Best gaming headphones to get most value for money: 10 choices to choose from

Are you looking for the best headphones to enhance your gaming experience? Look no further! In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 gaming headphones available on Amazon. Whether you're in need of wireless, noise-canceling, or surround sound headphones, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect gaming headset for you and take your gaming to the next level!

1. JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset

The JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset offers immersive sound with Hi-Res certified 50mm drivers. With a 14-hour battery life and a detachable boom microphone, it provides ultimate comfort and convenience for long gaming sessions.

Specifications of JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset Hi-Res certified 50mm drivers

14-hour battery life

Detachable boom microphone

JBL QuantumENGINE software

Wireless or wired connectivity

Pros Cons Immersive sound experience Slightly bulky design Long-lasting battery life Premium pricing Convenient detachable microphone

2. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset features THX 7.1 Surround Sound, Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers, and a detachable HyperClear Supercardioid Mic for crystal-clear communication. With up to 24 hours of battery life, it provides seamless wireless gaming.

Specifications of Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset THX 7.1 Surround Sound

Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers

Detachable HyperClear Supercardioid Mic

Up to 24 hours battery life

Wired or wireless connectivity

Pros Cons THX 7.1 Surround Sound Slightly expensive Crystal-clear communication Earcups may be tight for some users Long battery life

Also read: Best gaming headphones: Crush your competition with our top 8 picks 3. Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Premium Gaming Headphones with 7.1 Surround Sound

The Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Premium Gaming Headphones offer 7.1 virtual surround sound, customizable RGB LED lights, and high-quality 50mm magnetic drivers for an enhanced gaming experience. With an ergonomic design and software-simulated 7.1 surround sound, it's a great choice for gamers.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Premium Gaming Headphones with 7.1 Surround Sound 7.1 virtual surround sound

Customizable RGB LED lights

High-quality 50mm magnetic drivers

Ergonomic design

Software-simulated 7.1 surround sound

Pros Cons Immersive virtual surround sound May require additional software setup Customizable RGB lighting RGB lights may not appeal to all users Comfortable ergonomic design

4. boAt Immortal IM1000D Over-Ear Gaming Headphones with 7.1 Channel Surround Sound

The boAt Immortal IM1000D Over-Ear Gaming Headphones feature 7.1 channel surround sound, 50mm dynamic drivers, and a detachable noise-canceling mic. With comfortable ear cushions and durable build quality, it's an excellent choice for extended gaming sessions.

Specifications of boAt Immortal IM1000D Over-Ear Gaming Headphones with 7.1 Channel Surround Sound 7.1 channel surround sound

50mm dynamic drivers

Detachable noise-canceling mic

Comfortable ear cushions

Durable build quality

Pros Cons Immersive surround sound Limited color options Detachable noise-canceling mic May feel slightly heavy for some users Comfortable for long gaming sessions

5. Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headset

The Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headset offers low-latency Bluetooth and 3.5mm wired connectivity, with custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers and virtual 7.1 surround sound. With plush memory foam earpads and durable construction, it provides exceptional comfort and durability.

Specifications of Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headset Low-latency Bluetooth and 3.5mm wired connectivity

Custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers

Virtual 7.1 surround sound

Plush memory foam earpads

Durable construction

Pros Cons Low-latency Bluetooth connectivity May require Bluetooth dongle for some devices Exceptional comfort and durability Limited color options Immersive virtual surround sound

6. HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset with Dual Chamber Drivers

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset features dual chamber drivers for more distinction and less distortion. With HyperX custom-tuned 7.1 surround sound and soft memory foam ear cushions, it provides comfort and excellent audio quality for gamers.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset with Dual Chamber Drivers Dual chamber drivers

HyperX custom-tuned 7.1 surround sound

Soft memory foam ear cushions

Durable aluminum frame

Detachable noise-canceling mic

Pros Cons Distinct and less distorted audio Earcups may be tight for some users Comfortable memory foam ear cushions Limited color options Durable build quality

7. Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset with Flip-to-Mute Mic

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset features 40mm drivers and a flip-to-mute mic, providing crystal-clear communication and immersive sound. With a lightweight design and adjustable headband, it offers comfort and convenience for gamers.

Specifications of Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset with Flip-to-Mute Mic 40mm drivers

Flip-to-mute mic

Adjustable headband

Lightweight design

Compatible with multiple platforms

Pros Cons Crystal-clear communication Limited color options Lightweight and comfortable design Wired connectivity only Convenient flip-to-mute mic

Also read: Gaming earbuds for never missing an audio detail: Top 10 choices 8. SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired Gaming Headset with ClearCast Microphone

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired Gaming Headset features S1 speaker drivers and a ClearCast microphone for studio-quality voice clarity. With AirWeave ear cushions and a lightweight design, it provides comfort and exceptional sound for gamers.

Specifications of SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired Gaming Headset with ClearCast Microphone S1 speaker drivers

ClearCast microphone

AirWeave ear cushions

Lightweight design

Multi-platform compatibility

Pros Cons Studio-quality voice clarity Wired connectivity only Comfortable AirWeave ear cushions Limited color options Multi-platform compatibility

9. Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset with Suspension Headband

The Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset features PRO-G audio drivers and LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, providing precise and immersive sound with customizable colors. With a lightweight and adjustable suspension headband, it offers exceptional comfort and style for gamers.

Specifications of Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset with Suspension Headband PRO-G audio drivers

LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting

Adjustable suspension headband

Lightweight design

Dual-zone mic

Pros Cons Precise and immersive sound Limited color options Customizable LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting May feel less durable for some users Exceptional comfort and style

10. Sony WH-G900N Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headphones

The Sony WH-G900N Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headphones feature adaptive noise canceling, 40mm drivers, and compatibility with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. With up to 20 hours of battery life and touch sensor controls, it provides a seamless gaming experience.

Specifications of Sony WH-G900N Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headphones Adaptive noise canceling

40mm drivers

Multi-platform compatibility

Up to 20 hours battery life

Touch sensor controls

Pros Cons Adaptive noise canceling May feel slightly heavy for some users Multi-platform compatibility Premium pricing Long battery life

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature Type Hi-Res certified 50mm drivers THX 7.1 Surround Sound 7.1 virtual surround sound 7.1 channel surround sound Low-latency Bluetooth Dual chamber drivers 40mm drivers S1 speaker drivers PRO-G audio drivers Adaptive noise canceling JBL Quantum 800 Yes No No No No No No No No No Razer BlackShark V2 No Yes No No Yes No No No No No Zebronics Zeb-Blitz No No Yes No No No No No No No boAt Immortal IM1000D No No No Yes No No No No No No Corsair HS70 No No No No Yes No No No No No HyperX Cloud Alpha S No No No No No Yes No No No No Logitech G335 No No No No No No Yes No No No SteelSeries Arctis 3 No No No No No No No Yes No No Logitech G733 Lightspeed No No No No No No No No Yes No Sony WH-G900N No No No No No No No No No Yes

Best value for money: The boAt Immortal IM1000D Over-Ear Gaming Headphones offer exceptional value for money with its 7.1 channel surround sound, detachable noise-canceling mic, and durable build quality. It provides a premium gaming experience at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset stands out as the best overall product with its THX 7.1 Surround Sound, Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers, and up to 24 hours of battery life. It provides top-notch audio quality and comfort for avid gamers.

How to find the perfect best headphone for gaming: To find the best headphone for gaming, prioritize models with clear, immersive sound quality and deep bass. Look for a comfortable fit for long sessions, a high-quality, noise-canceling microphone for clear communication, and durability. Consider wired or wireless options based on preference, and ensure compatibility with your gaming device. Check for features like surround sound and customizable settings.

FAQs Question : What is the battery life of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset? Ans : The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro offers up to 24 hours of battery life for uninterrupted gaming sessions. Question : Do the Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Premium Gaming Headphones require additional software setup? Ans : Yes, the Zebronics Zeb-Blitz headphones may require additional software setup for the customizable RGB LED lights and software-simulated 7.1 surround sound. Question : Are the Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headset ear cushions replaceable? Ans : Yes, the Corsair HS70 comes with replaceable plush memory foam ear cushions for added comfort and convenience. Question : What is the weight of the Sony WH-G900N Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headphones? Ans : The Sony WH-G900N headphones weigh approximately 254 grams for a lightweight and comfortable fit during long gaming sessions.

