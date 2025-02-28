Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Printing at home or in the office should be simple and hassle free. The best all in one printers in 2025 handle printing, scanning, and copying in one device, making everyday tasks smoother. Wireless connectivity means no messy cables, and printing from a phone or laptop is quick and easy. These all in one printers in 2025 are built for both professional and personal use, delivering clear text and sharp images.
From reports and assignments to important documents, a good printer saves time and effort. Fast printing speeds keep up with busy schedules, while cost effective ink options help reduce expenses. Choosing the right one depends on print volume and connectivity needs, ensuring that every task gets done without delays.
So, let's check out each all in one printer in 2025 and see what makes them a good choice for home and office needs.
The Canon Pixma Mega Tank G3000 is one of the best all in one printers in 2025, designed for home and office use. It features a high-capacity ink tank system that delivers up to 6,000 black and 7,000 colour prints, making printing cost effective. The Wi-Fi connectivity allows seamless printing from laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Its all in one functionality lets you print, scan, and copy effortlessly, ensuring smooth workflow without frequent ink refills.
High-yield ink system saves costs
Wireless printing for easy access
No automatic duplex printing
Slightly bulky design
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its print quality, ink efficiency, and wireless ease but note its lack of duplex printing.
Why choose this product?
Because this all in one printer is a budget friendly, high volume printer with reliable performance for daily needs.
The Epson Eco Tank Printer is among the best all in one printers in 2025, perfect for home and office. Its refillable ink tank system delivers up to 4,500 black and 7,500 colour pages, cutting down on frequent refills. Wi-Fi direct allows printing from multiple devices without a router, making work seamless. The all in one design supports printing, scanning, and copying, ensuring ease for everyday tasks.
High page yield with low running costs
Wireless printing via Wi-Fi Direct
No automatic duplex printing
Slightly slow colour printing
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its affordability, ink savings, and wireless printing, though some wish it had duplex printing.
Why choose this product?
It’s a budget friendly printer with great ink savings and Wi-Fi connectivity for easy printing.
The Canon Pixma E477 Printer is among the best all in one printers in 2025, offering wireless printing for seamless connectivity with phones and laptops. Its ink system helps reduce costs while delivering clear black and sharp colour prints. With printing, scanning, and copying in one machine, it’s a reliable choice for students and home offices. The lightweight design makes it easy to fit into small spaces, making everyday printing simple.
Wireless printing for easy use
Cost-effective ink system
Print speed is moderate
Not for heavy use
Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Many buyers like this all in one printer for its reasonable price and simple setup, though some mention that the print speed could be better.
Why choose this product?
It’s a great printer for everyday printing, scanning, and copying needs at home or in a small office.
Looking for the best all in one printers in 2025? The HP Smart Tank 580 Printer offers wireless printing, scanning, and copying with a high capacity ink system. It includes an extra black ink bottle, delivering up to 8000 black and 6000 colour prints. The user friendly setup and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity make printing hassle free. Ideal for home or small office use, this all in one printer provides sharp text and vibrant colours without frequent refills.
High page yield with refillable ink tanks
Wireless connectivity for easy printing
Print speed may not be the fastest
No automatic document feeder
HP Smart Tank 580 Aio WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printers with 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle (Upto 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints) + 1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage -Print, Scan & Copy
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the ink efficiency and print quality of this all in one printer, but some mention the setup takes time.
Why choose this product?
It’s great for high volume printing with reliable wireless connectivity.
This is one of the best all in one printers in 2025 for hassle free printing, scanning and copying. It delivers sharp documents and rich colour photos while being easy to use. The lightweight design fits into small spaces, and the quiet mode ensures prints without disturbance. Just plug it into your device using USB and start printing right away. So, if you are looking for a all in one printer under ₹5000 on Amazon, then this is the best one for you.
Compact and easy to place anywhere
Sharp text and detailed colour prints
No wireless connectivity
Ink needs frequent replacement with heavy use
Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the print quality and ease of use but mention that ink runs out quickly.
