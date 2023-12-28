Best smartwatch picks: Top 10 choices under Rs. 1000

Introduction {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smartwatches, which combine a wide range of features into a small, wearable gadget, have quickly become fashionable and useful accessories. With a variety of reasonably priced models on the market, these devices—once thought of as a luxury—are now more accessible than ever. These best smartwatches, which range in price from less than ₹1000 and satisfy a variety of demands without breaking the bank, are growing in popularity.

Out of all the options, the pTron Reflect MaxPro Smartwatch is the top smartwatch Picks. With its 2.01-inch full touch screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and more than 100 watch faces, it provides customers with a fashionable and flexible experience. For those who enjoy working out, the Beat XP Marv Neo Smart Watch offers a premium experience. As a smart fitness assistant, it tracks exercises and provides insights for an active lifestyle. It is equipped with Bluetooth calling and over 100 sports activities.

In addition, the Snap Up Connect Bluetooth wristwatch is well-known for its elegant appearance and useful characteristics. It combines function and style with a 1.75-inch LCD 2.0D curved display, customisable watch faces, and health monitoring capabilities. The Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch is a solid option for anyone looking for performance and durability while exercise. Fitness fans will find its training modes, water-resistant construction, and rapid charging features useful as a companion.

Smartwatches under ₹1000 have expanded the options available to tech fans, providing a range of functions and designs at a reasonable cost. These ultimate smartwatch choices have developed from simple timepieces to multipurpose tools that combine grace and usefulness, making them a desirable option for a variety of consumers. The purpose of this guide is to show the variety and utility found in reasonably priced smartwatches, as well as their growing appeal in today's technologically advanced society.

Product List

pTron Newly Launched Reflect MaxPro Smartwatch, 2.01" Full Touch Display, Bluetooth Calling, Functional Crown, 600 NITS, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Silver)

This smartwatch from pTron packs in a ton of features despite its affordable price. The large 2.01 inch touch display makes everything easy to see and use, even outdoors thanks to the bright 600 NITS screen. The functional rotating crown button provides intuitive controls while the 5-day battery life means you can go for over a week between charges. You'll also get 8 various sports modes to track your workouts along with health features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level readings, and sleep tracking. The dual-screen interface, smartphone notifications, voice assistant, and over 100 watch faces provide plenty of style options. Plus, the IP68 water resistance rating means you can wear this watch in the shower or swimming pool. Add in built-in Bluetooth calling, music control, and over a dozen smart functions and the pTron Reflect MaxPro smartwatch delivers big on features for the price.

Specifications of pTron Newly Launched Reflect MaxPro Smartwatch, 2.01" Full Touch Display

Brand: pTron

Model Name: Reflect

Style Reflect: MaxPro

Colour: Silver

Connectivity Type: Bluetooth

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Pros Cons Full Touch Display Battery life might be shorter than expected. Bluetooth Calling Limited functionalities

2. beat XP Marv Neo 1.85" (4.6 cm) Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Smart AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, IP68, Fast Charging (Electric Black)

This radiant smartwatch has a bright 1.85" HD display that ensures more detail and clarity, making a bold style statement. The peak brightness of 560 nits means you'll see every detail. Pairing the beatXP Marv Neo with your phone is simple thanks to EzyPair technology. Once paired, you can handle calls from your wrist so your phone stays tucked away. The capacious lithium-ion battery provides up to days of standby, ensuring you're always reachable. Instantly get notifications from texts, WhatsApp and social media right on the display. Stay active with over 100 sports modes that track your progress whether you're jogging, swimming or playing football. The beatXP Marv Neo watches over your health 24/7 with heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring, helping you build a healthier lifestyle.

Specifications of beat XP Marv Neo 1.85" (4.6 cm) Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

Brand: beatXP

Model Name: Marv Neo

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Connectivity Type: Bluetooth

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Average Battery Life (in hours): ‎7 Days

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring Moderate battery life, Limited features compared to others

3. SnapUp Connect Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with Snap Sync, 1.75" LCD 2.0D Curved Display, Health Tracker, Smart Notifications, Custom Smart Watch Faces - Black

The SnapUp Connect Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch puts style and convenience at your fingertips. Its 1.75" curved LCD display features customizable watch faces so you can match your unique personality. Stay connected to notifications from apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with just a glance. Make and receive calls effortlessly through advanced Bluetooth technology and its massive dial download library. Reply to texts with a simple tap. Track your health 24/7 with SPO2 blood oxygen monitoring and dynamic heart rate tracking. The black material blend case blends sophistication and durability for all-day wear that keeps up with your active lifestyle. SnapUp Connect lets you ditch the bulk of your smartphone while still staying in the know. All the convenience and connectivity you need, now on your wrist.

