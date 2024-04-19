Best Bajaj mixer grinders in India 2024: Reviews & buying guide

Looking for the best Bajaj mixer grinder in India? Check out our in-depth reviews and buying guide to help you make an informed decision. Find the perfect product based on your needs and budget.

Bajaj is a well-known brand in the kitchen appliance industry, and their mixer grinders are no exception. With a wide range of options to choose from, it can be challenging to find the right one for your needs. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 10 best Bajaj mixer grinders available in India. Whether you're looking for a powerful motor, durable stainless steel jars, or sleek design, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect mixer grinder for your kitchen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Bajaj Nutri-Pro 900-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj Nutri-Pro 900-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that comes with multiple features, including adjustable speed settings and multifunctional blades. With a powerful motor and durable stainless steel jars, this mixer grinder is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications: 900-watt motor

Adjustable speed settings

Multifunctional blades

Stainless steel jars

Overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor Slightly expensive Versatile Durable

2. Bajaj GX-1 500-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj GX-1 500-Watt Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that is ideal for small families. With its 500-watt motor and easy-to-use design, this mixer grinder is perfect for everyday grinding and blending tasks.

Specifications: 500-watt motor

3-speed control

Multifunctional blades

Stainless steel jars

Overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding Easy to use Affordable

3. Bajaj Nutri-Pro 1100-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj Nutri-Pro 1100-Watt Mixer Grinder is a heavy-duty appliance with a powerful motor and adjustable speed settings. Its multifunctional blades and stainless steel jars make it perfect for grinding, blending, and juicing.

Specifications: 1100-watt motor

Adjustable speed settings

Multifunctional blades

Stainless steel jars

Overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Heavy-duty performance Higher price point Versatile Durable

4. Bajaj Pluto 500-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj Pluto 500-Watt Mixer Grinder is a lightweight and compact appliance that is perfect for small kitchens. With its 500-watt motor and stainless steel jars, this mixer grinder is ideal for everyday use.

Specifications: 500-watt motor

3-speed control

Multifunctional blades

Stainless steel jars

Overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding Easy to use Affordable

5. Bajaj Nutri-Pro 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj Nutri-Pro 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance with a durable stainless steel body and multifunctional blades. Its 750-watt motor and adjustable speed settings make it perfect for a variety of grinding and blending tasks.

Specifications: 750-watt motor

Adjustable speed settings

Multifunctional blades

Stainless steel body

Overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor Slightly expensive Versatile Durable

6. Bajaj GX 3701 750 Watts Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj GX 3701 750 Watts Mixer Grinder is a powerful appliance with a 750-watt motor and multifunctional blades. It comes with stainless steel jars and an overload protector, making it suitable for heavy-duty grinding tasks.

Specifications: 750-watt motor

3-speed control

Multifunctional blades

Stainless steel jars

Overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor Higher price point Durable Suitable for heavy-duty grinding

7. Bajaj Bravo Dlx 500-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj Bravo Dlx 500-Watt Mixer Grinder is a compact and affordable appliance that is perfect for small families. With its 500-watt motor and stainless steel jars, this mixer grinder is ideal for everyday use.

Specifications: 500-watt motor

3-speed control

Multifunctional blades

Stainless steel jars

Overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding Easy to use Affordable

8. Bajaj Stainless 500-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj Stainless 500-Watt Mixer Grinder is a lightweight and hands-free appliance that is perfect for small kitchens. With its 500-watt motor and easy-to-use design, this mixer grinder is ideal for everyday grinding and blending tasks.

Specifications: 500-watt motor

3-speed control

Hands-free operation

Stainless steel jars

Overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding Hands-free operation Affordable

9. Bajaj Nutri-Pro 650-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj Nutri-Pro 650-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance with a durable stainless steel body and multifunctional blades. Its 650-watt motor and adjustable speed settings make it perfect for a variety of grinding and blending tasks.

Specifications: 650-watt motor

Adjustable speed settings

Multifunctional blades

Stainless steel body

Overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor Slightly expensive Versatile Durable

10. Bajaj Contempo Stainless Steel 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj Contempo Stainless Steel 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a high-quality appliance with a powerful 750-watt motor and multifunctional blades. With its durable stainless steel body and adjustable speed settings, this mixer grinder is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications: 750-watt motor

Adjustable speed settings

Multifunctional blades

Stainless steel body

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor Higher price point Durable 2-year warranty

Bajaj mixer grinder top Features Comparison:

Product Name Motor Power Speed Settings Blades Jars Overload Protector Bajaj Nutri-Pro 900-Watt Mixer Grinder 900W Adjustable Multifunctional Stainless Steel Yes Bajaj GX-1 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 500W 3-speed Multifunctional Stainless Steel Yes Bajaj Nutri-Pro 1100-Watt Mixer Grinder 1100W Adjustable Multifunctional Stainless Steel Yes Bajaj Pluto 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 500W 3-speed Multifunctional Stainless Steel Yes Bajaj Nutri-Pro 750-Watt Mixer Grinder 750W Adjustable Multifunctional Stainless Steel Yes Bajaj GX 3701 750 Watts Mixer Grinder 750W 3-speed Multifunctional Stainless Steel Yes Bajaj Bravo Dlx 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 500W 3-speed Multifunctional Stainless Steel Yes Bajaj Stainless 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 500W 3-speed Multifunctional Stainless Steel Yes Bajaj Nutri-Pro 650-Watt Mixer Grinder 650W Adjustable Multifunctional Stainless Steel Yes Bajaj Contempo Stainless Steel 750-Watt Mixer Grinder 750W Adjustable Multifunctional Stainless Steel Yes

Best value for money mixer grinder: The Bajaj GX-1 500-Watt Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its compact design, efficient performance, and affordable price. It is perfect for small families and everyday use, making it a great choice for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Best overall mixer grinder: The Bajaj Nutri-Pro 1100-Watt Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its heavy-duty performance, versatile features, and durable build, it is perfect for those who need a powerful and reliable mixer grinder for their kitchen.

How to find the perfect Bajaj mixer grinder: When choosing the perfect Bajaj mixer grinder, consider the motor power, speed settings, blade quality, and overload protection. Look for a product that meets your specific needs and budget, and check customer reviews for real-life feedback. Ultimately, the best product for you will depend on your individual requirements.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Bajaj mixer grinders? Ans : The price range of Bajaj mixer grinders varies from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 5000, depending on the model and features. Question : Are Bajaj mixer grinders durable? Ans : Yes, Bajaj mixer grinders are known for their durability and reliable performance, making them a popular choice among consumers. Question : Do Bajaj mixer grinders come with a warranty? Ans : Most Bajaj mixer grinders come with a 1-2 year warranty, ensuring peace of mind and customer satisfaction. Question : What are the key features to look for in a Bajaj mixer grinder? Ans : When choosing a Bajaj mixer grinder, look for features such as motor power, speed settings, blade quality, jar material, and overload protection.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

