Best smartphones under ₹30,000 with good battery life and cameras
Looking for a mid-range camera-centric smartphone under ₹30,000? Check out Vivo V40e, Honor 200, and other 5 smartphones.
This year we witnessed some of the best mid-range smartphones offering some of the top-end specifications and features. However, exploring several smartphone options in a highly competitive market could be tough. Therefore, if you are looking for a camera-centric smartphone with a decent battery life then we have got you back. After exploring and reviewing some of the best mid-range smartphones, we have curated a list of 5 best camera smartphones under ₹30,000 from brands like Vivo, Oppo, Honor, and others which also offer a good battery life.