Best headphones under ₹10,000: Sony, JBL, Sennheiser and more top audio picks in India

Looking for a new pair of headphones without crossing the ₹10,000 mark? The good news is that buyers today no longer have to compromise on features in the budget segment. From active noise cancellation (ANC) and multipoint connectivity to spatial audio and long battery life, several brands are now offering premium-style experiences at far more accessible prices.

Here are five headphones worth considering under ₹10,000.

Sony WH-CH720N Sony’s WH-CH720N remains one of the most reliable all-round options in this category. The headphones feature active noise cancellation powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, helping reduce background noise during commutes, flights, or office use.

One of the biggest highlights is comfort. Weighing just around 192g, the headphones are lightweight enough for long listening sessions without causing fatigue. Battery life goes up to 35 hours with ANC enabled, and users also get multipoint connectivity to switch seamlessly between devices like laptops and phones. The sound signature stays balanced, making it suitable for music, movies, and calls alike.

JBL Tune 770NC For users who prefer bass-heavy audio, the JBL Tune 770NC is a strong contender. JBL’s signature tuning delivers punchier low-end performance that works particularly well for EDM, hip-hop, and movie streaming.

The headphones support adaptive noise cancellation and offer up to 70 hours of battery life without ANC, making them among the longest-lasting options in this segment. JBL’s companion app also allows users to customise EQ settings depending on listening preferences.

Soundcore Space One Anker’s Soundcore Space One packs several premium features into a comparatively affordable package. The headphones come with adaptive ANC, LDAC support for higher-quality wireless audio, and detailed app-based controls.

Battery life is another major strength, with up to 55 hours of playback with ANC enabled. The tuning leans more towards consumer-friendly sound with enhanced bass, but users can tweak audio profiles through the app. The Space One also stands out for its comfortable fit and feature-rich experience.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Sennheiser’s Accentum Wireless headphones focus more on balanced sound clarity than exaggerated bass. Vocals, podcasts, and instruments sound cleaner and more detailed, making them a good choice for office users and those who spend long hours on calls or meetings.

The headphones also include hybrid ANC and strong battery life. While pricing occasionally hovers slightly above ₹10,000, discounts during online sales often bring them within budget, making them a worthwhile option for users prioritising sound quality.

Nothing Ear For users who prefer portability over bulky over-ear headphones, the Nothing Ear series is worth considering. While technically true wireless earbuds, they compete closely with headphones in terms of features.

The earbuds offer ANC, dual-device pairing, low-latency mode for gaming, and personalised sound profiles through the companion app. Their transparent design also helps them stand out visually from most mainstream audio products currently available in the market.