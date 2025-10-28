Bessemer chases AI startup that could disrupt India’s IT sector

State of AI

Globally, AI use by enterprises is growing. The number of companies using AI for at least one business function has gone up from 50% in 2022 to 78% by July last year, according to a survey by McKinsey & Co. Similarly, since OpenAI made generative AI popular, its use in enterprise went from 33% in 2023 to 71% as of July last year. However, only 16% of enterprises surveyed were using AI in five or more functions, up from just 4% in 2021.