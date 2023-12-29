Best monitors for video editing: 10 excellent options to upgrade your setup

In creative professions like video editing, the choice of a monitor plays an important role in shaping the creative process and ensuring the quality of the final product. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the market is flooded with a plethora of options, making the selection of the ideal monitor for video editing a daunting task. In this comprehensive buying guide, we will show you the best monitors for video editing that cater to the unique demands of video editing professionals.

The demands of video editing are far beyond mere pixel count, especially monitors that excel in colour accuracy, contrast ratios, and overall image quality. These monitors serve as the canvas for editors, providing a true-to-life representation of colours and details.

Beyond the realm of visual aesthetics, we will delve into the importance of panel technology, exploring the advantages and disadvantages of options such as IPS, TN, and OLED displays. Understanding the nuanced requirements of video editing workflows, we will also spotlight features like HDR support, high refresh rates, and colour calibration tools that enhance the editing experience and contribute to the production of visually stunning content.

In this article, we aim to simplify the technical specifications that often confuse consumers, offering practical insights and expert recommendations. In addition to exploring the top monitors for video editing, our comprehensive guide is designed to streamline your decision-making process, ensuring that you can invest more time in your creative work and less time navigating the vast landscape of monitor options scattered across the internet.

1. LG 68 Cm (27 Inch) 4K-UHD (3840 x 2160) Pixels HDR 10 Monitor (Design & Video Editing) with IPS Panel, HDMI x 2, Display Port, AMD Freesync - 27UL500, White

The LG 4K UHD Monitor is a great choice for video editing enthusiasts, offering a stunning visual experience with its 27-inch display featuring 4K UHD resolution. Boasting exceptional colour accuracy and a wide colour gamut, this monitor serves as a canvas for all types of editing work. The addition of AMD FreeSync technology enhances smooth gameplay and video playback. Its sleek design and thin bezels contribute to an immersive viewing experience. However, it lacks built-in speakers, requiring external audio solutions. Additionally, some users may find the tilt-only stand limiting. Overall, the LG 4K UHD Monitor brings a perfect balance between visual excellence and practicality for video editing tasks.

Specifications of LG 27UL500

Brand: LG

LG Model: 27UL500

27UL500 Display: 27 inches

27 inches Resolution: 4K UHD

4K UHD Audio: No speakers

No speakers Connectivity: HDMI x 2, display port, headphone out

Reasons to Buy Reasons to avoid Large high resolution display No built-in speakers AMD FreeSync compatible Limited stand adjustability

2. LG 29" (73CM) UltraWide™ 21:9 WFHD LCD 2560 X 1080 Pixels IPS Display Monitor- HDR 10, AMD Freesync, Srgb 99%, Slim Bezel, Multitasking Monitor, Hdmi X 2, 29WL500 (Black)

The LG UltraWide 73 is a multitasking beast, featuring an ultrawide 73-inch display that redefines productivity and immersive viewing. With a 3840 x 1600 resolution, this monitor offers beautiful visuals, which also makes it suitable for video editing and multitasking endeavours. The Nano IPS technology ensures vibrant and accurate colours, enhancing the editing experience. The LG UltraWide 73 is a multitasking powerhouse, boasting a massive 73-inch display that transforms productivity and immersion. With a resolution of 3840 x 1600, it delivers crisp visuals suitable for video editing and multimedia consumption. The Nano IPS technology ensures vibrant and accurate colours, enhancing the overall visual experience. The monitor features multiple connectivity options and an adjustable stand, providing a customized and efficient workspace for everyone.

Specifications of LG 29WL500

Brand: LG

LG Model: 29WL500

29WL500 Display: 29 inches

29 inches Resolution: 2560 X 1080 pixels WFHD

2560 X 1080 pixels WFHD Audio: No speakers

No speakers Connectivity: HDMI x 2, headphone out

Reason to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra wide display No speakers Adjustable stand

3. Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD Flat 1,920 x 1,080 Monitor, IPS, 75 Hz, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, D-sub, (LS24C310EAWXXL, Black)

The Samsung 24-inch monitor is an excellent choice for various tasks, offering a Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Its large screen size provides a balance between space-saving design and visual clarity. Equipped with AMD FreeSync technology, it ensures smooth visuals, making it suitable for video editing when working and gaming during breaks. The monitor features a slim profile and a tilt-adjustable stand for ergonomic flexibility. It serves as a budget-friendly option for those in search of a reliable monitor for everyday use and basic creative tasks.

