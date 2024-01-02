Best 12kg LG washing machine cover to protect your laundry companion: 10 picks

Introduction {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In order to protect your prized laundry companion, investing in a reliable washing machine cover is a wise decision. When it comes to robust and capacious laundry solutions, the 12kg LG washing machine stands out as a popular choice among households. Its impressive capacity ensures that you can efficiently tackle large loads of laundry, making it an indispensable asset in any home. However, safeguarding this valuable appliance from dust, scratches, and potential damage is equally important to ensure its longevity and sustained performance.

Our guide explores the top 10 washing machine covers specifically designed for the 12 kg LG washing machine, providing you with a comprehensive overview of protective options available in the market. While the focus is on LG, we also shed light on covers compatible with machines from other leading brands, offering a well-rounded selection to cater to diverse preferences.

The12 kg LG washing machine is known for its top technology, user-friendly features, and durability. As we delve into the world of washing machine covers, we consider factors such as material quality, design, and additional features that enhance the protective capabilities of each cover. From waterproof designs to dust-resistant fabrics, our recommendations encompass a range of options to suit various needs.

While the spotlight is on LG, we understand that households may have different preferences and needs. Therefore, we present covers that not only cater to LG washing machines but also extend their protective prowess to other popular brands in the market. Whether you own a Samsung, Whirlpool, or Bosch washing machine, our guide ensures that you find a suitable cover that complements your appliance and enhances its lifespan.

Join us on this exploration of the top 10 12kg LG washing machine covers, where functionality meets style, and protection becomes a priority for your laundry companion.

Product List

Classic® Front Load Washing Machine Cover

This Front Load Washing Machine Cover is specially designed for a 12kg LG washing machine and fits other sizes too, ranging from 8.5 Kg to 12 Kg. The cover dimensions are 72cmsX63cmsX81cms, ensuring a snug fit for your washing machine. The cover features strategically placed holes for the inlet pipe, outlet pipe, and power cord, allowing easy access without removing the entire cover. Made from waterproof and dustproof material, this cover provides comprehensive protection for your washing machine. The added convenience of a zip makes it easy to open and use, eliminating the need to take off the entire cover. With a transparent front cover, you can keep an eye on your machine's program without uncovering it. Whether you have an 8.5 Kg, 9 Kg, 9.5 Kg, 10 Kg, 10.5 Kg, 11 Kg, 11.5 Kg, or a12kg LG washing machine, this Full Body Cover ensures your appliance stays clean and protected. The package includes one front load fully automatic washing machine cover, offering a hassle-free solution for maintaining your appliance.

Specifications of Classic® Front Load Washing Machine Cover

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Colour : Black,White

Brand: CLASSIC

Item Weight: 630 Grams

Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

Pros Cons Waterproof and dustproof protection. Zipper durability concerns. Convenient zip for easy access.

2.Wings Star Top Load Washing Machine Cover

This Wings Star Top Load Washing Machine Cover is specifically designed for the LG 12kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading THD12STB. Crafted in a stylish Dark Blue hue, this cover adds a protective layer to your washing machine, keeping it safe from dust and water. The cover's dimensions, measuring 89x58x58 cm (Height x Width x Depth), ensure a snug fit for your LG 12kg Washer. Conveniently, it comes with strategically placed holes for the inlet pipe, outlet pipe, and power cord, allowing you to use the machine without the hassle of removing the entire cover. Constructed with water-resistant and dust-proof material, this cover provides comprehensive protection for your washing machine. Cleaning is a breeze – simply use a wet cloth to wipe the outer part. The added zipper feature enhances accessibility; open the zipper when needed, and there's no need to take off the entire cover during machine use. Invest in this high-quality cover to safeguard your 12kg LG washing machine, combining functionality with a touch of elegance.

Specifications of .Wings Star Top Load Washing Machine Cover

Material: ‎Polyester & Polyester Blend

Colour : Dark Blue

Brand: Wings Star

Item Weight: 450 Grams

Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

Pros Cons Water and Dust Resistant Limited Color Options Zipper for Easy Access

3. Amazon Brand - Umi. Top Load Washing Machine Cover

This heavy-duty LG machine deserves the best protection, and the12 kg LG washing machine cover by Amazon Brand - Umi is just the thing! Specifically designed for LG machines with a capacity of 11 kg and 12 kg, this top load washing machine cover is a perfect fit. The cover comes with strategically placed holes for the inlet pipe, outlet pipe, and power cord, ensuring easy access without the need to remove the entire cover. It's not just about protection from dust; this cover is also waterproof, shielding your machine from unexpected spills and splashes. Featuring a convenient zip, you can effortlessly open and use your washing machine without any hassle. The full-body cover keeps your appliance safeguarded from top to bottom. The transparent panel cover allows you to monitor the machine's settings without lifting the protection. Invest in the best for your heavy-duty LG machine- choose the Amazon Brand - Umi top load washing machine cover for a reliable and durable shield against the elements. Keep your appliance in top-notch condition with this must-have accessory.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Umi. Top Load Washing Machine Cover

