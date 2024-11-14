Best camera phones under ₹20,000: Samsung Galaxy A16, Moto G85 and more

Looking for an affordable camera smartphone? While scrolling through several brands and models can be confusing, it is crucial to do thorough research before investing in a smartphone. Therefore, to make your research hassle-free and less tiring, we have compiled a list of 5 best camera phones under ₹20,000 from top brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Realme, and others, to provide you with great options. Check out the list of smartphones and make an informed decision.

Best camera phones under ₹20,000

Samsung Galaxy A16: This is a newly launched A-series smartphone by Samsung that offers some attractive features at an affordable price. The Galaxy A16 features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50 MP main camera, a 5 MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it sports a 13MP selfie camera. It also comes with several advanced features such as Auto Flash, Auto Focus, Face detection, and Touch to focus.

Moto G85: Another attractive camera smartphone is the Moto G85 which debuted earlier this year. The smartphone comes with a dual camera system that includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera which is quite decent for capturing detailed images. It also features a 32MP front-facing camera to capture selfies and manage video calls.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: This smartphone is a perfect blend of performance and impressive camera at an affordable price. The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor for efficient performance. It comes with a dual-camera setup that features a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: The best camera phone under Rs.20000 is the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite which was launched in early 2024. The smartphone comes with a dual-camera system that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor similar to the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo. It also features a 16MP front-facing camera.

Honor 200 Lite: Last on the list we have is the Honor 200 Lite, which is the affordable version of the flagship Honor 200 series. The smartphone features a triple camera setup that consists of a 108MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 50MP selfie camera.