Best mobile phones under ₹40,000 in India (April 2024): OnePlus 12R, Vivo V30 and more
Smartphone options under ₹40,000 offer compelling features: OnePlus 12R with a 120Hz display, Vivo V30 with a 50MP triple camera, Nothing Phone (2) focusing on photography, and Samsung Galaxy A55's immersive display and robust performance.
If you are on the hunt for a new smartphone, you have come to the right place. In this article, we are here to guide you in making a smart choice for your next phone purchase. It is worth noting that brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Nothing are offering remarkable features for less than ₹40,000. Within this price range, you will find a wide range of captivating options, including phones with robust processors, immersive screens, dependable battery life, and sophisticated camera setups.