Material: PVC & Cotton

Colour: BLACK

Brand: Amazon Brand - Umi

Item Weight: 350 Grams

Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

Pros Cons Transparent panel for monitoring. Limited size compatibility. Suitable for 11kg and 12kg LG machines.

4. ELITE PRODUCTS Front Load Washing Machine Cover

This protective cover is tailor-made for your precious washing machine, ensuring a perfect fit for various models, including the LG Large Capacity Washer with a generous 12kg load capacity. Designed to accommodate a range of sizes, from 8.5kg to 12kg, it’s a versatile shield for your appliance. Whether you own a Samsung or LG front load washing machine, this cover is your go-to solution. Tested and proven to be an impeccable match for models like the Samsung WW90K54E0UX/TL and LG FHT1409ZWL, it provides a snug fit, assuring the safety of your valuable appliance. The cover boasts transparency on the front side, allowing you to keep an eye on your machine. Conveniently placed holes at the back cater to the inlet pipe, outlet pipe, and power cord, ensuring seamless functionality even with the cover on. Crafted with high-quality fabric, this cover guarantees durability, making it a long-lasting investment for your washing machine. Not only is it waterproof, shielding against unexpected spills, but it also keeps dust at bay, maintaining the pristine condition of your appliance for years to come.

Specifications of ELITE PRODUCTS Front Load Washing Machine Cover

Material: Fabric

Colour: BIG WHITE FLOWERS

Brand: ELITE PRODUCTS

Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

Pros Cons High-quality, durable, and waterproof fabric. May lack ventilation for prolonged use. Convenient holes for pipes and cord.

5.Amazon Brand - Umi. Front Load Washing Machine Cover

For12kg LG Washing Machine owners, the Elite Products Front Load Washing Machine Cover is the ideal protective solution. This cover is not only suitable for LG models but also fits Samsung machines ranging from 8.5kg to 12kg. The cover's dimensions (72 x 63 x 81 cm) ensure a perfect fit for various front load washing machines. Specifically tested for compatibility with popular LG models such as the 9kg FHT1409ZWL and 10kg FHD1057STB, this cover guarantees a snug fit for your 12kg LG Laundry Solution. Additionally, it has been tried and proven to be a perfect match for Samsung machines like the WW90K54E0UX/TL and WW10N641RBX/TL. Crafted from high-quality fabric, this cover is designed to withstand the test of time, providing long-lasting protection. The transparent front side allows you to easily monitor your washing machine, while strategically placed holes at the back ensure convenient access for the inlet pipe, outlet pipe, and power cord. Keep your valuable 12kg LG washing machine safe from water and dust with this reliable and durable Elite Products Front Load Washing Machine Cover.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Umi. Front Load Washing Machine Cover

Material: Nylon, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Colour : Grey

Brand: Amazon Brand – Umi

Item Weight: 300 Grams

Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

Pros Cons Tested fit for LG and Samsung models. May not fit all washing machine models Durable, high-quality fabric construction.

6.Stylista Washing Machine Cover

This Stylista Washing Machine Cover is designed especially for your Durable LG 12kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading washing machine, such as the THD12STB model. The cover is crafted with a stylish symmetric pattern in black, adding a touch of elegance to your laundry space. Tailored to fit the dimensions of your washing machine, the cover measures 91.5x56x57.1 CM (Height x Width x Depth). It is made from wipeable recycled PVC material, ensuring durability and easy maintenance. The cover not only protects your appliance from dust and water but also provides a designated space for wires and pipes. Choosing this cover gives you peace of mind with a 6-month warranty against any manufacturing defects. It is a smart investment to keep your12kg LG washing machine safe and stylish, enhancing its longevity. Upgrade your laundry area with this dustproof and waterproof cover designed specifically for the size and model of your beloved LG washing machine.

