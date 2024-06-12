Looking for an affordable mixer grinder under ₹ 3000? Check out our list of the best mixer grinders in India under ₹ 3000, along with their pros, cons, and feature comparison.

Are you in the market for a new mixer grinder but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best mixer grinders under 3000 in India. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or the best overall product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect mixer grinder to suit your needs and budget.

The Lifelong Mixer Grinder is a powerful and durable option for everyday kitchen needs. With 3 stainless steel jars and 3-speed settings, it offers versatility and high performance. The anti-skid feet and overload protector ensure safety and stability during use.

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie 500 Watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

3-speed settings

Anti-skid feet

Overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and high performance May be noisy at high speed Durable and reliable Overload protector for safety

The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder is a sleek and stylish option with a powerful 750 Watts motor. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for grinding and juicing, along with a flow breaker design for efficient mixing and grinding.

Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue) 750 Watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Flow breaker design

Elegant and stylish design

Overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful and efficient motor May be on the pricier side Elegant design Overload protector for safety

The Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder is a reliable and efficient choice for everyday grinding needs. With 3 durable stainless steel jars and a 500 Watts motor, it offers superior performance. The multifunction blade system ensures smooth and consistent results.

Specifications of Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen 500 Watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Multifunction blade system

Sturdy and durable design

Easy grip handles

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior performance May be less powerful than higher wattage models Durable and reliable Easy to use and clean

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a compact and powerful option for small kitchens. With a 500 Watts motor and 3-speed settings, it offers versatility and efficiency. The unique bullet design ensures quick and uniform grinding.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jar, 3 Blade, Silver) 500 Watts motor

3-speed settings

Compact and space-saving design

Unique bullet shape

Efficient and quick grinding

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and space-saving May be louder due to compact design Quick and uniform grinding Versatile and efficient

The Bajaj GX 1 Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient choice for small families. With a 500 Watts motor and 3 stainless steel jars, it offers superior performance and reliability. The easy grip handles and sturdy design make it user-friendly.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie 500 Watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Easy grip handles

Sturdy and durable design

Easy to use and clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior performance May be less powerful than higher wattage models Compact and efficient User-friendly design

The Orient Electric Kitchen Kraft Mixer Grinder is a durable and reliable option for modern kitchens. With a 500 Watts motor and 3 stainless steel jars, it offers high performance and versatility. The ergonomic knob design and elegant finish make it a stylish addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Orient Electric 500W mixer grinder | Kitchen Kraft 500 Watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Ergonomic knob design

Stylish and elegant finish

Durable and reliable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High performance May be on the pricier side Stylish and modern design Durable and reliable

The TTK Prestige Deluxe Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile option for large families. With a 750 Watts motor and 3 stainless steel jars, it offers superior performance and efficiency. The unique lid locking feature and elegant design make it a premium choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Prestige 500 Watts Orion Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars |2 years warranty| Red & White 750 Watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Unique lid locking feature

Premium and elegant design

Powerful and versatile

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior performance May be on the pricier side Premium and elegant design Powerful and versatile

The Crompton BLK Powertron Ameo Mixer Grinder is a high-performance and stylish option for modern kitchens. With a powerful 750 Watts motor and 3 stainless steel jars, it offers superior grinding and blending. The unique Powertron technology and elegant finish make it a premium choice for discerning users.

Specifications of Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 750 Watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Powertron technology

Stylish and modern design

High-performance motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance motor May be on the pricier side Stylish and modern design Powertron technology for superior performance

The Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient choice for modern kitchens. With a 750 Watts motor and 3 stainless steel jars, it offers superior performance and reliability. The easy grip handles and sturdy design make it user-friendly for everyday use.

Specifications of Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder 750 Watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Easy grip handles

Sturdy and durable design

High-performance motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior performance May be on the pricier side Durable and reliable Easy to use and clean

best mixer grinder under 3000 Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Motor Power Jar Material Speed Settings Design Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen 500 Watts Stainless Steel 3-speed settings Anti-skid feet Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 Watts Stainless Steel Flow breaker design Elegant and stylish design Bajaj Rex 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 500 Watts Stainless Steel Multifunction blade system Sturdy and durable design Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 500 Watts Stainless Steel 3-speed settings Compact and space-saving design Bajaj GX 1 Mixer Grinder 500 Watts Stainless Steel Easy grip handles Sturdy and durable design Orient Electric Kitchen Kraft MGKK50B3 Mixer Grinder 500 Watts Stainless Steel Ergonomic knob design Stylish and elegant finish TTK Prestige Deluxe Total DLX-750W Mixer Grinder 750 Watts Stainless Steel Unique lid locking feature Premium and elegant design Crompton BLK Powertron Ameo 750W Mixer Grinder 750 Watts Stainless Steel Powertron technology Stylish and modern design Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder 750 Watts Stainless Steel Easy grip handles Sturdy and durable design Morphy Richards 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 500 Watts Stainless Steel Tri-lok safety system Compact and efficient design

Best value for money mixer grinder under 3000:

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its compact and efficient design, quick and uniform grinding, and versatile performance. It is an ideal choice for small families and modern kitchens.

Best overall mixer grinder under 3000:

The TTK Prestige Deluxe Total DLX-750W Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category with its powerful and versatile 750 Watts motor, premium and elegant design, and superior performance. It is a top choice for large families and discerning users.

How to find the perfect mixer grinder under 3000? When choosing the perfect mixer grinder, consider the motor power, jar material, speed settings, and overall design. Look for a product that offers the features and performance you need, along with durable and reliable construction. The best mixer grinder for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of these mixer grinders? Ans : The price range of these mixer grinders is between 2000 to 3000 rupees. Question : Are these mixer grinders suitable for everyday use? Ans : Yes, these mixer grinders are designed for everyday use and offer reliable performance for a variety of grinding and blending tasks. Question : Do these mixer grinders come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, all of these mixer grinders come with a manufacturer's warranty for added peace of mind. Question : Are these mixer grinders suitable for heavy-duty grinding? Ans : While these mixer grinders are designed for regular home use, some models may be suitable for heavy-duty grinding tasks. It is best to check the specific product details for more information.