Specifications of Samsung LS24C310EAWXXL

Brand: Samsung

Samsung Model: LS24C310EAWXXL

LS24C310EAWXXL Display: 24 inches

24 inches Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 pixels FHD

1,920 x 1,080 pixels FHD Audio: No speakers

No speakers Connectivity: HDMI, D-sub

Reason to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate display Limited connectivity Bezel less design No advance features like HDR

4. ZEBRONICS 32 Inch Wqhd 2K Curved 165Hz Gaming LCD Monitor,Hdr10,1Ms Mprt Response Time,Free Sync Support,Hdmi,Dp,280 Nits Max,16.7M Colors,Built-in Speakers&Bezel Less Design Zeb-S32A,Black

The Zebronics 32-inch monitor is a premium option with features catering to everyday video editing needs. Boasting a 2K LCD display, it delivers clear visuals for daily computing tasks. The 165 Hz refresh rate ensures smoother motion, complemented by a 1 ms response time. Integrated with dual speakers, it offers audio convenience. Connectivity options include HDMI and VGA ports. This monitor stands out for its premium features like HDR 10 and 1ms response time. It is suitable for advanced users seeking a sizable display in a premium-looking package for video editing and entertainment purposes.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-S32A

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Model: Zeb-S32A

Display: 32 inches

Resolution: 2K WQHD

Audio: Speakers available

Connectivity: 2 x HDMI, 2 x DP, 3.5 mm audio port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large curved display A bit expensive PLenty of connctivitry options

5. ASUS ProArt Display PA247CV 23.8" (60.45cm) Monitor, 1080P Full HD, 100% sRGB/Rec. 709, IPS, ΔE < 2, USB-C HDMI DisplayPort with Daisy-Chaining, Calman Verified, Eye Care, Anti-Glare, Ergonomic Stand

The ASUS PA247CV is a professional-grade monitor tailored for video editing enthusiasts. With a 23.8-inch display and Full HD resolution, it ensures sharp visuals and ample screen real estate. The IPS panel delivers accurate colours and wide viewing angles, crucial for precise editing work. This monitor features extensive connectivity options, including DisplayPort and HDMI, along with a USB hub for enhanced productivity. Its ergonomic design with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments caters to comfortable and customizable viewing. While it comes at a higher price point, the ASUS PA247CV stands out as a reliable choice for professionals demanding colour accuracy and versatility.

Specifications of ASUS PA247CV

Brand: ASUS

Model: PA247CV

Display: 23.8 inches

Resolution: 1080p FHD

Audio: Speakers available

Connectivity: HDMI x 2, DP, USB C port, USB hub, 3.5 mm audio port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Colour accurate display Small display size A Large number of connectivity options High price point for size Daisychaining possible

6. LG 87 cm (34 Inches) UltraWide Full HD (2560 x 1080) Pixels Display - HDR 10, AMD Free sync, IPS with sRGB 95%, Multitasking, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, HDMI, Headphone Out and Gaming Monitor-34WP500

The LG 29-inch UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor offers an immersive visual experience for video editing and multitasking. With a wide 29-inch display and Full HD resolution, it delivers crisp visuals and large-screen real estate. The IPS panel creates accurate colours and ensures wide viewing angles, crucial for detailed editing work. The UltraWide aspect ratio enhances productivity, allowing multiple windows to be open simultaneously. Featuring advanced gaming features like AMD FreeSync, it caters to gamers as well. This LG monitor provides a balance of affordability and functionality for creative and entertainment pursuits.