Specifications of Stylista Washing Machine Cover

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Colour : BB82

Brand: Stylista

Item Weight: 510 Grams

Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

pros cons Durable Material for Longevity No Ventilation Openings Wipeable Surface for Easy Cleaning

7. STAR WEAVES Top Load Washing Machine Cover

For those who own a 12kg LG washing machine, safeguarding it becomes a top priority. Introducing the STAR WEAVES Top Load Washing Machine Cover designed specifically for LG 12 KG Fully-Automatic Top Loading THD12STB. This cover is not only waterproof but also dustproof, ensuring your valuable appliance stays in top-notch condition. The cover is versatile, fitting well with various top load washing machines from popular brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch, Haier, IFB, Godrej, and Panasonic. Its dimensions of 89x58x58 CM make it an ideal fit for your 12kg LG washing machine. Equipped with strategically placed holes, the cover allows easy access for the inlet pipe, outlet pipe, and power cord. Cleaning is a breeze – simply use a wet cloth for the outer part. The cover is designed with a convenient zip, allowing you to open it effortlessly without removing the entire cover while using your washing machine. Invest in the STAR WEAVES Top Load Washing Machine Cover for a hassle-free and effective way to protect your 12kg LG washing machine

Specifications of STAR WEAVES Top Load Washing Machine Cover

Material: Polyester

Colour : Multicolor

Brand: Star Weaves

Item Weight: 400 Grams

Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

Pros Cons Versatile Fit for Various Top Load Machines Zipper Durability May Vary Convenient Access Holes for Pipes and Cord

8. Elite Products Front Load Washing Machine Cover

This washing machine cover is designed for 12kg LG washing machine models, offering protection and style. With dimensions of 72 x 63 x 81 centimetres, it fits perfectly on LG machines ranging from 8.5kg to 12kg. The cover is crafted with convenient holes for the inlet pipe, outlet pipe, and power cord, ensuring easy accessibility. Its transparent front side allows you to monitor the machine without removing the cover. Cleaning is a breeze as the cover is easily washable. Simply use a wet cloth to wipe down the outer part, keeping it looking new and fresh. The durable material not only shields your washing machine from dust and scratches but also adds a layer of elegance to your laundry area. Invest in this practical and attractive cover to prolong the life of your12 kg LG washing machine while enhancing the overall aesthetic of your laundry space.

Specifications of Elite Products Front Load Washing Machine Cover

Material: Fabric

Colour: Grey & Black

Brand: Elite Products

Pros Cons Protects against dust and dirt. May require frequent cleaning. Convenient access to pipes and cords.

9. Ozzy Enterprises Washing Machine Cover

This Washing Machine Cover by Ozzy Enterprises is perfect for a 12kg LG washing machine and other brands like Samsung, Bosch, IFB, and more. Designed with simplicity in mind, this cover fits front load machines ranging from 8.5 kg to 12 kg. The cover features strategically placed holes for the inlet pipe, outlet pipe, and power cord, ensuring convenience and functionality. Its water-resistant and dustproof material safeguards your washing machine from external elements, while the transparent panel cover allows you to access the machine's controls without removing the entire cover. The thoughtful design includes a zip for easy opening, eliminating the need to take off the entire cover while using the machine. The cover's dimensions of 63x72x81cms ensure a perfect fit for your specific machine model. Crafted from wipeable PVC material, this cover is durable and easy to clean. It is tailored to match the size and model of various brands, providing a universal fit for major washing machine brands. Before placing your order, make sure to match the dimensions of your machine with this cover for a snug and protective fit.

Specifications of Ozzy Enterprises Washing Machine Cover Compatible for LG , Samsung , Bosch, IFB & Others

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Colour : Grey

Brand: Generic

Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

Closure Type: Zipper

pros cons Convenient access with transparent panel cover. Limited color options Easy to clean, wipeable PVC material.

10. Vintage Pro Front Load Washing Machine Cover

This Vintage Pro Front Load Washing Machine Cover is perfect for a and various other models like 8.5 Kg, 9 Kg, 9.5 Kg, 10 Kg, 10.5 Kg, 11 Kg, and 11.5 Kg, 12 kg. It measures 72cm in length, 63cm in width, and 81cm in height, ensuring a snug fit for your washing machine. The cover features strategically placed holes for the inlet pipe, outlet pipe, and power cord, making it convenient to use without removing the entire cover. Its water-resistant and dust-proof design protects your washing machine from the elements, ensuring its longevity. The full-body cover comes equipped with a front-side zip closure, allowing easy access to the washing machine door without removing the entire cover. This user-friendly design enhances the overall convenience of the cover. Crafted from high-quality materials, the cover boasts a fabric mesh on the inside, providing strength and durability. Cleaning is a breeze – simply wipe it with a wet cloth to keep it looking new.

Specifications of Vintage Pro Front Load Washing Machine Cover

Material: Fabric

Colour : Brown

Brand: Vintage Pro

Item Weight: 900 Grams

Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

Pros Cons Convenient front-side zip closure. Limited color options High-quality, durable fabric mesh inside.

