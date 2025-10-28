Bessemer chases AI startup that could disrupt India’s IT sector
Rwit Ghosh 5 min read 28 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Bessemer Venture Partners is increasing its focus on AI startups aiming to disrupt India's $283-billion IT services sector. The VC firm is evaluating 20-30 AI companies weekly and is prepared to invest up to $15 million in early-stage rounds.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bessemer Venture Partners is eyeing pre-seed, seed, and early-stage investments in artificial intelligence companies that aim to disrupt India’s $283-billion information technology services sector, according to a top executive at the global investment firm.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story