Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Best camera phones under 25000: Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Realme 13 Pro, and more

Best camera phones under ₹25000: Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Realme 13 Pro, and more

Aishwarya Panda

Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Realme 13 Pro, Nothing Phone 2a, and more camera phones under 25000 to consider.

Check out the list of best camera phones under 25000 from top brands.

In the upcoming days, the e-commerce platform including Amazon and Flipkart will commence their smartphone sale around Republic Day. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then you might want to keep an eye on these websites to know about the sale dates, offers, discounts and more. On the other hand, if you have a limited budget, but want a feature-filled smartphone with a good camera, then we have got you covered. We have curated a list of best camera phones under 25000 from top brands including Motorola, OnePlus, Realme, and others. Therefore, check out the list and pick the right option based on your requirements.

Best camera phones under 25000

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: This smartphone is famously known for its classy design and impressive camera performance. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10 MP telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera, capturing detailed images. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, offering powerful performance and power efficiency.

Realme 13 Pro: The next best camera phone under Rs.25000 is the Realme 13 Pro which was launched in 2024 with some eye-catching features. The smartphone is known for its advanced camera features that include a 50 MP main camera with Sony LYT 600 sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. It also features a 32MP selfie camera that captures, detailed images. Therefore, this could be a great option within the provided budget.

Nothing Phone 2a: This smartphone was one of the major highlights for 2024 in the mid-range smartphone market. The Nothing Phone 2a gathered much attention with its unique design and performance. However, it also comes with an impressive dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip, offering powerful day-to-day performance.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Another worthy camera phone under Rs.25000 is the OnePlus Nord CE 4, which was launched early in 2025. The smartphone gained a new design, powerful camera features, and more, making it one of the best options. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.

iQOO Z9s Pro: Lastly, we have the iQOO Z9s Pro which comes with some impressive camera features. The smartphone features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera and an 8 MP ultrawide camera with Smart Aura Light. It also features a 16MP front-facing camera.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.