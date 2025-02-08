As Valentine's Day nears, February offers great deals on smartphones. Notable best-camera smartphone options under ₹ 30,000 include the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G, Vivo V40e, and OnePlus Nord 4, and others equipped with high-performance processors, advanced camera systems and efficient batteries.

February is bringing exciting deals and offers on smartphones and gadgets as Valentine's Day approaches. If you are searching for a smartphone with an impressive camera, a powerful processor, and excellent gaming performance, we have got you covered. Here is a curated list of the best smartphones under ₹30,000 from top brands like Vivo, OnePlus, and more.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G houses a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, featuring an octa-core processor setup that includes a 2.63 GHz single core, 2.4 GHz tri-core, and 1.8 GHz quad-core configuration. With 8 GB RAM, users can expect a seamless multitasking experience and excellent speed. The phone’s 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate, which promises smooth and immersive visuals, ideal for both gaming and streaming. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the device’s 50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP triple-camera array, while a 50 MP front camera caters to high-quality selfies. A 4500 mAh battery, coupled with Turbo Power Charging and a USB Type-C port, ensures efficient power management and swift charging.

OnePlus Nord 4 The OnePlus Nord 4 stands out with its robust Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor, an octa-core configuration including a 2.8 GHz single core, 2.6 GHz quad-core, and 1.9 GHz tri-core, complemented by 8 GB RAM for smooth multitasking. It boasts a 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Photographers will enjoy the dual-camera setup, consisting of a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP secondary camera. A 16 MP front camera further enhances the device's selfie capabilities. The 5,500 mAh battery, paired with Super VOOC Charging, allows for rapid charging and extended usage time.

realme 14 Pro+ 5G The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G boasts a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800x1272 pixels, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1500 nits. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, it comes in configurations of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. The device features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP periscope camera capable of up to 120x digital zoom. For selfies, there's a 32MP front camera. The 6000mAh battery supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Additional highlights include an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, a colour-changing back panel that reacts to temperature, and Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15

Poco X7 Pro The Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch flat AMOLED display, safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It delivers a 1.5K resolution with a peak brightness of 3200 nits. The screen supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, with an instantaneous 2560Hz rate for gaming.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, built on TSMC's 4nm process, the device achieves clock speeds of up to 3.25GHz. It includes LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery using Solid Electrolyte Technology. It supports 90W HyperCharge, completing a full charge in approximately 47 minutes.

For photography, the Poco X7 Pro 5G houses a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor (f/1.59) with OIS and EIS. The 8MP ultra-wide camera has a 120° field of view, while the front camera is 20MP. It supports 4K recording at 60fps.

Running Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 15, it guarantees three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. It also carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo V40e The Vivo V40e features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and SGS-certified low blue light emission. Its Wet Touch technology ensures screen responsiveness even with wet hands.

Powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, the device comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, running on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14.

For photography, it offers a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an Aura Light for improved low-light shots. The front houses a 50MP selfie camera with 4K video recording. AI-powered tools like AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer enhance editing capabilities.