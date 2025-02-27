Hello User
Best refrigerators with latest tech at over 45% off in the Amazon Pre Summer Sale; top brands include Samsung, Whirlpool

Best refrigerators with latest tech at over 45% off in the Amazon Pre Summer Sale; top brands include Samsung, Whirlpool

Bharat Sharma

Amazon Pre Summer Sale brings big discounts on refrigerators, with top brands like Samsung and Whirlpool offering over 45% off. Upgrade your kitchen with energy-efficient, spacious models at unbeatable prices before the deals end.

Big discounts on refrigerators from Samsung, Whirlpool, and more in the Amazon Pre Summer Sale
Product Rating Price

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue)

Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM RADIANT STEEL(2S)-TL, 2024 Fridge Model)

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt)

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2025 Model)

LG 630 L 3 Star Frost Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (2024 Model, GL-L257CPZ3, Shiny Steel, Convertible, Door Cooling, Multi Air Flow | With Water & Ice Dispenser)

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)

Haier 165 L, 1 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-171RS-P, Red Mono, 2024 Model)

Haier 185 L, 2 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-19TMS-N, Moon Silver, 2024 Model)

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue)

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SHERRY WINE-Z, Red, 2023 Model)

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 2S WINE BLOOM-Z, 2023 Model)

Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

Godrej 183 L 2 Star Farm Fresh Crisper Technology With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD R190B WRF NY BL, Navy Blue)

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (2024, IFBDC-2235DBMED,Mystic Bloosom Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller

Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM RADIANT STEEL(2S)-TL, 2024 Fridge Model)

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

Whirlpool 215 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(Fp 223D Protton Roy German Steel(Z) Double Door Refrigerator Space, 2024 Fridge Model)

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt)

IFB 241L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (2025, Eco Cool IFBFF-2913DBSE, Brush Grey) 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

Samsung 301 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34C4523B1/HL, Black Matt, 2025 Model)

Midea 233 L 3 Star Frost Free 9 IN 1 Convertible|10 Years Compressor Warranty|1 Year Product Warranty |Real Inverter|Double Door Refrigerator (MDRT359FGI28, Jazz Black, 2023 Model)

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2025 Model)

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 472 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (2024 Model, RSB495/FPV300RXID, INOX, Electronic Temperature Control and Display)

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt, 2025 Model)

Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel, 2024 Model)

Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2025 Model)

LG 630 L 3 Star Frost Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (2024 Model, GL-L257CPZ3, Shiny Steel, Convertible, Door Cooling, Multi Air Flow | With Water & Ice Dispenser)

Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683IS, Inox Steel)

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt, 2025 Model)

Toshiba 650 L Frost Free Inverter 4-Door Refrigerator (GR-RF646WE-PGI, Classy Blue Glass Door Finish, Futuristic Plasma + Pure Technology) (GR-RF646WE-PGI(24))

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt, 2025 Model)

Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver, Refined Inox)

The Amazon Pre Summer Sale is the perfect time to upgrade your refrigerator without stretching your budget. From compact single-door options for smaller kitchens to spacious double-door models, side-by-side designs, and premium French door fridges, there’s something for every home.

If energy efficiency matters, inverter technology models help cut down electricity bills. Need extra storage? Convertible refrigerators let you adjust compartments as required. This sale also includes smart fridges with advanced cooling to keep food fresher for longer.

Trusted brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and Haier are offering massive discounts, making it a great time to invest in a reliable appliance. With prices dropping across categories, now’s the chance to bring home a fridge that fits your lifestyle and budget.

Top Amazon offers for you:

Amazon Pre Summer Sale deals on single-door refrigerators

The Amazon Pre Summer Sale brings excellent deals on single-door refrigerators, perfect for smaller kitchens or budget-conscious buyers. These fridges offer efficient cooling while taking up less space, making them ideal for bachelors and small families. With top brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and Haier offering discounts, now is a great time to bring home a reliable fridge without overspending.

Top deals for you:

Amazon Pre Summer Sale deals on double-door refrigerators

Double-door refrigerators bring convenience with spacious storage and efficient cooling, making them a great choice for families. The Amazon Pre Summer Sale is offering big savings on top brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and LG. If you're planning an upgrade, now’s the time to get a reliable, feature-packed fridge at a price that makes sense.

Top deals for you:

Amazon Pre Summer Sale deals on side-by-side refrigerators

Side-by-side refrigerators offer ample space, modern design, and easy access to fresh and frozen foods. The Amazon Pre Summer Sale brings great deals on top brands like Samsung, LG, and Haier. If you need a stylish, high-capacity fridge, this is the perfect time to upgrade without overspending.

Top deals for you:

Amazon Pre Summer Sale deals on French door refrigerators

French door refrigerators combine spacious storage with a premium look, making them ideal for modern kitchens. The Amazon Pre Summer Sale is offering impressive discounts on top brands like Samsung and LG. If you want a fridge that’s stylish, efficient, and convenient, now’s the time to grab a great deal.

Top deals for you:

FAQs

Question : What should I consider before buying a refrigerator?

Ans : Look at size, energy efficiency, storage needs, and cooling technology to find the best fit for your home.

Question : How often should I defrost my refrigerator?

Ans : Frost-free models don’t need manual defrosting, but direct cool refrigerators should be defrosted every few days for optimal performance.

Question : Are inverter refrigerators better than regular ones?

Ans : Yes, inverter refrigerators consume less electricity, run quietly, and provide consistent cooling, making them a better long-term investment.

Question : What’s the difference between double-door and side-by-side refrigerators?

Ans : Double-door models suit medium households, while side-by-side ones offer larger capacity, better organisation, and separate cooling zones for different items.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
