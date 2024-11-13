Best smartphones under ₹30,000 with good battery life and cameras

This year we witnessed some of the best mid-range smartphones offering some of the top-end specifications and features. However, exploring several smartphone options in a highly competitive market could be tough. Therefore, if you are looking for a camera-centric smartphone with a decent battery life then we have got you back. After exploring and reviewing some of the best mid-range smartphones, we have curated a list of 5 best camera smartphones under ₹30,000 from brands like Vivo, Oppo, Honor, and others which also offer a good battery life.

Read Less Read More Best camera smartphones under ₹ 30,000 Vivo V40e: The Vivo V40e recently made its debut in the mid-range smartphone market with an attractive design and competitive specs. It features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide-angle main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it sports a 50MP wide-angle selfie camera. Alongside an impressive camera setup, the Vivo V40e is backed by a 5500mAh battery.

Honor 200: Another popular camera-centric smartphone under Rs.30000 is the Honor 200 which was launched earlier this year. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. Additionally, the Honor 200 is powered by a 5200 mAh battery that will provide users with a lasting performance.

Oppo Reno12: While, Oppo is preparing for the launch of the Oppo Reno13 series, the recently launched Oppo Reno 12 is known to have some impressive camera features along with AI. The Oppo Reno12 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens for close-up shots. It also comes with some camera AI features such as Magic Eraser, and more. The Oppo Reno12 is backed by a 5000 mAh battery providing a decent battery life.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Next on the list of best camera smartphones under ₹30,000 is the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The smartphone sports a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide camera. It also features a 32MP front-facing camera for capturing detailed selfies. The Edge 50 series is known for its unique design and camera which makes it competitive in the smartphone market.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Lastly, we have the Nothing Phone 2a Plus which is the high-end version of the Phone 2a. The smartphone comes with some impressive camera features enabling users to capture detailed images. The Phona 2a Plus features a 50MP dual camera setup and a 50MP selfie camera. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery.