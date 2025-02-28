Printing at home or in the office should be simple and hassle free. The best all in one printers in 2025 handle printing, scanning, and copying in one device, making everyday tasks smoother. Wireless connectivity means no messy cables, and printing from a phone or laptop is quick and easy. These all in one printers in 2025 are built for both professional and personal use, delivering clear text and sharp images.

From reports and assignments to important documents, a good printer saves time and effort. Fast printing speeds keep up with busy schedules, while cost effective ink options help reduce expenses. Choosing the right one depends on print volume and connectivity needs, ensuring that every task gets done without delays.

So, let's check out each all in one printer in 2025 and see what makes them a good choice for home and office needs.

The Canon Pixma Mega Tank G3000 is one of the best all in one printers in 2025, designed for home and office use. It features a high-capacity ink tank system that delivers up to 6,000 black and 7,000 colour prints, making printing cost effective. The Wi-Fi connectivity allows seamless printing from laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Its all in one functionality lets you print, scan, and copy effortlessly, ensuring smooth workflow without frequent ink refills.

Specifications Maximum Print Speed: 5 ppm Printing Technology: Inkjet Colour: Black Reasons to buy High-yield ink system saves costs Wireless printing for easy access Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing Slightly bulky design Click Here to Buy Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its print quality, ink efficiency, and wireless ease but note its lack of duplex printing.

Why choose this product?

Because this all in one printer is a budget friendly, high volume printer with reliable performance for daily needs.

The Epson Eco Tank Printer is among the best all in one printers in 2025, perfect for home and office. Its refillable ink tank system delivers up to 4,500 black and 7,500 colour pages, cutting down on frequent refills. Wi-Fi direct allows printing from multiple devices without a router, making work seamless. The all in one design supports printing, scanning, and copying, ensuring ease for everyday tasks.

Specifications Printing Technology: Epson Heat Free Technology Special Feature: Network ready Hardware Connectivity: Ethernet Colour: Black Reasons to buy High page yield with low running costs Wireless printing via Wi-Fi Direct Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing Slightly slow colour printing Click Here to Buy Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its affordability, ink savings, and wireless printing, though some wish it had duplex printing.

Why choose this product?

It’s a budget friendly printer with great ink savings and Wi-Fi connectivity for easy printing.

The Canon Pixma E477 Printer is among the best all in one printers in 2025, offering wireless printing for seamless connectivity with phones and laptops. Its ink system helps reduce costs while delivering clear black and sharp colour prints. With printing, scanning, and copying in one machine, it’s a reliable choice for students and home offices. The lightweight design makes it easy to fit into small spaces, making everyday printing simple.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB Colour: Blue WiFi Max Print speed: 8 ppm Reasons to buy Wireless printing for easy use Cost-effective ink system Reason to avoid Print speed is moderate Not for heavy use Click Here to Buy Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers like this all in one printer for its reasonable price and simple setup, though some mention that the print speed could be better.

Why choose this product?

It’s a great printer for everyday printing, scanning, and copying needs at home or in a small office.

Looking for the best all in one printers in 2025? The HP Smart Tank 580 Printer offers wireless printing, scanning, and copying with a high capacity ink system. It includes an extra black ink bottle, delivering up to 8000 black and 6000 colour prints. The user friendly setup and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity make printing hassle free. Ideal for home or small office use, this all in one printer provides sharp text and vibrant colours without frequent refills.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Special Features: Two Sided Printing, Compact Size Colour Grey White Reasons to buy High page yield with refillable ink tanks Wireless connectivity for easy printing Reason to avoid Print speed may not be the fastest No automatic document feeder Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 580 Aio WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printers with 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle (Upto 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints) + 1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage -Print, Scan & Copy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the ink efficiency and print quality of this all in one printer, but some mention the setup takes time.

Why choose this product?

It’s great for high volume printing with reliable wireless connectivity.

This is one of the best all in one printers in 2025 for hassle free printing, scanning and copying. It delivers sharp documents and rich colour photos while being easy to use. The lightweight design fits into small spaces, and the quiet mode ensures prints without disturbance. Just plug it into your device using USB and start printing right away. So, if you are looking for a all in one printer under ₹5000 on Amazon, then this is the best one for you.

Specifications Printing Technology: Inkjet Colour: Blue and White Special Features: Print, Scan, Copy, USB Connection, Auto Power On, Lightweight Reasons to buy Compact and easy to place anywhere Sharp text and detailed colour prints Reason to avoid No wireless connectivity Ink needs frequent replacement with heavy use Click Here to Buy Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the print quality and ease of use but mention that ink runs out quickly.

Why choose this product?

A simple and reliable all in one printer for everyday home tasks.

One of the best all in one printers in 2025, this model is designed for high volume printing at home or in the office. It includes ink for up to 18,000 black and 8,000 colour pages, reducing refill hassles. The automatic document feeder (ADF) simplifies scanning and copying multiple pages. Wireless connectivity allows easy printing from any device. This printer is a reliable option for handling large tasks, cutting ink costs, and ensuring seamless wireless printing.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet Special Feature: Charging Point Reasons to buy High page yield with included ink ADF for hassle-free scanning and copying Reason to avoid No duplex printing Slightly bulky design Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 530 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer with ADF (Upto 18000 Black and 8000 Colour Pages Included in The Box). - Print, Scan & Copy for Office/Home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the print quality and ink efficiency but mention setup could be easier.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those who need high volume printing with less frequent ink replacements.

The HP Smart Tank 670 Printer is built for seamless printing, scanning, and copying. Its high capacity ink tank with an automatic sensor ensures you never run out of ink unexpectedly. Auto duplex printing saves paper by printing on both sides. With smart connectivity, you can print easily from laptops and smartphones. This all in one printer delivers high quality results while reducing maintenance efforts, making it a great fit for home or office.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Special Feature: Auto-Duplex Colour: Grey Reasons to buy Auto duplex printing saves paper Large ink tank reduces refills Reason to avoid Slightly bulky design No touchscreen display Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor, Multicolor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer appreciate the smooth wireless printing and smart ink usage, though some mention the size takes up space.

Why choose this product?

This all in one printer is great for those who need effortless printing, scanning, and copying with low maintenance and cost savings.

This printer is designed for homes and offices that need high volume printing without frequent refills. Its Mega Tank system prints thousands of pages with a single refill, cutting down on ink costs. The automatic document feeder (ADF) simplifies scanning and copying multi page documents. Plus, wireless connectivity allows easy printing from multiple devices. With fax support, it’s a complete solution for productivity. So, if you need printer for all your needs this is one of the best all in one printers in 2025.

Specifications Colour: Black Network Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB Hardware Connectivity: USB 2.0 Reasons to buy High page yield for cost savings ADF for quick scanning and copying Reason to avoid Takes up more space No touchscreen panel Click Here to Buy Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4770 All-in-one (Print, Scan, Copy) Wireless Inktank Printer with ADF and Fax

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers really liked this printer's ink saving design and multifunctionality, but some mention its size takes up more desk space.

Why choose this product?

It’s great for those who need high volume printing, scanning, copying, and faxing with lower ink costs.

Designed for home and office use, this all in one printer delivers high volume printing with low running costs. Its Eco Tank system allows you to print thousands of pages before needing a refill. The LCD screen makes navigation simple, while wireless printing lets you print from your phone or laptop with ease. It also supports scanning and copying, making it a complete workspace companion. This printer stands out among the best all in one printers in 2025 with its high page yield.

Specifications Printing Technology: Solid Ink Special Feature: High Yield Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 15 ppm Colour: Black Reasons to buy High page yield, low cost per print LCD screen for easy operation Reason to avoid No automatic document feeder Takes up desk space Click Here to Buy Epson Ecotank L3260 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Wireless Colour Solid Ink Printers, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers really appreciate its ink saving design and ease of use, though some wish for faster printing speeds.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for those who need efficient printing, scanning, and copying with reduced ink costs.

Tired of constant ink replacements? The Epson Eco Tank L6270 Printer is one of the best all in one printers in 2025, designed for high volume printing with its large ink tank system. The automatic document feeder (ADF) makes scanning and copying effortless, while auto duplex printing saves paper with double sided prints. Wireless connectivity ensures smooth printing from multiple devices. So, bring this all in one printer and make all your printing needs effortless.

Specifications Printing Technology: Ink Tank Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 20 ppm Network Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi Reasons to buy High page yield reduces ink costs ADF for multi-page scanning Reason to avoid Initial setup takes some time A bit bulky for small desks Click Here to Buy Epson Colour Ecotank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Printer with ADF, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the ink saving design and seamless wireless printing, though some find setup slightly tricky.

Why choose this product?

Pick this all in one printer for high volume tasks, smart ink usage, and easy multi device printing.

What is the difference between inkjet, ink tank, and laser in the best all in one printers in 2025? Inkjet printers are suitable for occasional printing with vivid colours, while ink tank printers are best for high volume, low cost printing. Laser printers offer sharp and fast monochrome printing, making them ideal for office use. The best all in one printers in 2025 include all three types, so choosing one depends on your usage needs.

How do all in one printers improve productivity in homes and offices? The best all in one printers in 2025 combine printing, scanning, and copying in a single device, reducing the need for multiple machines. Features like automatic duplex printing, cloud integration, and high speed output help businesses save time and resources. Compact designs also make them ideal for home offices.

How long do the best all in one printers in 2025 last with proper maintenance? The lifespan of the best all in one printers in 2025 depends on usage and maintenance. Ink tank and laser printers can last 5-7 years with proper care, while inkjet printers may need replacement sooner due to printhead drying. Regular cleaning, using original ink, and avoiding long idle periods can extend a printer’s life.

Are ink tank printers better than laser printers for home use? Ink tank printers are best for high volume colour printing at a lower cost, making them a great choice for home users. Laser printers, on the other hand, offer faster black-and-white printing with sharper text. The right choice depends on your printing needs and budget.

Key factors should you consider when purchasing the best all in one printers in 2025 Investing in one of the best all in one printers in 2025 requires careful consideration of features that match your needs. Here are the top factors to keep in mind:

Printing technology: Choose between ink tank, inkjet, or laser printers based on your usage. Ink tank printers are great for high-volume colour printing, while laser printers are ideal for sharp and fast black-and-white prints.

Print quality and speed: If you need professional-grade prints, check the resolution (DPI) and pages per minute (PPM). A higher DPI ensures sharp and vibrant prints, while a good PPM keeps up with heavy workloads.

Duplex printing and ADF: Automatic double-sided printing (duplex) saves paper, while an automatic document feeder (ADF) speeds up scanning and copying, making your workflow smoother.

Ink or toner efficiency: High yield ink tanks or low-cost per page options help save on running costs. Printers with automatic ink monitoring ensure you never run out unexpectedly.

Connectivity and smart features: Look for wireless printing, mobile app integration, and cloud compatibility to print easily from any device. Some models also support voice commands for hands-free operation.

Paper handling and capacity: Consider the paper tray size, compatible paper types, and max page capacity if you print in bulk or require specialty printing.

Cost of maintenance: Factor in the price of replacement ink or toner and the printer’s long term durability. Some brands offer extended warranties and subscription-based refills for added convenience.

Top 3 features of the best all in one printers in 2025:

Best All In One Printers in 2025 Print Speed (Black/Colour) Technology Used Special Features Canon Pixma Mega Tank G3000 All In One Printer 8.8 ipm / 5.0 ipm Ink Tank Wireless printing, high page yield, borderless printing Epson Eco Tank All In One Printer Varies (Based on Model) Ink Tank High-capacity ink tank, wireless printing, low-cost operation Canon Pixma E477 All In One Printer 7.7 ipm / 4.0 ipm Inkjet Compact design, wireless printing, cost-effective cartridges HP Smart Tank 580 All in One Printer 12 ipm / 5 ipm Ink Tank Spill-free ink refill, voice-enabled printing, high-volume output Canon Pixma MG2577s All in One Inkjet Printer 8.0 ipm / 4.0 ipm Inkjet USB connectivity, lightweight, easy maintenance HP Smart Tank 530 All in One Colour Printer 11 ipm / 5 ipm Ink Tank ADF, mobile printing, high-yield ink bottles HP Smart Tank 670 All In One Printer 12 ipm / 7 ipm Ink Tank Auto duplex printing, automatic ink sensor, easy mobile setup Canon PIXMA Mega Tank G4770 All-in-One Printer 11 ipm / 6 ipm Ink Tank ADF, high ink efficiency, borderless printing Epson Eco Tank L3260 A4 All-in-One Ink Printer 10 ipm / 5 ipm Ink Tank LCD display, borderless printing, smart app connectivity Epson Eco Tank L6270 A4 Ink All In One Printer 15 ipm / 8 ipm Ink Tank Auto duplex printing, ADF, high ink efficiency, compact design

Similar stories for you: Best laser printers: Top 8 models for home and office use with excellent performance