Best gaming headphones to get most value for money: 10 choices to choose from

1. JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset
The JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset offers immersive sound with Hi-Res certified 50mm drivers. With a 14-hour battery life and a detachable boom microphone, it provides ultimate comfort and convenience for long gaming sessions.
Specifications of JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset
- Hi-Res certified 50mm drivers
- 14-hour battery life
- Detachable boom microphone
- JBL QuantumENGINE software
- Wireless or wired connectivity
Pros
Cons
Immersive sound experience
Slightly bulky design
Long-lasting battery life
Premium pricing
Convenient detachable microphone
2. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset features THX 7.1 Surround Sound, Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers, and a detachable HyperClear Supercardioid Mic for crystal-clear communication. With up to 24 hours of battery life, it provides seamless wireless gaming.
Specifications of Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
- THX 7.1 Surround Sound
- Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers
- Detachable HyperClear Supercardioid Mic
- Up to 24 hours battery life
- Wired or wireless connectivity
Pros
Cons
THX 7.1 Surround Sound
Slightly expensive
Crystal-clear communication
Earcups may be tight for some users
Long battery life
3. Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Premium Gaming Headphones with 7.1 Surround Sound
The Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Premium Gaming Headphones offer 7.1 virtual surround sound, customizable RGB LED lights, and high-quality 50mm magnetic drivers for an enhanced gaming experience. With an ergonomic design and software-simulated 7.1 surround sound, it's a great choice for gamers.
Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Premium Gaming Headphones with 7.1 Surround Sound
- 7.1 virtual surround sound
- Customizable RGB LED lights
- High-quality 50mm magnetic drivers
- Ergonomic design
- Software-simulated 7.1 surround sound
Pros
Cons
Immersive virtual surround sound
May require additional software setup
Customizable RGB lighting
RGB lights may not appeal to all users
Comfortable ergonomic design
4. boAt Immortal IM1000D Over-Ear Gaming Headphones with 7.1 Channel Surround Sound
The boAt Immortal IM1000D Over-Ear Gaming Headphones feature 7.1 channel surround sound, 50mm dynamic drivers, and a detachable noise-canceling mic. With comfortable ear cushions and durable build quality, it's an excellent choice for extended gaming sessions.
Specifications of boAt Immortal IM1000D Over-Ear Gaming Headphones with 7.1 Channel Surround Sound
- 7.1 channel surround sound
- 50mm dynamic drivers
- Detachable noise-canceling mic
- Comfortable ear cushions
- Durable build quality
Pros
Cons
Immersive surround sound
Limited color options
Detachable noise-canceling mic
May feel slightly heavy for some users
Comfortable for long gaming sessions
5. Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headset
The Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headset offers low-latency Bluetooth and 3.5mm wired connectivity, with custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers and virtual 7.1 surround sound. With plush memory foam earpads and durable construction, it provides exceptional comfort and durability.
Specifications of Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headset
- Low-latency Bluetooth and 3.5mm wired connectivity
- Custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers
- Virtual 7.1 surround sound
- Plush memory foam earpads
- Durable construction
Pros
Cons
Low-latency Bluetooth connectivity
May require Bluetooth dongle for some devices
Exceptional comfort and durability
Limited color options
Immersive virtual surround sound
6. HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset with Dual Chamber Drivers
The HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset features dual chamber drivers for more distinction and less distortion. With HyperX custom-tuned 7.1 surround sound and soft memory foam ear cushions, it provides comfort and excellent audio quality for gamers.
Specifications of HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset with Dual Chamber Drivers
- Dual chamber drivers
- HyperX custom-tuned 7.1 surround sound
- Soft memory foam ear cushions
- Durable aluminum frame
- Detachable noise-canceling mic
Pros
Cons
Distinct and less distorted audio
Earcups may be tight for some users
Comfortable memory foam ear cushions
Limited color options
Durable build quality
7. Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset with Flip-to-Mute Mic
The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset features 40mm drivers and a flip-to-mute mic, providing crystal-clear communication and immersive sound. With a lightweight design and adjustable headband, it offers comfort and convenience for gamers.
