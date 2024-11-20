Best smartphones under ₹25,000: Motorola Edge 50 Neo, OnePlus Nord CE 4, and more
The mid-range smartphone market in India offers great value for devices priced around ₹25,000, with brands like Motorola and Nothing leading the way.
The mid-range smartphone market in India, particularly for devices priced around ₹25,000, is starting to offer incredible value. In fact, with ₹25,000, there are few compromises to be made, and overall, you get a solid experience. Brands like Motorola, Nothing, and more are leading the way. Here are five smartphones that strike a great balance of features: