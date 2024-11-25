Best gaming phones under 15000: CMF Phone 1, Moto G64, Poco X6 Neo, and more

Best gaming phones under 15000: Looking for a high-performing gaming smartphone with a limited budget? Then we have got you covered as we have found some of the smartphone models under Rs.15000 with advanced gaming capabilities. While gaming smartphones come with a hefty price tag, several smartphone brands such as Nothing, Poco, Motorola and others provide budget smartphones with advanced features. Check out the list of best gaming phones under Rs.15000.

Best gaming phones under Rs.15000

CMF Phone 1: CMF is Nothing’s sub-brand which caters to budget audience requirements. The CMF Phone 1 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with 6GB RAM, offering advanced gaming capabilities. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery, offering lasting performance for your long gaming session. Additionally, the Phone 1 is available at under Rs.15000 on Amazon.

Moto G64:Another performance-centric we have is the Moto G64 which also offers advanced features at an affordable price. The Moto G64 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7025 coupled with 8GB RAM. It claims to offer powerful performance without any stutter or lag. It is also backed by a 6000 mAh battery with Turbo charging support.

Poco X6 Neo: The next best gaming phone on the list we have is the Poco X6 Neo. This smartphone was launched earlier this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chip paired with 8GB RAM to provide users with a powerful gaming experience. Additionally, for long gaming sessions, it is backed by a 5000 mAh battery, therefore, you will not have to worry about battery drain.

Redmi 13 5G: The next affordable smartphone on the list is the Redmi 13 5G which comes with a large display and powerful processor to provide users with an advanced gaming experience. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with 6GB RAM, offering powerful performance. The Redmi 13 is also backed by a 5030 mAh battery for long gaming sessions.

Infinix Note 40X: Lastly, we have the Infinix Note 40X which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor coupled with 8GB RAM. The smartphone claims to provide powerful performance and advanced gaming capabilities. On Amazon, buyers can get it at an affordable price of under Rs.15000.