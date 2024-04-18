If you are on the hunt for a new smartphone, you have come to the right place. In this article, we are here to guide you in making a smart choice for your next phone purchase. It is worth noting that brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Nothing are offering remarkable features for less than ₹40,000. Within this price range, you will find a wide range of captivating options, including phones with robust processors, immersive screens, dependable battery life, and sophisticated camera setups.

Here are some of the best smartphones under ₹40,000:

OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹45,999 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO4.0, offering a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphonehouses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU under the hood, it offers a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. Its 5,500mAh battery enables rapid charging with a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

The camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera. The camera app offers Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, and more. Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and dual nano-SIM slots.

Vivo V30

The Vivo V30 comes in three storage variants, which are 8GB RAM/128GB storage priced at ₹33,999, 8GB RAM/256GB storage priced at ₹35,999, and 12GB RAM/256GB storage priced at ₹37,999. It boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Running on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and Adreno 720 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and boasts up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, the Vivo V30 supports 80W fast charging and is IP54 dust and splash resistant. However, it's only capable of handling light water splashes, not full submersion.

For photography enthusiasts, it offers a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP portrait sensor. On the front, there is a 50MP f/2.0 sensor with dual soft LED flash support.

Nothing Phone (2)

Priced at ₹37,999, the Nothing Phone (2) impresses with its camera capabilities. This smartphones houses a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and a sensor size of 1/1.56 inches. This primary sensor supports both optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). Speaking of photography modes, the device supports Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode, and Document Mode, enhancing the photography experience.

The primary sensor is complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera featuring an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor, providing an expansive 114-degree field of view. This camera is equipped with EIS, guaranteeing smooth and steady shots. For selfies, the smartphone features a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size, ideal for capturing high-quality self-portraits.

Pixel 7a

Priced at ₹37,999, the Google Pixel 7a is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.Featuring a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display, this device impresses with a 90Hz refresh rate, a notable improvement over previous Pixel A-series models known for their standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and is HDR content-ready. Additionally, the phone incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor, enhancing security measures.

Running on Google's Tensor G2 chipset, also found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, the Pixel 7a is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and various global positioning systems, with a USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2) port located at the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy A55

Offered in vibrant hues like Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is available in three configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs. 36,999, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at Rs. 39,999, and the top-tier variant featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs. 42,999.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 features a stunning 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, delivering an immersive viewing experience. It is equipped with the powerful Exynos 1480 processor and operates on Samsung's One UI 6.1, built on Android 14, ensuring seamless performance. The device prioritizes security with Knox 3.1 protection.

For optics, the phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 32MP front camera. AI Image Signal Processing elevates low-light captures, ensuring impressive results. Additionally, the device boasts a robust 5000mAh battery for extended usage.