Specifications of LG 34WP500

Brand: LG

Model: 34WP500

Display: 34 inches

Resolution: 2560 x 1080 FHD

Audio: Not available

Connectivity: HDMI x 2, 3.5 mm audio port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High quality IPS display No speakers Wide panel for better productivity Low resolution

7. MSI Optix MAG342CQR 34 Inch (86.36 cm) Curved Gaming LCD Monitor - 21:9 UWQHD 3440 x 1440 Pixels, 1ms Response Time/1500R/144Hz/Night Vison/AMD Adaptive Sync/Mystic Light RGB, Black

The MSI Optix MAG342CQR is a high-performance curved monitor designed for immersive gaming and content creation experiences. Boasting a generous 34-inch display with a UWQHD resolution, it delivers stunning visuals and increased screen real estate. The 1500R curvature enhances immersion, while the 144 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time contribute to smooth and responsive gameplay. Equipped with AMD FreeSync technology, it reduces screen tearing for an optimized visual experience. Despite its gaming-oriented features, the MAG342CQR's colour accuracy and resolution make it a compelling choice for video editing, providing a balance between gaming prowess and creative functionality.

Specifications of MSI Optix MAG342CQR

Brand: MSI

Model: Optix MAG342CQR

Display: 34 inches

Resolution: 2K UWQHD

Audio: No speakers

Connectivity: HDMI x 2, DP, 3.5 mm audio port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large curved display Expensive 2k utra wide display No speakers

8. MSI Modern Md271Ul 27 Inch 4K Uhd Professional Productivity Monitor 3840 X 2160 IPS Panel, Eye-Friendly Screen,99% Dci-P3/139% Srgb Colour Gamut-2 X Hdmi 2.0B, Dp 1.2A, USB Type-C(65W Pd) Silver

The MSI MD271UL is a professional-grade monitor tailored for enhanced productivity, gaming and multimedia. Featuring a 27-inch display with UHD resolution, it offers crisp visuals and ample screen space. The IPS panel ensures accurate colours and wide viewing angles, vital for detailed editing tasks. Designed with a virtually bezel-less frame, it provides a sleek and modern aesthetic. The monitor includes eye-friendly features like Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light, prioritizing user comfort during prolonged use. With multiple connectivity options and an adjustable stand, the MD271UL combines performance and user-focused design for professionals engaged in video editing and productivity tasks.

Specifications of MSI Modern Md271Ul

Brand: MSI

Model: Modern Md271Ul

Display: 27 inches

Resolution: 4K UHD

Audio: No speakers

Connectivity: HDMI x 2, DP, type-C, 3.5 mm audio port

Reasons to buy Reaosns to avoid Colorful 10 bit display Expensive Multiple connectivity optiojns No speakers Beautiful design

9. MSI PRO MP241X 24-Inch Full HD Computer Monitor - Professional LED Monitor with 75Hz Refresh Rate, Anti-Glare & Anti-Flicker Technology PC Monitor for Desktop (Black)

The MSI PRO MP241X is a 24-inch Full HD computer monitor designed for professional use. With a 75Hz refresh rate, it provides a smooth visual experience, making it ideal for various tasks. The anti-glare and anti-flicker technologies offer a comfortable viewing environment by reducing eye strain during extended use. Its sleek design adds a professional touch to any desktop setup. With Full HD resolution, it ensures clarity and detail in visual content. This monitor combines practical features with a focus on user well-being, making it a reliable choice for professionals who require a high-quality display for entry-level video editing tasks.

Specifications of MSI PRO MP241X

Brand: MSI

Model: PRO MP241X

Display: 24 inches

Resolution: 1080p FHD

Audio: No speakers

Connectivity: HDMI, D-sub

Reaosns to buy Reasons to avoid LED display panel No speakers High refresh rate Limited connectivity

10. BenQ GW2283, 22 inch (55 cm) 1920x1080 Pixels IPS, Full HD Bezel-Less Monitor- Eye Care, Anti-Glare, Low Blue Light, Brightness Intelligence, Dual HDMI, Speakers, VESA Wall Mountable (Black)

The BenQ GW2480T is a 24-inch Full HD monitor designed for versatile use. With a borderless design and adaptive brightness feature, it ensures a visually immersive and comfortable viewing experience. The IPS panel provides accurate colours and wide viewing angles, making it suitable for various tasks, including video editing. Featuring cable management and a slim profile, it offers a clutter-free workspace. This monitor is equipped with integrated speakers, enhancing multimedia capabilities. The GW2480T stands out as a reliable and budget-friendly option for users seeking a well-rounded display for everyday computing and content consumption.

