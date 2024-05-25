Upgrade your gaming setup without breaking the bank! Discover the top gaming accessories under ₹ 2000, from ergonomic keyboards to gaming mouse, enhancing your gaming experience without exceeding your budget.

Looking to enhance your gaming experience without breaking the bank? We've got you covered! In this listicle, we'll explore the best gaming accessories under ₹2000. Whether you're a casual gamer or a dedicated pro, these accessories are designed to take your gameplay to the next level.

We have a selection of gaming accessories like a mouse that offer precision and performance without the hefty price tag. These mouse are equipped with features like adjustable DPI settings and ergonomic designs to ensure comfort during long gaming sessions. We also lists a reliable gaming headsets that deliver immersive sound quality and clear communication with your teammates. These headsets are not only budget-friendly but also offer features like noise cancellation and comfortable ear cushions for extended use.

No gaming setup is complete without a reliable mouse pad, and we've selected some of the best ones that provide smooth tracking and durability for hours of gaming. Lastly, we'll cover other essential accessories like gaming controllers, keyboard wrist rests, and cable management solutions to complete your gaming setup without breaking the bank. So, whether you're a PC gamer or a console enthusiast, these affordable gaming accessories under ₹2000 are sure to enhance your gaming experience without burning a hole in your pocket.

The Razer DeathAdder Essential is a high-performance gaming mouse designed for precision and comfort. It features a high-precision 6,400 DPI optical sensor with on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment, making it ideal for both gaming and creative work. The mouse is equipped with durable mechanical switches that can withstand up to 10 million clicks, backed by a 2-year warranty. Its ridged, rubberized scroll wheel offers maximum accuracy, and the mouse has 5 programmable buttons for customization. However, some users may find the wired connectivity restrictive, and the LED lights, while attractive, may not appeal to everyone's taste.

Specifications of Razer DeathAdder Essential Brand: Razer

Colour: Essential White

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Special Feature: Ergonomic, Programmable Buttons, LED Lights

Movement Detection Technology: Optical

DPI: 6,400

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High DPI for precision Wired connectivity may be limiting Durable mechanical switches LED lights may not suit all tastes

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the mouse's appearance, quality, performance, and comfort. However, there are mixed opinions on click quality, and value, with complaints about the scroll wheel.

Why choose this product? Choose for its stylish design, build quality, excellent performance, and comfortable use, despite some scroll wheel issues.

The Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 is a USB-powered laptop cooling pad designed to keep your laptop cool during heavy use. Its dual 120mm fans with blue LED lights provide effective cooling while adding a stylish touch. The pad is lightweight and features a retractable stand for convenience. With dual USB ports, it not only cools your laptop but also offers extra connectivity options. However, it does not include speakers, which might be a drawback for some users. Overall, the Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 is a great choice for those looking for an affordable and efficient cooling solution for their laptops.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 Colour: Black

Brand: Zebronics

Material: ABS, Iron

Item Weight: 624 grams

Product Dimensions: 36.8L x 26W x 2.7H centimeters

Features: Dual 120mm fans, Dual USB ports, Blue LED lights

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective cooling No built-in speakers Stylish blue LED lights May not fit all laptop sizes

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the cooling pad's lightweight, portability, and low noise level. Mixed opinions on airflow, performance, cooling, and quality.

Why choose this product? Choose for its lightweight, portable design, low noise level, and decent cooling performance.

The CLAW Shoot Wired USB Gamepad Controller for PC offers a convenient plug-and-play experience with its 1.8m USB cable, requiring no drivers for setup. Its ergonomic design features rubberized textured grips and a layout that includes two analogue sticks, an 8-way directional D-pad, 4 action buttons, 2 triggers, and 2 shoulder buttons. Dual vibration motors enhance gameplay realism. The controller supports both X-Input and D-Input modes for broad game compatibility, including popular titles like FIFA, GTA, COD, and NFS. It is compatible with Windows XP/7/8/10. However, some users may find the wired connectivity limiting, and it is only compatible with Windows operating systems.

Specifications of CLAW Shoot Wired USB Gamepad Controller Brand: CLAW

Compatible Devices: Windows

Controller Type: Gamepad

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Colour: Black

Compatibility: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 / XP (Direct Input & X Input)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy plug-and-play setup Wired connectivity limitations Broad game support Only compatible with Windows

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the value of this video game controller, considering it the best in its budget. They like its appearance and comfort, but some encounter connectivity issues.

Why choose this product? Choose this gaming accessory for value, comfort, and vibration quality. And for compatibility with all gaming devices.

The Zebronics Jet PRO Wired Gaming Headphones offer immersive gaming audio with 40mm Neodymium drivers for powerful bass and clear vocals. The headphones feature a 2-meter braided cable for durability and LED lights on the headband and earcups for a stylish look. They have a flexible mic with mute/unmute function and an in-line controller for volume and mic control. The suspension headband adjusts automatically for comfort, and the headphones are lightweight with soft ear cushions for long gaming sessions.

