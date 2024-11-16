The budget smartphone market has become increasingly competitive in the Indian smartphone scene. Over time, brands have launched multiple options, each with its unique selling point. It is now almost safe to say that you don't have to compromise much, even if you're buying a phone under ₹25,000. Keeping that in mind, we have curated a list of the best phones which you will certainly enjoy under ₹25,000. This list is in no particular order and features phones from different OEMs, allowing you to choose based on your preferences. There is something for everyone: camera-centric phones, performance-focused phones, and well-balanced options.

1. Motorola Edge 50 NeoIf you want a no-nonsense phone with a long list of features and a minimalist design that’s grippy to hold, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is a great option. It features a real triple-camera setup, including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, and that makes it one of the best camera-centric devices on this list. That said, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset may not be ideal for gaming, but it handles everyday tasks well. Despite the 4,310 mAh battery seeming modest, it lasts a full day with good performance. This phone, priced under ₹25,000, offers several extras as well, like an LTPO panel with 1.5K resolution, making it a solid choice.

2. Lava Agni 3

The Lava Agni 3 is not the phone for you if you prioritise cameras. However, it’s an interesting device with an "Insta Screen" on the back, adding a fun element. It also offers a bloatware-free stock Android 14 experience, which many prefer nowadays. It comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300x chipset, it handles most tasks well, though 4K video is capped at 30 fps. Additionally, it features a curved display, which might not appeal to everyone, but overall, it stands out as a unique offering.

3. OnePlus Nord CE 4

The OnePlus Nord CE 4, successor to the highly popular Nord CE 3, introduces faster performance and new features. It is now available for around ₹23,000, and this makes it a value for money deal. For this price, you get a dependable phone running on OnePlus' OxygenOS, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 100W fast charging for its 5,500 mAh battery, and a 120 Hz AMOLED display with Aqua Touch technology. The dual-camera setup includes a 50 MP wide camera and a 8 MP ultrawide. You get a 16 MP shooter for selfies.

4. iQOO Z7 Pro

This phone is perfect for those who value design the most. The iQOO Z7 Pro features an eye-catching back design and a curved AMOLED display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, which is not the best for gaming but sufficient for everyday use. The phone includes a 64 MP wide camera with Aura Light and a 4,600 mAh battery supporting 66W fast charging.

5. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G offers excellent value for money. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, it provides decent performance at this price range. It features a 120 Hz AMOLED display and a vapour cooling chamber for gaming. Although while it may not be able to cut through some highly demanding titles, it can be a great entry-level gaming device for around ₹16,000 with offers.

6. Nothing Phone (2a)

The Nothing Phone (2a) is the most reliable device on this list, offering a unique design and one of the best software experiences with Nothing OS. It features the customised MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, 8 GB RAM, and a dual-camera setup with two 50 MP lenses—wide and ultra wide. On the front, you have a 32 MP selfie camera. The base model includes 128 GB storage, with a 256 GB option available as well. Additionally, it retains the popular Glyph Interface, which is certainly a fun feature to experience.