Why choose this product?
A simple and reliable all in one printer for everyday home tasks.
One of the best all in one printers in 2025, this model is designed for high volume printing at home or in the office. It includes ink for up to 18,000 black and 8,000 colour pages, reducing refill hassles. The automatic document feeder (ADF) simplifies scanning and copying multiple pages. Wireless connectivity allows easy printing from any device. This printer is a reliable option for handling large tasks, cutting ink costs, and ensuring seamless wireless printing.
High page yield with included ink
ADF for hassle-free scanning and copying
No duplex printing
Slightly bulky design
HP Smart Tank 530 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer with ADF (Upto 18000 Black and 8000 Colour Pages Included in The Box). - Print, Scan & Copy for Office/Home
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the print quality and ink efficiency but mention setup could be easier.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for those who need high volume printing with less frequent ink replacements.
The HP Smart Tank 670 Printer is built for seamless printing, scanning, and copying. Its high capacity ink tank with an automatic sensor ensures you never run out of ink unexpectedly. Auto duplex printing saves paper by printing on both sides. With smart connectivity, you can print easily from laptops and smartphones. This all in one printer delivers high quality results while reducing maintenance efforts, making it a great fit for home or office.
Auto duplex printing saves paper
Large ink tank reduces refills
Slightly bulky design
No touchscreen display
HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor, Multicolor
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyer appreciate the smooth wireless printing and smart ink usage, though some mention the size takes up space.
Why choose this product?
This all in one printer is great for those who need effortless printing, scanning, and copying with low maintenance and cost savings.
This printer is designed for homes and offices that need high volume printing without frequent refills. Its Mega Tank system prints thousands of pages with a single refill, cutting down on ink costs. The automatic document feeder (ADF) simplifies scanning and copying multi page documents. Plus, wireless connectivity allows easy printing from multiple devices. With fax support, it’s a complete solution for productivity. So, if you need printer for all your needs this is one of the best all in one printers in 2025.
High page yield for cost savings
ADF for quick scanning and copying
Takes up more space
No touchscreen panel
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4770 All-in-one (Print, Scan, Copy) Wireless Inktank Printer with ADF and Fax
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers really liked this printer's ink saving design and multifunctionality, but some mention its size takes up more desk space.
Why choose this product?
It’s great for those who need high volume printing, scanning, copying, and faxing with lower ink costs.
Designed for home and office use, this all in one printer delivers high volume printing with low running costs. Its Eco Tank system allows you to print thousands of pages before needing a refill. The LCD screen makes navigation simple, while wireless printing lets you print from your phone or laptop with ease. It also supports scanning and copying, making it a complete workspace companion. This printer stands out among the best all in one printers in 2025 with its high page yield.
High page yield, low cost per print
LCD screen for easy operation
No automatic document feeder
Takes up desk space
Epson Ecotank L3260 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Wireless Colour Solid Ink Printers, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers really appreciate its ink saving design and ease of use, though some wish for faster printing speeds.
Why choose this product?
It’s ideal for those who need efficient printing, scanning, and copying with reduced ink costs.
Tired of constant ink replacements? The Epson Eco Tank L6270 Printer is one of the best all in one printers in 2025, designed for high volume printing with its large ink tank system. The automatic document feeder (ADF) makes scanning and copying effortless, while auto duplex printing saves paper with double sided prints. Wireless connectivity ensures smooth printing from multiple devices. So, bring this all in one printer and make all your printing needs effortless.
High page yield reduces ink costs
ADF for multi-page scanning
Initial setup takes some time
A bit bulky for small desks
Epson Colour Ecotank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Printer with ADF, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the ink saving design and seamless wireless printing, though some find setup slightly tricky.
Why choose this product?
Pick this all in one printer for high volume tasks, smart ink usage, and easy multi device printing.
