Best 40 inch TVs in 2025: Top 9 smart TVs from TCL, Acer, Kodak, VW and more for small spaces and big impressions

The best 40 inch TVs often fly under the radar, but they’re truly a hidden gem. While they may not boast massive screens like their larger siblings, they deliver impressive visuals that won’t take over your space. Best for cosy rooms or apartments, they offer high quality entertainment without overwhelming your living area.
Don’t let their size fool you. These powerhouses punch well above their weight. From binge watching your favourite shows to enjoying movie nights, they provide stunning clarity and vibrant colours. If you're after a smart solution for smaller spaces that doesn’t compromise on performance, these best 40 inch TVs in 2025 are the way to go.
The TCL smart LED TV, one of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025, provides a strong viewing experience with its full HD resolution and bezel-less design. It offers clear picture quality, making it an ideal choice for smaller spaces.
The built in Android system makes streaming a breeze, and the design ensures it fits seamlessly into any room without overwhelming the space. It’s a top contender for those looking quality in a more compact size.
Clear picture quality
Easy to set up
Might be small for large rooms
Limited advanced features
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the TCL 40 inch smart TV for its clear picture and easy streaming.
Why choose this product?
For a simple design and smooth performance, it’s one of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025.
The Acer 40 inches full HD smart LED Google TV offers a reliable viewing experience, making it one of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025 for smaller rooms.
It’s great for streaming and offers clear picture quality with easy navigation. Best for those buyers who are looking for a simple TV setup without the bulk, this model delivers great value in a small space.
Easy to use
Clear picture quality
Limited size options
May not be ideal for large rooms
acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDIGU2841AT (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its ease of use and reliable streaming performance.
Why choose this product?
Acer's TV offers smooth streaming and simple setup for smaller spaces.
The Kodak 40 inch special edition smart LED TV is one of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025. With clear visuals and easy setup, it’s a great option for small spaces.
Enjoy sharp picture quality and smooth viewing, making it the right option for casual entertainment. This smart LED TV offers reliable performance without taking up too much room.
Great for smaller spaces
Easy setup and use
Limited smart features
Picture quality may vary in bright rooms
Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV 40SE5003BL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its easy setup and clean image for casual TV watching.
Why choose this product?
If you need a straightforward TV with good clarity in a small space, this is the best TV.
Among the best 40 inch TVs in 2025, the VW 40 inch Android smart LED TV stands out for everyday use. It brings a clean look and simple setup for smaller homes.
If you enjoy casual streaming and want a screen that fits without taking over your space, this one fits well. It’s easy to get started, works smoothly, and feels right for daily watching without fuss.
Clear viewing experience
Easy to set up
Sound could be louder
Not for heavy gaming
VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F2 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Many say it’s smooth to use and fits well in small rooms.
Why choose this product?
It’s easy to live with and does what you need without overdoing it.
Blaupunkt 40 inch smart TV lands a spot among the best 40 inch TVs in 2025 for one simple reason which is it feels right at home. Easy to use, quick to stream, and hassle free for daily watching.
It doesn’t try too hard and gives you what you need to enjoy shows or movies without thinking twice. Good fit if you just want something that works and blends in easily.
Simple to use
Works well for daily use
Sound may feel basic
Build may feel light
Blaupunkt 101 cm (40 inches) Cyber Sound G2 Series Full HD LED Google TV 40CSG7112 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it’s easy to handle and does the job well for regular viewing.
Why choose this product?
Because it’s straightforward, no-fuss, and does what a TV should without complications.
One of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025, the TCL 101 cm smart QLED TV gives a bright, clear picture and has all your favourite streaming apps built in.
It turns movie nights or live sports into something you'll actually enjoy watching without fiddling with settings or extra devices. Just switch it on and start watching with zero fuss.
Sharp and rich display
Google TV makes browsing easy
Sound might need a speaker boost
No premium remote
TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it's easy to use and the picture feels real during sports and shows.
Why choose this product?
It gives you simple, fuss free TV watching.
One of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025, this Kodak 40 inch smart TV feels easy from the start. It’s made for people who just want to watch without thinking too much.
Streaming works smoothly, setup takes minutes, and it blends into daily use without asking for extra effort. Simple remote, quick app access, and nothing feels overdone or confusing.
Quick access to apps
Easy remote use
Sound may feel low in bigger rooms
Wall mount not included
Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) 9XPRO Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV 409X5061 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most say it's smooth to use and fits everyday watching without any issues.
Why choose this product?
Because it keeps things easy and works without getting in your way.
Among the best 40 inch TVs in 2025, this one keeps things simple and straight. You turn it on, pick a show, and it just works.
No extra menus or confusing steps. It fits in with daily routines and doesn’t make a ruckus. If you like TV time to feel easy and smooth, this one ticks the right boxes without pushing too much.
Feels simple to use
Runs well for daily watching
Not ideal for louder rooms
Not for heavy app use
VW 101 cm (40 inches) Linux Frameless Series Full HD Smart LED TV VW40C3 (Black) | with 18 Months Warranty
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
People say it's easy to handle and works well for simple everyday watching.
Why choose this product?
Because it keeps TV watching light and hassle-free.
This model earns its place among the best 40 inch TVs in 2025 by keeping things simple. No fuss setup, easy controls, and quick streaming make it a good pick for those who just want TV time without the mess.
It blends into daily life and does its job without pulling too much attention. Feels natural to use and works well every time.
Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV 40SE5003BL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like how it handles regular use and say it feels easy to manage.
Why choose this product?
Because it gives you everyday viewing with zero trouble.
The refresh rate is crucial for action scenes, especially in sports or fast-paced shows. A higher refresh rate (60Hz or 120Hz) helps reduce motion blur and makes everything look smoother, so you'll get a better experience.
Yes, most modern 40 inch TVs come with multiple HDMI ports, making it simple to connect gaming consoles, soundbars, and other devices.
A good smart TV operating system like Google TV or Roku can make navigation easy, with quick access to streaming apps and settings. A fast and user-friendly interface ensures that you can start watching your content without delays or confusion.
|Best 40 inch TVs in 2025
|Technology Used
|Special Features
|Resolution
|TCL Smart LED TV
|LED, Smart TV
|Built-in Streaming Apps
|Full HD (1080p)
|Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV
|LED, Google TV
|Google Assistant, Streaming Apps
|Full HD (1080p)
|Kodak 40 inch Special Edition Smart LED TV
|LED, Smart TV
|Special Edition Design, Android OS
|Full HD (1080p)
|VW 40 inch Android Smart LED TV
|LED, Android TV
|Google Assistant, Streaming Apps
|Full HD (1080p)
|Blaupunkt 40 inch Smart TV
|LED, Smart TV
|Quick Access to Apps, User-Friendly Interface
|Full HD (1080p)
|TCL 40 inch Smart QLED TV
|QLED, Smart TV
|High Brightness, Wide Colour Gamut
|4K Ultra HD
|Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) 9XPRO Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV
|LED, Android TV
|9XPRO Series, Google Assistant
|Full HD (1080p)
|VW 101 cm (40 inches) Linux Frameless Series Full HD Smart LED TV
|LED, Linux, Smart TV
|Frameless Design, User-Friendly Interface
|Full HD (1080p)
|Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV
|LED, Smart TV
|Special Edition Design, Android OS
|Full HD (1080p)
FAQs
What is the best resolution for a 40 inch TV in 2025?
Full HD (1080p) is the standard, but 4K is an option for better detail.
Are 40 inch smart TVs worth it?
Yes, they offer convenience, built-in apps, and easy streaming.
How do I choose the right smart TV operating system?
Pick based on ease of use and the streaming apps you prefer, like Google TV or Roku.
Is a higher refresh rate important?
Yes, for smoother motion in sports and fast action scenes.
Is 4K worth it on a 40 inch TV?
It’s a great option for sharper images, but Full HD is still a solid choice.