Best smartphones under ₹45,000: Top picks from OnePlus, Vivo, Samsung, Motorola and Nothing

Smartphones prices in India and around the world are going up with every passing month owing to the RAM and memory crisis as well as supply chain constraints.

This has made it difficult for the average consumer to buy reliable smartphones which would not burn a deep hole in their pockets.

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Most smartphone purchases in India happen in the sub- ₹45,000 category, and here we bring to you the best possible choices in this range keeping in consideration camera, battery, and performance. Take a look:

OnePlus Nord 6 A recently launched mid-range phone from OnePlus, the Nord 6 boasts of a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 9,000mAh battery, which makes it the most powerful in this list in terms of battery and performance. It also has a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone comes with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

While its MRP is ₹52,999, it is available for around ₹45,000 on various e-commerce platforms.

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OnePlus Nord 6

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Anybody who loves to take photos for social media should opt for a Vivo deice. The T5 Pro 5G is one of its best models in the mid-range category. It comes with an octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. It comes with either 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, along with 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. It has a battery of 9020 mAh.

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The Vivo T5 Pro 5G's 8 GB/128 GB version is available on various e-commerce platforms for around ₹42,000.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G

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Samsung Galaxy A56 5G For Samsung lovers, this phone can be a great option. It comes with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 1580 processor. It has a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro, and a 12MP selfie camera. The 8 GB/256GB version of this model can be found at around ₹40,000 on various e-commerce platforms.

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Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Motorola edge 70 pro Another solid option in this range, the Motorola edge 70 pro

comes in two variants - 156 GB + 12 GB or 256 Gb + 8 GB. Both options are currently available below ₹45,000 on a number of e-commerce platforms. It has two 50MP rear cameras along with a 50MP front camera. It has a Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor. It is selling with significant discounts on various e-comm platforms, with the price close to ₹40,000.

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Motorola edge 70 pro

Nothing Phone (4a) Nothing is one of the most interesting new brands that has made its presence felt in the Indian market. The 128 Gb + 8 GB version of this phone is currently selling at ₹45,000 on Flipkart.

With this phone you get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and another 50MP telephoto camera. It comes with a 5,400mAH battery.

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Nothing Phone (4a)

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.