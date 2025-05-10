Best 40 inch TVs in 2025: Top 9 smart TVs from TCL, Acer, Kodak, VW and more for small spaces and big impressions

When buying one of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025 you expect a clear picture, smooth streaming, easy controls and a size that fits just right for movies, shows, and everyday watching.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published10 May 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Big entertainment fits small spaces with the best 40 inch TVs in 2025.
Big entertainment fits small spaces with the best 40 inch TVs in 2025.

The best 40 inch TVs often fly under the radar, but they’re truly a hidden gem. While they may not boast massive screens like their larger siblings, they deliver impressive visuals that won’t take over your space. Best for cosy rooms or apartments, they offer high quality entertainment without overwhelming your living area.

Don’t let their size fool you. These powerhouses punch well above their weight. From binge watching your favourite shows to enjoying movie nights, they provide stunning clarity and vibrant colours. If you're after a smart solution for smaller spaces that doesn’t compromise on performance, these best 40 inch TVs in 2025 are the way to go.

The TCL smart LED TV, one of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025, provides a strong viewing experience with its full HD resolution and bezel-less design. It offers clear picture quality, making it an ideal choice for smaller spaces.

The built in Android system makes streaming a breeze, and the design ensures it fits seamlessly into any room without overwhelming the space. It’s a top contender for those looking quality in a more compact size.

Specifications

Display Technology
LED
Resolution
1080p
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity Technology
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Reasons to buy

...

Clear picture quality

...

Easy to set up

Reason to avoid

...

Might be small for large rooms

...

Limited advanced features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TCL 40 inch smart TV for its clear picture and easy streaming.

Why choose this product?

For a simple design and smooth performance, it’s one of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025.

The Acer 40 inches full HD smart LED Google TV offers a reliable viewing experience, making it one of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025 for smaller rooms.

It’s great for streaming and offers clear picture quality with easy navigation. Best for those buyers who are looking for a simple TV setup without the bulk, this model delivers great value in a small space.

Specifications

Display Technology
LED
Resolution
1080p
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity Technology
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
Product Dimensions
8.1D x 89.2W x 50.9H Centimetres

Reasons to buy

...

Easy to use

...

Clear picture quality

Reason to avoid

...

Limited size options

...

May not be ideal for large rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its ease of use and reliable streaming performance.

Why choose this product?

Acer's TV offers smooth streaming and simple setup for smaller spaces.

The Kodak 40 inch special edition smart LED TV is one of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025. With clear visuals and easy setup, it’s a great option for small spaces.

Enjoy sharp picture quality and smooth viewing, making it the right option for casual entertainment. This smart LED TV offers reliable performance without taking up too much room.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity Technology
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Product Dimensions
11D x 92.5W x 54.5H Centimetres

Reasons to buy

...

Great for smaller spaces

...

Easy setup and use

Reason to avoid

...

Limited smart features

...

Picture quality may vary in bright rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its easy setup and clean image for casual TV watching.

Why choose this product?

If you need a straightforward TV with good clarity in a small space, this is the best TV.

Among the best 40 inch TVs in 2025, the VW 40 inch Android smart LED TV stands out for everyday use. It brings a clean look and simple setup for smaller homes.

If you enjoy casual streaming and want a screen that fits without taking over your space, this one fits well. It’s easy to get started, works smoothly, and feels right for daily watching without fuss.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity Technology
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Product Dimensions
12D x 52W x 88H Centimetres

Reasons to buy

...

Clear viewing experience

...

Easy to set up

Reason to avoid

...

Sound could be louder

...

Not for heavy gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many say it’s smooth to use and fits well in small rooms.

Why choose this product?

It’s easy to live with and does what you need without overdoing it.

Blaupunkt 40 inch smart TV lands a spot among the best 40 inch TVs in 2025 for one simple reason which is it feels right at home. Easy to use, quick to stream, and hassle free for daily watching.

It doesn’t try too hard and gives you what you need to enjoy shows or movies without thinking twice. Good fit if you just want something that works and blends in easily.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Product Dimensions
11D x 92.5W x 54.5H Centimetres

Reasons to buy

...

Simple to use

...

Works well for daily use

Reason to avoid

...

Sound may feel basic

...

Build may feel light

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it’s easy to handle and does the job well for regular viewing.

Why choose this product?

Because it’s straightforward, no-fuss, and does what a TV should without complications.

One of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025, the TCL 101 cm smart QLED TV gives a bright, clear picture and has all your favourite streaming apps built in.

It turns movie nights or live sports into something you'll actually enjoy watching without fiddling with settings or extra devices. Just switch it on and start watching with zero fuss.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity Technology
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Product Dimensions
18.4D x 89.2W x 55.8H Centimetres

Reasons to buy

...

Sharp and rich display

...

Google TV makes browsing easy

Reason to avoid

...

Sound might need a speaker boost

...

