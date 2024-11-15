Finding a phone under ₹ 40,000 can be tricky, but we've got you covered with this list of the best phones you can buy.

The smartphone segment under Rs40,000 is quite intriguing to say the least. This price point sits neatly between mid-range models and high-end flagships from brands like Apple and Samsung. Finding a smartphone in this range can be challenging, given the abundance of options from competing manufacturers, each aiming to pack in more features. For those seeking a versatile, well-rounded phone with strong camera optics and reliable performance, we have curated a list of the best phones under ₹40,000 to help you make an informed decision and feel satisfied with your purchase.

1. OnePlus 12R We recommend the OnePlus 12R for one key reason: its performance. Featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and OnePlus’s OxygenOS, it provides smooth, reliable functionality. Besides strong performance, it also delivers pleasant extras like quality haptics and a brilliant display with decent camera optics. It’s one of the most balanced options around this price point.

2. Xiaomi 14 Civi For those seeking a camera-focused smartphone with Leica-inspired colours and decent overall performance, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is a compelling choice. It gets Leica’s film simulations, such as Vibrant and Natural modes, for stunning images. Portrait shots are impressive, and the design is elegant, available in shades like Matcha Green and Shadow Black. With 256GB storage by default, there’s plenty of space for photos and videos. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8S Gen 3, which handles performance-intensive tasks and gaming with ease.

3. iQOO Neo 9 Pro IQOO Neo 9 Pro is a good option for those who want Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power at a slightly lower price, coming in under ₹37,000. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display supporting 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology. The storage is 256GB with UFS 4.0, and the battery is 5,160mAh with 120W fast charging. The vegan leather back may not be to everyone’s taste, but if you prioritise gaming and performance, this is an ideal choice.

4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE A reliable choice with a design inspired by Samsung’s flagship S23 and S24 models, the S23 FE offers a compact 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The overall performance isn’t top-tier, and some users report heating issues during intensive tasks. However, it’s a solid option from a trusted brand, and during sales. However, recently the Samsung Galaxy S23 was available for under ₹40,000, and we have seen you can snag suhc deals in the offline market as well, so try your luck in the offline market first (S23 > S23 FE).

5. OnePlus Nord 4 (256GB Variant) Priced closer around ₹32,000, the OnePlus Nord 4 provides a balanced experience and is an affordable alternative within the ₹40,000 range. Although the camera quality isn’t top-tier, it offers a premium design, and with OnePlus promising six years of security updates and four years of Android OS updates, it’s a reliable long-term option.

6. Vivo V40 5G Vivo V40 is another camera-centric smartphone worth considering. It features Zeiss-tuned optics with a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Thanks to Zeiss integration, you can capture a variety of styles.

The device is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, allowing for worry-free use near the elements. Available in three finishes—Lotus Purple, Genji Blue, and Titanium Grey—it offers something for everyone. Performance is decent, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, making it suitable for moderate gaming and other demanding tasks like video editing. Note that it comes with a 3D curved display, so if that’s not to your preference, you may want to explore other options.