Inkjet printers are suitable for occasional printing with vivid colours, while ink tank printers are best for high volume, low cost printing. Laser printers offer sharp and fast monochrome printing, making them ideal for office use. The best all in one printers in 2025 include all three types, so choosing one depends on your usage needs.
The best all in one printers in 2025 combine printing, scanning, and copying in a single device, reducing the need for multiple machines. Features like automatic duplex printing, cloud integration, and high speed output help businesses save time and resources. Compact designs also make them ideal for home offices.
The lifespan of the best all in one printers in 2025 depends on usage and maintenance. Ink tank and laser printers can last 5-7 years with proper care, while inkjet printers may need replacement sooner due to printhead drying. Regular cleaning, using original ink, and avoiding long idle periods can extend a printer’s life.
Ink tank printers are best for high volume colour printing at a lower cost, making them a great choice for home users. Laser printers, on the other hand, offer faster black-and-white printing with sharper text. The right choice depends on your printing needs and budget.
Investing in one of the best all in one printers in 2025 requires careful consideration of features that match your needs. Here are the top factors to keep in mind:
Printing technology: Choose between ink tank, inkjet, or laser printers based on your usage. Ink tank printers are great for high-volume colour printing, while laser printers are ideal for sharp and fast black-and-white prints.
Print quality and speed: If you need professional-grade prints, check the resolution (DPI) and pages per minute (PPM). A higher DPI ensures sharp and vibrant prints, while a good PPM keeps up with heavy workloads.
Duplex printing and ADF: Automatic double-sided printing (duplex) saves paper, while an automatic document feeder (ADF) speeds up scanning and copying, making your workflow smoother.
Ink or toner efficiency: High yield ink tanks or low-cost per page options help save on running costs. Printers with automatic ink monitoring ensure you never run out unexpectedly.
Connectivity and smart features: Look for wireless printing, mobile app integration, and cloud compatibility to print easily from any device. Some models also support voice commands for hands-free operation.
Paper handling and capacity: Consider the paper tray size, compatible paper types, and max page capacity if you print in bulk or require specialty printing.
Cost of maintenance: Factor in the price of replacement ink or toner and the printer’s long term durability. Some brands offer extended warranties and subscription-based refills for added convenience.
|Best All In One Printers in 2025
|Print Speed (Black/Colour)
|Technology Used
Special Features
|Canon Pixma Mega Tank G3000 All In One Printer
|8.8 ipm / 5.0 ipm
|Ink Tank
Wireless printing, high page yield, borderless printing
|Epson Eco Tank All In One Printer
|Varies (Based on Model)
|Ink Tank
High-capacity ink tank, wireless printing, low-cost operation
|Canon Pixma E477 All In One Printer
|7.7 ipm / 4.0 ipm
|Inkjet
Compact design, wireless printing, cost-effective cartridges
|HP Smart Tank 580 All in One Printer
|12 ipm / 5 ipm
|Ink Tank
Spill-free ink refill, voice-enabled printing, high-volume output
|Canon Pixma MG2577s All in One Inkjet Printer
|8.0 ipm / 4.0 ipm
|Inkjet
USB connectivity, lightweight, easy maintenance
|HP Smart Tank 530 All in One Colour Printer
|11 ipm / 5 ipm
|Ink Tank
ADF, mobile printing, high-yield ink bottles
|HP Smart Tank 670 All In One Printer
|12 ipm / 7 ipm
|Ink Tank
Auto duplex printing, automatic ink sensor, easy mobile setup
|Canon PIXMA Mega Tank G4770 All-in-One Printer
|11 ipm / 6 ipm
|Ink Tank
ADF, high ink efficiency, borderless printing
|Epson Eco Tank L3260 A4 All-in-One Ink Printer
|10 ipm / 5 ipm
|Ink Tank
LCD display, borderless printing, smart app connectivity
|Epson Eco Tank L6270 A4 Ink All In One Printer
|15 ipm / 8 ipm
|Ink Tank
Auto duplex printing, ADF, high ink efficiency, compact design