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Classic® Front Load Washing Machine Cover Waterproof and dustproof material. Convenient zip for easy usage. Transparent front for program visibility. Wings Star Top Load Washing Machine Cover Water and Dust-Proof Material Convenient Zipper Access Tailored for LG 12kg Washer Amazon Brand - Umi. Top Load Washing Machine Cover Water-resistant Convenient zip opening Transparent panel for easy monitoring ELITE PRODUCTS Front Load Washing Machine Cover Tailored fit for 8.5kg to 12kg washing machines Transparent front and backside access holes Waterproof and dustproof high-quality fabric Amazon Brand - Umi. Front Load Washing Machine Cover Snug fit for 12kg LG Laundry Solution Transparent front side for easy monitoring Long-lasting protection Stylista Washing Machine Cover Symmetric Pattern in Black Recycled PVC Material Dustproof and Waterproof Design STAR WEAVES Top Load Washing Machine Cover Full Body Cover Design Quick Access Zip Mechanism Quick Access Zip Mechanism Elite Products Front Load Washing Machine Cover Custom Fit for Multiple LG Models Transparent Front Side Cover Access Holes for Pipes and Cords Ozzy Enterprises Washing Machine Cover Universal Fit for Various Brands Water-Resistant and Dustproof Design Convenient Transparent Panel Cover Vintage Pro Front Load Washing Machine Cover Universal fit for LG machines (8.5-12kg) Water-proof and dust-proof material Easy access with front-side zip

Best overall product The Elite Products Front Load Washing Machine Cover emerges as the ultimate choice for safeguarding your12kg LG washing machine. With precisely tailored dimensions of 72 x 63 x 81 centimeters, it ensures a perfect fit, offering a transparent front for easy monitoring. Crafted from high-quality fabric, this cover is not only waterproof but also stylish, enhancing the aesthetics of your laundry space. The strategically placed holes guarantee convenient access to the inlet pipe, outlet pipe, and power cord. Investing in this cover means extending the life of your washing machine while adding an elegant touch to your laundry area.

Best value for money product For a budget-friendly yet efficient solution, the Ozzy Enterprises Washing Machine Cover is a standout choice. Compatible with various brands and models ranging from 8.5 kg to 12 kg, this cover prioritizes affordability without compromising on quality. Crafted from wipeable PVC material, it ensures both durability and easy cleaning. The cover's design incorporates strategically placed holes for the inlet pipe, outlet pipe, and power cord, providing convenience without the need to remove the entire cover. With water-resistant and dustproof features, this cover guarantees effective protection for your washing machine. It's a cost-effective investment that combines functionality with practicality, making it the best value for money.

How to Choose a 12kg LG washing machine cover? Selecting the perfect cover for your12kg LG Selecting the perfect cover for your12kg LG washing machine involves a thoughtful consideration of various factors. Start by measuring the dimensions of your machine to guarantee a snug fit. Check for strategically placed holes in the cover design, facilitating easy access to the inlet pipe, outlet pipe, and power cord without requiring complete removal. Material plays a pivotal role, and opting for water-resistant and dustproof options, such as PVC or fabric, ensures comprehensive protection.

Additional features can enhance the cover's usability. A transparent panel on the cover allows you to monitor the washing machine's controls without uncovering it. The presence of a zipper adds convenience, enabling easy opening and use without lifting the entire cover. It's essential to ensure the cover is compatible not only with the size of your LG machine but also with its specific model.

Consider the overall design and aesthetics to complement your laundry area. Reading user reviews provides valuable insights into the cover's durability and practicality in real-world usage scenarios. Investing in a cover that seamlessly combines functionality, durability, and affordability ensures that your12kg LG washing machine remains protected and adds a touch of style to your laundry space.

FAQs Question : Q: Do all covers fit 12 kg LG washing machines? Ans : A: Not every cover is universally compatible. Checking the dimensions and model compatibility is crucial to ensure a proper fit. Question : Q: Are these covers waterproof? Ans : A: Yes, most covers are designed with waterproof materials, offering protection against spills and splashes. Question : Q: Can I access my machine without removing the entire cover? Ans : A: Absolutely. Covers with strategically placed holes and zippers provide easy access to essential components without the need for complete removal. Question : Q: How do I clean the covers? Ans : A: Cleaning methods vary, but generally, wiping with a wet cloth is sufficient. Refer to the product instructions for specific details Question : Q: Are these covers suitable for other brands besides LG? Ans : A: Yes, many covers are designed to accommodate various brands, ensuring a universal fit for different washing machines.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

