Business News/ Technology / Best mixer grinders under 3000: Top 10 options to chop and grind without draining the wallet

Best mixer grinders under ₹3000: Top 10 options to chop and grind without draining the wallet

Affiliate Desk

Looking for an affordable mixer grinder under 3000? Check out our list of the best mixer grinders in India under 3000, along with their pros, cons, and feature comparison.

Get yourself a feature packed mixer grinder under 3000

Are you in the market for a new mixer grinder but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best mixer grinders under 3000 in India. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or the best overall product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect mixer grinder to suit your needs and budget.

Read More

1. Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)

The Lifelong Mixer Grinder is a powerful and durable option for everyday kitchen needs. With 3 stainless steel jars and 3-speed settings, it offers versatility and high performance. The anti-skid feet and overload protector ensure safety and stability during use.

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie

  • 500 Watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • 3-speed settings
  • Anti-skid feet
  • Overload protector

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile and high performanceMay be noisy at high speed
Durable and reliable
Overload protector for safety

2. Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue)

The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder is a sleek and stylish option with a powerful 750 Watts motor. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for grinding and juicing, along with a flow breaker design for efficient mixing and grinding.

Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue)

  • 750 Watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Flow breaker design
  • Elegant and stylish design
  • Overload protector

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful and efficient motorMay be on the pricier side
Elegant design
Overload protector for safety

3. Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen With Nutri-Pro Features|3 SS Mixer Jars For Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|1 Year Warranty By Bajaj|White

The Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder is a reliable and efficient choice for everyday grinding needs. With 3 durable stainless steel jars and a 500 Watts motor, it offers superior performance. The multifunction blade system ensures smooth and consistent results.

Specifications of Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen

  • 500 Watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Multifunction blade system
  • Sturdy and durable design
  • Easy grip handles

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Superior performanceMay be less powerful than higher wattage models
Durable and reliable
Easy to use and clean

4. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jar, 3 Blade, Silver)

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a compact and powerful option for small kitchens. With a 500 Watts motor and 3-speed settings, it offers versatility and efficiency. The unique bullet design ensures quick and uniform grinding.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jar, 3 Blade, Silver)

  • 500 Watts motor
  • 3-speed settings
  • Compact and space-saving design
  • Unique bullet shape
  • Efficient and quick grinding

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and space-savingMay be louder due to compact design
Quick and uniform grinding
Versatile and efficient

5. Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black

The Bajaj GX 1 Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient choice for small families. With a 500 Watts motor and 3 stainless steel jars, it offers superior performance and reliability. The easy grip handles and sturdy design make it user-friendly.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie

  • 500 Watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Easy grip handles
  • Sturdy and durable design
  • Easy to use and clean

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Superior performanceMay be less powerful than higher wattage models
Compact and efficient
User-friendly design

6. Orient Electric 500W mixer grinder | Kitchen Kraft 500 MGKK50B3 with 3 SS jars | Longer life balanced coil motor | ABS body | Uniform grinding | 5 years motor warranty

The Orient Electric Kitchen Kraft Mixer Grinder is a durable and reliable option for modern kitchens. With a 500 Watts motor and 3 stainless steel jars, it offers high performance and versatility. The ergonomic knob design and elegant finish make it a stylish addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Orient Electric 500W mixer grinder | Kitchen Kraft

  • 500 Watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Ergonomic knob design
  • Stylish and elegant finish
  • Durable and reliable

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High performanceMay be on the pricier side
Stylish and modern design
Durable and reliable

7. Prestige 500 Watts Orion Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars |2 years warranty| Red & White

The TTK Prestige Deluxe Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile option for large families. With a 750 Watts motor and 3 stainless steel jars, it offers superior performance and efficiency. The unique lid locking feature and elegant design make it a premium choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Prestige 500 Watts Orion Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars |2 years warranty| Red & White

  • 750 Watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Unique lid locking feature
  • Premium and elegant design
  • Powerful and versatile

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Superior performanceMay be on the pricier side
Premium and elegant design
Powerful and versatile

8. Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey)

The Crompton BLK Powertron Ameo Mixer Grinder is a high-performance and stylish option for modern kitchens. With a powerful 750 Watts motor and 3 stainless steel jars, it offers superior grinding and blending. The unique Powertron technology and elegant finish make it a premium choice for discerning users.

Specifications of Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750 Watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Powertron technology
  • Stylish and modern design
  • High-performance motor

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-performance motorMay be on the pricier side
Stylish and modern design
Powertron technology for superior performance

9. Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Green)

The Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient choice for modern kitchens. With a 750 Watts motor and 3 stainless steel jars, it offers superior performance and reliability. The easy grip handles and sturdy design make it user-friendly for everyday use.

Specifications of Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750 Watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Easy grip handles
  • Sturdy and durable design
  • High-performance motor

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Superior performanceMay be on the pricier side
Durable and reliable
Easy to use and clean

best mixer grinder under 3000 Top Features Comparison:

Product NameMotor PowerJar MaterialSpeed SettingsDesign
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen500 WattsStainless Steel3-speed settingsAnti-skid feet
Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder750 WattsStainless SteelFlow breaker designElegant and stylish design
Bajaj Rex 500-Watt Mixer Grinder500 WattsStainless SteelMultifunction blade systemSturdy and durable design
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder500 WattsStainless Steel3-speed settingsCompact and space-saving design
Bajaj GX 1 Mixer Grinder500 WattsStainless SteelEasy grip handlesSturdy and durable design
Orient Electric Kitchen Kraft MGKK50B3 Mixer Grinder500 WattsStainless SteelErgonomic knob designStylish and elegant finish
TTK Prestige Deluxe Total DLX-750W Mixer Grinder750 WattsStainless SteelUnique lid locking featurePremium and elegant design
Crompton BLK Powertron Ameo 750W Mixer Grinder750 WattsStainless SteelPowertron technologyStylish and modern design
Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder750 WattsStainless SteelEasy grip handlesSturdy and durable design
Morphy Richards 500-Watt Mixer Grinder500 WattsStainless SteelTri-lok safety systemCompact and efficient design

Best value for money mixer grinder under 3000:

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its compact and efficient design, quick and uniform grinding, and versatile performance. It is an ideal choice for small families and modern kitchens.

Best overall mixer grinder under 3000:

The TTK Prestige Deluxe Total DLX-750W Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category with its powerful and versatile 750 Watts motor, premium and elegant design, and superior performance. It is a top choice for large families and discerning users.

How to find the perfect mixer grinder under 3000?

When choosing the perfect mixer grinder, consider the motor power, jar material, speed settings, and overall design. Look for a product that offers the features and performance you need, along with durable and reliable construction. The best mixer grinder for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these mixer grinders?

Ans : The price range of these mixer grinders is between 2000 to 3000 rupees.

Question : Are these mixer grinders suitable for everyday use?

Ans : Yes, these mixer grinders are designed for everyday use and offer reliable performance for a variety of grinding and blending tasks.

Question : Do these mixer grinders come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all of these mixer grinders come with a manufacturer's warranty for added peace of mind.

Question : Are these mixer grinders suitable for heavy-duty grinding?

Ans : While these mixer grinders are designed for regular home use, some models may be suitable for heavy-duty grinding tasks. It is best to check the specific product details for more information.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