Specifications of Zebronics Jet PRO Wired Gaming Headphones Brand: ZEBRONICS

Model Name: Zeb- JET PRO

Colour: Black + Blue

Form Factor: Over Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Connector: 3.5mm AUX + USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Bass Wired Connectivity LED Lights for Style May not be Suitable for Prolonged Use

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the headphones' build and appearance, noting good cable quality. However, some report mic issues. Opinions vary on weight, sound, gaming, comfort, and value.

Why choose this product? Choose for durable build, appealing design, and decent cable quality. RGB lights also appeals to the gamers.

The Amazon Basics RGB Light Gaming Mouse Pad is a large, ergonomic mouse pad designed for gaming. Its smooth surface ensures precise mouse control, while the non-slip rubber base provides a firm grip. The pad features RGB lighting effects with multiple modes and levels, adding flair to your setup. It's easy to install without any driver required. The mat's dimensions are 29.8L x 79.5W centimeters, providing ample space for both your keyboard and mouse. However, some users might find the RGB lighting distracting during intense gaming sessions. Additionally, the design might not appeal to those looking for a more minimalistic setup.

Specifications of Amazon Basics RGB Light Gaming Mouse Pad Brand: Amazon Basics

Colour: Design 1

Recommended Uses: Gaming

Material: Rubber

Product Dimensions: 29.8L x 79.5W Centimeters

Special Features: RGB Lighting Effects

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ergonomic design for comfortable use RGB lighting may be distracting Smooth surface for precise mouse control Design may not appeal to all users

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the mouse pad for its value, performance, brightness, fit, and quality. They find it amazing for the price, with the RGB sequence and LEDs working well.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for its exceptional value, performance, build quality, and impressive RGB features.

The Uhuru UGS-02 Gaming Speaker delivers clear 360 degree surround sound with 6W output, enhancing your gaming, movie, and music experience. It features a one-button switch and volume knob for easy control. The speaker's RGB lights add a colorful touch, perfect for gaming setups. With plug-and-play functionality, it requires no extra drivers. The speaker is compatible with various devices, including laptops, TVs, computers, and smartphones. However, it is a woofer type, which may not suit all preferences, and the RGB lights might be distracting for some users. Overall, it's a great choice for immersive audio experiences with simple setup and controls.

Specifications of Uhuru UGS-02 Gaming Speaker Brand: Uhuru

Model Name: UGS-02

Speaker Type: Woofer

Connectivity Technology: Auxiliary, USB

Special Feature: RGB Lights

Output: 6W

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Clear 360 degree surround sound Woofer type may not suit all preferences Easy one-button switch and volume control RGB lights might be distracting for some users

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the sound quality, value, portability, and RGB lighting of these speakers. They find them ideal for gaming and movies.

Why choose this product? Choose for its great sound, value, portability, and RGB lighting, perfect for gaming PC or console.

Also read: Master your game with the best PC controllers for unmatched gaming performance

The RPM Euro Games Gaming Keyboard Wired offers a compact 87-key design, perfect for saving space on your desk. It features a membrane keyboard with a mechanical feel, providing a comfortable typing experience. The keyboard also includes 12 multimedia keys for enhanced gaming or work efficiency. With its ergonomic design, including curved keycaps and foldable feet, this keyboard is ideal for both gaming and office work. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, including PCs, laptops, and gaming consoles. Overall, the RPM Euro Games Gaming Keyboard Wired is a versatile and efficient keyboard suitable for various tasks.

Specifications of RPM Euro Games Gaming Keyboard Wired Brand: RPM Euro Games

Connectivity Technology: Micro USB

Keyboard Description: Membrane

Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming

Number of Keys: 87

Compatibility: PC, laptop, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Mac

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact design saves space Limited compatibility with devices other than PCs Membrane keyboard with mechanical feel May not offer same tactile feedback as mechanical keyboard

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the keyboard's performance, lighting, feel, value, and size. They like how it works, the nice key feel, and the enhanced appearance from RGB lighting.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for its excellent performance, customizable RGB lighting and compact design.

Best value for money gaming accessories under ₹ 2000 Zebronics ZEB-NC3300

The Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 offers great value for money with its effective cooling, stylish design, and additional USB ports for connectivity. Priced under ₹2000, this laptop cooling pad provides a convenient and efficient solution to prevent overheating during extended use. Its dual 120mm fans ensure adequate airflow, while the blue LED lights add a touch of style. The retractable stand and lightweight design make it portable and easy to use on the go. Overall, the Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 is a reliable and affordable choice for those seeking a budget-friendly cooling solution.

Best overall gaming accessories under ₹ 2000 Razer DeathAdder Essential

The Razer DeathAdder Essential stands out as the best overall gaming accessory under ₹2000 with its high DPI, ergonomic design, and programmable buttons. This wired gaming mouse offers precise control and customization options, making it ideal for both casual and competitive gamers. Its durable construction and comfortable grip ensure long-lasting performance, backed by a 2-year warranty. The mouse's sleek black design adds a touch of style to any gaming setup, while its responsive buttons and scroll wheel enhance gameplay. Overall, the Razer DeathAdder Essential is a top choice for its performance, features, and value for money.

How to find the best gaming accessories under ₹ 2000? To find the best gaming accessories under ₹2000, consider these tips:

Research brands: Look for reputable brands known for quality gaming accessories within your budget range.

