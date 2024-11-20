The mid-range smartphone market in India, particularly for devices priced around ₹25,000, is starting to offer incredible value. In fact, with ₹25,000, there are few compromises to be made, and overall, you get a solid experience. Brands like Motorola, Nothing, and more are leading the way. Here are five smartphones that strike a great balance of features:

Motorola Edge 50 NeoMotorola Edge 50 Neo is arguably the most balanced and feature-rich device on this list. It comes with military-grade certification (MIL-STD-810H), IP68 dust and water resistance, and an LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The vegan leather back finish is both grippy and durable, reminiscent of phones like the Nexus 5. It also gets a solid triple-camera setup: a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, which is rare to see in this segment. Additionally, it promises up to five years of OS updates, making it a compelling choice for long-term use.

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a is another great option under ₹25,000. Not only does it feature one of the most unique designs in the market, but it also packs a capable MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a clean, minimalistic software experience with Nothing OS, which will remind you of the simplicity of OxygenOS from back in the day.

OnePlus Nord CE4

OnePlus Nord CE4 stands out for its reliability and performance. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which offers impressive gaming capabilities. The 5,500mAh battery supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, fully charging the device in about 30 to 40 minutes. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it's a solid all-rounder available for ₹23,000, making it an excellent deal.

Honor X9b 5G

If durability is a key factor for you, the Honor X9b 5G could be an ideal pick—considering Honor's Ultra Bounce technology, it’s less likely to break when dropped. For the optics, you get a 108MP primary camera, coupled by a 5MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP front shooter . Coming to the display, you get a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Additionally, its gets a large 5,800mAh battery which is promised to retain 80% health after 1,000 charging cycles. Available for under ₹25,000, this device is a solid, durable option.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is a great option for gamers. It’s powered with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, providing good performance and efficiency. Plus, it also gets a stainless-steel vapor cooling chamber for sustained performance during longer gaming sessions. With 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it offers plenty of space for your apps and games. The design is also quite eye-catching, featuring a yellow and black finish that is very gaming-centric and appeals to many gamers. It also gets a 120Hz display, which will come in handy for gaming. Currently, you can buy it for under ₹20,000 if you apply coupons, making it a good value-for-money option, especially if you prioritise storage.