No premium remote

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it's easy to use and the picture feels real during sports and shows.

Why choose this product?

It gives you simple, fuss free TV watching.

One of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025, this Kodak 40 inch smart TV feels easy from the start. It’s made for people who just want to watch without thinking too much.

Streaming works smoothly, setup takes minutes, and it blends into daily use without asking for extra effort. Simple remote, quick app access, and nothing feels overdone or confusing.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity Technology
USB, Ethernet, HDMI, Built-in Dual Band Wi-Fi
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Product Dimensions
12D x 89.7W x 52.5H Centimetres

Reasons to buy

...

Quick access to apps

...

Easy remote use

Reason to avoid

...

Sound may feel low in bigger rooms

...

Wall mount not included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most say it's smooth to use and fits everyday watching without any issues.

Why choose this product?

Because it keeps things easy and works without getting in your way.

Among the best 40 inch TVs in 2025, this one keeps things simple and straight. You turn it on, pick a show, and it just works.

No extra menus or confusing steps. It fits in with daily routines and doesn’t make a ruckus. If you like TV time to feel easy and smooth, this one ticks the right boxes without pushing too much.

Specifications

Display Technology
Full HD
Resolution
1080p
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity Technology
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Aspect Ratio
16:9

Reasons to buy

...

Feels simple to use

...

Runs well for daily watching

Reason to avoid

...

Not ideal for louder rooms

...

Not for heavy app use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People say it's easy to handle and works well for simple everyday watching.

Why choose this product?

Because it keeps TV watching light and hassle-free.

This model earns its place among the best 40 inch TVs in 2025 by keeping things simple. No fuss setup, easy controls, and quick streaming make it a good pick for those who just want TV time without the mess.

It blends into daily life and does its job without pulling too much attention. Feels natural to use and works well every time.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like how it handles regular use and say it feels easy to manage.

Why choose this product?

Because it gives you everyday viewing with zero trouble.

How important is the TV's refresh rate when choosing the best 40 inch model for smooth action scenes?

The refresh rate is crucial for action scenes, especially in sports or fast-paced shows. A higher refresh rate (60Hz or 120Hz) helps reduce motion blur and makes everything look smoother, so you'll get a better experience.

Can I easily connect my devices like gaming consoles or soundbars to a 40 inch TV in 2025?

Yes, most modern 40 inch TVs come with multiple HDMI ports, making it simple to connect gaming consoles, soundbars, and other devices.

How does the smart TV operating system affect my experience with a 40 inch TV in 2025?

A good smart TV operating system like Google TV or Roku can make navigation easy, with quick access to streaming apps and settings. A fast and user-friendly interface ensures that you can start watching your content without delays or confusion.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best 40 inch TVs in 2025:

  • Picture quality: Look for crisp, clear images. Full HD (1080p) should do the trick for most.
  • Smart features: Make sure it’s easy to stream your favourite apps like Netflix or YouTube.
  • Sound: If you care about audio, check if it pairs well with soundbars or extra speakers.
  • Connectivity: Ensure you’ve got enough HDMI ports and Wi-Fi to connect all your gadgets.
  • Design: Choose a sleek TV that blends into your living room.
  • Refresh rate: For smooth action scenes, a higher refresh rate (60Hz or 120Hz) is key.
  • Price: Get the best bang for your buck without compromising on what matters most to you.

Top 3 features of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025:

Best 40 inch TVs in 2025Technology UsedSpecial FeaturesResolution
TCL Smart LED TVLED, Smart TVBuilt-in Streaming AppsFull HD (1080p)
Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TVLED, Google TVGoogle Assistant, Streaming AppsFull HD (1080p)
Kodak 40 inch Special Edition Smart LED TVLED, Smart TVSpecial Edition Design, Android OSFull HD (1080p)
VW 40 inch Android Smart LED TVLED, Android TVGoogle Assistant, Streaming AppsFull HD (1080p)
Blaupunkt 40 inch Smart TVLED, Smart TVQuick Access to Apps, User-Friendly InterfaceFull HD (1080p)
TCL 40 inch Smart QLED TVQLED, Smart TVHigh Brightness, Wide Colour Gamut4K Ultra HD
Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) 9XPRO Series Full HD Certified Android LED TVLED, Android TV9XPRO Series, Google AssistantFull HD (1080p)
VW 101 cm (40 inches) Linux Frameless Series Full HD Smart LED TVLED, Linux, Smart TVFrameless Design, User-Friendly InterfaceFull HD (1080p)
Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TVLED, Smart TVSpecial Edition Design, Android OSFull HD (1080p)

FAQs
Full HD (1080p) is the standard, but 4K is an option for better detail.
Yes, they offer convenience, built-in apps, and easy streaming.
Pick based on ease of use and the streaming apps you prefer, like Google TV or Roku.
Yes, for smoother motion in sports and fast action scenes.
It’s a great option for sharper images, but Full HD is still a solid choice.

