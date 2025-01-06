In the upcoming days, the e-commerce platform including Amazon and Flipkart will commence their smartphone sale around Republic Day. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then you might want to keep an eye on these websites to know about the sale dates, offers, discounts and more. On the other hand, if you have a limited budget, but want a feature-filled smartphone with a good camera, then we have got you covered. We have curated a list of best camera phones under ₹25000 from top brands including Motorola, OnePlus, Realme, and others. Therefore, check out the list and pick the right option based on your requirements.

Best camera phones under ₹ 25000 Motorola Edge 50 Neo: This smartphone is famously known for its classy design and impressive camera performance. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10 MP telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera, capturing detailed images. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, offering powerful performance and power efficiency.

Realme 13 Pro: The next best camera phone under Rs.25000 is the Realme 13 Pro which was launched in 2024 with some eye-catching features. The smartphone is known for its advanced camera features that include a 50 MP main camera with Sony LYT 600 sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. It also features a 32MP selfie camera that captures, detailed images. Therefore, this could be a great option within the provided budget.

Nothing Phone 2a: This smartphone was one of the major highlights for 2024 in the mid-range smartphone market. The Nothing Phone 2a gathered much attention with its unique design and performance. However, it also comes with an impressive dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip, offering powerful day-to-day performance.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Another worthy camera phone under Rs.25000 is the OnePlus Nord CE 4, which was launched early in 2025. The smartphone gained a new design, powerful camera features, and more, making it one of the best options. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.