Look for reputable brands known for quality gaming accessories within your budget range. Check compatibility: Ensure the accessories are compatible with your gaming setup, including PC, console, or mobile device.

Ensure the accessories are compatible with your gaming setup, including PC, console, or mobile device. Read reviews: Check online reviews and user feedback to gauge the performance and durability of the accessories.

Check online reviews and user feedback to gauge the performance and durability of the accessories. Look for essential features: Focus on accessories with essential features like ergonomic design, durable construction, and reliable performance.

Focus on accessories with essential features like ergonomic design, durable construction, and reliable performance. Compare prices: Compare prices across different retailers to find the best deals and discounts. By following these tips, you can find gaming accessories under ₹2000 that offer great value and performance for your gaming needs.

Also read: Our picks of gaming room accessories will instil life into your battles: Choose from keyboards, controllers, and more What different gaming accessories are available under ₹ 2000? There are various gaming accessories available under ₹2000 that can enhance your gaming experience. These include gaming mice, keyboards, mouse pads, headsets, and controllers. Gaming mice offer precision and additional buttons for custom commands. Keyboards often come with backlighting and gaming modes for optimized performance. Mouse pads provide smooth surfaces for accurate mouse movements. Headsets offer immersive audio and clear communication with teammates. Controllers are ideal for console gaming or PC gaming that supports gamepads. These accessories can improve your gameplay and make your gaming sessions more enjoyable without breaking the bank.

Which brand is best for gaming accessories under ₹ 2000? When looking for gaming accessories under ₹2000, several brands offer quality products. Brands like Redgear, Cosmic Byte, and Zebronics are popular for their affordable yet reliable gaming gear. They offer a range of accessories such as gaming mice, keyboards, headphones, and controllers, all designed to enhance your gaming experience without breaking the bank. These brands are known for their durability, performance, and value for money, making them top choices for gamers on a budget. Remember to consider your specific needs and preferences when choosing the best gaming accessories under ₹2000 for your setup.

What gaming accessories under ₹ 2000 is compatible with consoles? When looking for gaming accessories under ₹2000 that are compatible with consoles, consider options like wired gaming controllers, headsets, and mouse pads. Wired controllers offer reliable compatibility with consoles, ensuring smooth gameplay. Look for headsets with universal compatibility, offering clear audio and a comfortable fit for long gaming sessions. A good quality mouse pad can enhance your gaming experience by providing a smooth surface for precise mouse movements. These accessories can significantly improve your gaming setup without breaking the bank, making them ideal choices for console gamers on a budget.

What gaming accessories under ₹ 2000 is compatible with gaming laptops? When looking for gaming accessories under ₹2000 compatible with gaming laptops, consider cooling pads, webcams, and gaming mice. Cooling pads help maintain optimal laptop temperature during intense gaming sessions, enhancing performance and longevity. A webcam is essential for streaming or video conferencing, offering clearer communication and a more engaging experience. A gaming mouse with customizable buttons and DPI settings improves precision and control in games, enhancing gameplay. These accessories cater to different needs and preferences, ensuring a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Top 3 features of best gaming accessories under ₹ 2000

Gaming accessories under ₹ 2000 Compatibility Colour Features Razer DeathAdder Essential Windows, Mac Black High DPI, Ergonomic Design, Programmable Buttons Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 Laptops Black Effective Cooling, Stylish Design, Dual USB Ports CLAW Shoot Wired USB Gamepad Windows Black Plug-and-Play Setup, Broad Game Support, Ergonomic Design Zebronics Jet PRO Wired Gaming Headphones PCs, Laptops, Gaming Consoles Black + Blue Powerful Bass, LED Lights for Style, Flexible Mic Amazon Basics RGB Light Gaming Mouse Pad Gaming Design 1 Ergonomic Design, Smooth Surface, RGB Lighting Effects Uhuru UGS-02 Gaming Speaker Laptops, TVs, Computers, Smartphones Black Clear 360-degree Surround Sound, RGB Lights, Easy Control RPM Euro Games Gaming Keyboard Wired PCs, Laptops, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Mac Black Compact Design, Membrane Keyboard with Mechanical Feel, Multimedia Keys

FAQs Question : Q: Are gaming accessories under ₹2000 of good quality? Ans : A: Yes, many gaming accessories priced under ₹2000 offer good quality and performance, especially from reputable brands. Question : Q: Can I find gaming accessories with RGB lighting under ₹2000? Ans : A: Yes, some gaming accessories under ₹2000 come with RGB lighting, offering a stylish look without breaking the bank. Question : Q: Do gaming accessories under ₹2000 offer warranty? Ans : A: Yes, many gaming accessories under ₹2000 come with a warranty, providing peace of mind against defects and malfunctions. Question : Q: Can I use gaming accessories under ₹2000 for professional gaming? Ans : A: While budget gaming accessories can offer good performance, professional gamers may prefer higher-end options for competitive play. Question : Q: Are wireless gaming accessories available under ₹2000? Ans : A: Yes, you can find some wireless gaming accessories under ₹2000, but they may have limited features compared to higher-priced models.