Specifications of Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset with Flip-to-Mute Mic
- 40mm drivers
- Flip-to-mute mic
- Adjustable headband
- Lightweight design
- Compatible with multiple platforms
Pros
Cons
Crystal-clear communication
Limited color options
Lightweight and comfortable design
Wired connectivity only
Convenient flip-to-mute mic
8. SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired Gaming Headset with ClearCast Microphone
The SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired Gaming Headset features S1 speaker drivers and a ClearCast microphone for studio-quality voice clarity. With AirWeave ear cushions and a lightweight design, it provides comfort and exceptional sound for gamers.
Specifications of SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired Gaming Headset with ClearCast Microphone
- S1 speaker drivers
- ClearCast microphone
- AirWeave ear cushions
- Lightweight design
- Multi-platform compatibility
Pros
Cons
Studio-quality voice clarity
Wired connectivity only
Comfortable AirWeave ear cushions
Limited color options
Multi-platform compatibility
9. Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset with Suspension Headband
The Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset features PRO-G audio drivers and LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, providing precise and immersive sound with customizable colors. With a lightweight and adjustable suspension headband, it offers exceptional comfort and style for gamers.
Specifications of Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset with Suspension Headband
- PRO-G audio drivers
- LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting
- Adjustable suspension headband
- Lightweight design
- Dual-zone mic
Pros
Cons
Precise and immersive sound
Limited color options
Customizable LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting
May feel less durable for some users
Exceptional comfort and style
10. Sony WH-G900N Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headphones
The Sony WH-G900N Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headphones feature adaptive noise canceling, 40mm drivers, and compatibility with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. With up to 20 hours of battery life and touch sensor controls, it provides a seamless gaming experience.
Specifications of Sony WH-G900N Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headphones
- Adaptive noise canceling
- 40mm drivers
- Multi-platform compatibility
- Up to 20 hours battery life
- Touch sensor controls
Pros
Cons
Adaptive noise canceling
May feel slightly heavy for some users
Multi-platform compatibility
Premium pricing
Long battery life
Comparison Table
|Product Name + Feature Type
|Hi-Res certified 50mm drivers
|THX 7.1 Surround Sound
|7.1 virtual surround sound
|7.1 channel surround sound
|Low-latency Bluetooth
|Dual chamber drivers
|40mm drivers
|S1 speaker drivers
|PRO-G audio drivers
|Adaptive noise canceling
|JBL Quantum 800
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Razer BlackShark V2
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Zebronics Zeb-Blitz
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|boAt Immortal IM1000D
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Corsair HS70
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|HyperX Cloud Alpha S
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Logitech G335
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|SteelSeries Arctis 3
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Logitech G733 Lightspeed
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Sony WH-G900N
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
Best value for money:
The boAt Immortal IM1000D Over-Ear Gaming Headphones offer exceptional value for money with its 7.1 channel surround sound, detachable noise-canceling mic, and durable build quality. It provides a premium gaming experience at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset stands out as the best overall product with its THX 7.1 Surround Sound, Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers, and up to 24 hours of battery life. It provides top-notch audio quality and comfort for avid gamers.
How to find the perfect best headphone for gaming:
To find the best headphone for gaming, prioritize models with clear, immersive sound quality and deep bass. Look for a comfortable fit for long sessions, a high-quality, noise-canceling microphone for clear communication, and durability. Consider wired or wireless options based on preference, and ensure compatibility with your gaming device. Check for features like surround sound and customizable settings.
FAQs
Question : What is the battery life of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset?
Ans : The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro offers up to 24 hours of battery life for uninterrupted gaming sessions.
Question : Do the Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Premium Gaming Headphones require additional software setup?
Ans : Yes, the Zebronics Zeb-Blitz headphones may require additional software setup for the customizable RGB LED lights and software-simulated 7.1 surround sound.
Question : Are the Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headset ear cushions replaceable?
Ans : Yes, the Corsair HS70 comes with replaceable plush memory foam ear cushions for added comfort and convenience.
Question : What is the weight of the Sony WH-G900N Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headphones?
Ans : The Sony WH-G900N headphones weigh approximately 254 grams for a lightweight and comfortable fit during long gaming sessions.