Specifications of BenQ GW2480T

Brand: BenQ

Model: GW2480T

Display: 24 inches

Resolution: 1080p FHD

Audio: Speakers available

Connectivity: HDMI x 2, D-sub, headphone jack

Reasons to Buy Reasons to avoid Eye care features No high refresh rate Affordable

Product name Display Resolution Connectivity LG 27UL500 27 inches 4K UHD DMI x 2, display port, headphone out LG 29WL500 29 inches WFHD HDMI x 2, headphone out Samsung LS24C310EAWXXL 24 inches FHD HDMI, D-sub ZEBRONICS Zeb-S32A 32 inches 2k WQHD 2 x HDMI, 2 x DP, 3.5 mm audio port ASUS PA247CV 23.8 inches FHD HDMI x 2, DP, USB C port, USB hub, 3.5 mm audio port LG 34WP500 34 inches FHD HDMI x 2, 3.5 mm audio port MSI Optix MAG342CQR 34 inches 2K UWQHD HDMI x 2, DP, 3.5 mm audio port MSI Modern Md271Ul 27inches 4K UHD HDMI x 2, DP, type-C, 3.5 mm audio port MSI PRO MP241X 24 inches FHD HDMI, D-sub BenQ GW2480T 24 inches FHD HDMI x 2, D-sub, headphone jack

Best value for money product

LG's 29-inch monitor 29WL500 comes out to be the best value-for-money monitor for video editing purposes. This monitor brings a perfect blend of premium features alongside the bezel-less classy design. The monitor offers a wide 29-inch display to enhance not only productivity but also an amazing multimedia experience. It ensures true-to-life colours and contrast, thanks to the HDR 10 feature. To complement the high refresh rate display, it comes with AMD Freesync technology to ensure smooth gameplay by removing the screen tear effect. If you are looking for a budget monitor for entry-level editing then this LG monitor will serve you well.

Best overall product

Even though there are more premium and expensive monitors listed above, we chose the Zebronics Zeb-S32A to be the best overall monitor. This monitor comes with a curved wide screen to give you a better viewing experience by avoiding colour inversion. Whether you are working on a project, gaming or just chilling, this monitor offers the best experience. It caters to editors and gamers at the same time, thanks to its 2K display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. To up the visuals, it brings HDR 10 support and a fast 1ms response time. This monitor comes with sufficient input ports to connect to multiple sources at a time.

How to find the best monitor for video editing?

Selecting the best monitor for video editing is a critical decision that directly impacts the quality of your work. To find the best display, consider buying from a brand with a history of making monitors. First and foremost, prioritize colour accuracy and a wide colour gamut to ensure precise reproduction of the picture. Consider monitors with high resolutions, such as 4K, for detailed image rendering. Panel technology matters too, IPS panels offer accurate colours and wide viewing angles making them perfect for video editing tasks. HDR support enhances dynamic range, while a fast refresh rate reduces motion blur. Consider connectivity options and ergonomic features like adjustable stands for a comfortable workspace. Reading reviews and seeking recommendations from professionals in your field can provide valuable insights. Ultimately, finding the best monitor for video editing requires balancing technical specifications with your specific workflow and budget constraints.

FAQs

Question : Which type of monitor is best for video editing?

Ans : LCD monitors with IPS panels are the best for video editing purposes because they offer better response time and wider viewing angles.

Question : Which is better IPS or LED monitor for video editing?

Ans : Among these two types of monitors, the IPS panel comes out to be the best option for video editing. The monitor with LED panel lacks color accuracy hence degrading the overall experience.

Question : Can you edit 4K videos on a 2K monitor?

Ans : Sure, you can edit any resolution videos on a monitor with any resolution. The only drawback is that you won't be able to see the details unless you zoom in and hence increasing your work.

