volume of the monitor using the button provided; the rest of the features need this tool installed on your MacBook or Windows machine.

BenQ MA270U review

The tool sits in the menu bar and mimics the macOS design with all the sliders and buttons on it. Its brightness slider syncs with the MacBook’s display and adjusts brightness on both displays, a pretty cool feature. The FocuSync feature integrates with macOS Focus modes to adjust display settings based on your activity, while B.I.+ Gen2 uses an ambient light sensor to optimise brightness and colour temperature.

Audio: Not impressive The monitor comes with two 3W speakers firing down from the bottom edge, good enough for YouTube videos. They are definitely louder than your MacBook Pro’s speakers, but they lack weight and punch, sounding hollow.