Specifications of SnapUp Connect Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with Snap Sync

Brand: SnapUp

Model Name: Connect

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Connector Type: ‎Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Smart Notifications Limited features compared to others; Health Tracker Customisation options might be limited.

4. Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch for Boys and Girls – Jet Black (White)

This smartwatch is ready to bounce into your active lifestyle. The Bouncefit D20 tracks all-day activity like steps, distance and calories burned on its OLED display or companion app, so you can keep tabs on your progress. Vibrating notifications keep you in the loop with calls, texts and social media alerts right on your wrist. Quick-charge for 20 minutes to power this water resistant fitness tracker band for a full day. The single-touch interface makes navigation simple and intuitive, while workout modes help you push your limits during workouts. Lightweight yet durable, this jet black fitness tracker watch for boys and girls offers performance, style and convenience in one compact package - so you can bounce higher and achieve more.

Specifications of Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch

Brand: Bouncefit

Model Name: VD20 (1)

Style: Casual

Colour: White

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Connector Type: ‎Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Water Resistant Simple interface Quick Charge May lack advanced features

5. MUKTRICS Smart Watch - ID116 Plus Bluetooth 1.3" LED with Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Continuous Heart Rate Sensor, Full Touch Screen, Daily Activity Tracker, BP Monitor, Android Sports Smart Watch

This smartwatch is more than just a fitness tracker—it's a health guardian on your wrist. The MUKTRICS ID116 Plus monitors blood oxygen levels, heart rate and activity throughout the day, helping you optimize workouts and get more from life. Its vibrant 1.3" color touchscreen displays real-time stats and smartphone notifications, so you're never out of the loop. Track steps, calories burned and active minutes while the continuous heart rate sensor keeps tabs on your pulse. Bluetooth connectivity syncs data to the Fitpro app, giving you insights and the ability to adjust watch settings from your phone. Plus, the long battery life means you'll go multiple days without needing a charge. So grab this versatile fitness band, pair it with your smartphone and let the MUKTRICS ID116 Plus monitor your wellbeing, motivate you to move more and alert you to messages that matter most - all from the convenient comfort of your wrist.

Specifications of MUKTRICS Smart Watch - ID116 Plus Bluetooth 1.3" LED with Blood Oxygen Monitoring

Brand: MUKTRICS

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.3 Inches

Special Feature: Blood Pressure Monitor

Pros Cons Blood Oxygen Monitoring Limited advanced functionalities Continuous Heart Rate Sensor Basic design

6. mi Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth Calling Smart Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.44 HD Screen with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor for All Boys & Girls

This smartwatch for boys has all the features to keep up with their active lifestyle. The all-day activity tracker counts steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes and sleep time, so your kids can monitor and improve their fitness. The built-in heart rate sensor monitors their heart during workouts and rests, while the notifications keep them up-to-date with calls, messages, calendar and social media. The Bluetooth connectivity allows them to receive notifications and messages straight to the watch display without having to pull out their phone. The OLED touchscreen and stylish design make this a cool gadget the boys will love wearing everyday as they run, play and explore with the freedom of never missing what matters most. So help boost their confidence, independence and health with this feature-packed smartwatch that grows with them.

Specifications of mi Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth Calling Smart Touchscreen Smart Watch

Brand: VELL - TECH

Model Name: ID116 Smart Watch

Style: Modern

Colour: Y68

Screen Size: 2 Inches

Pros Cons Daily Activity Tracker Limited functionalities Heart Rate Sensor Basic design

7. Kratos SW15 Smart Watch for Men and Women with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" HD Display, IP67 Water Resistant, Long Battery Life, 25+ Sport Modes, SpO2 & Health Monitoring, Smart Watch with 200+ Watch Face

This smartwatch with Bluetooth calling lets you stay connected on the go, enabling you to make and receive calls directly from your 1.85" HD IPS display. The 550 nit brightness ensures clear visibility even outdoors. The unisex design features a crown button and premium build quality. The 220 mAh battery powers features like 25+ sports modes, 200+ watch faces, split screen, AI voice assistant, calculator, weather notifications and built-in speaker. Monitor your blood oxygen level and heart rate around the clock with health tracking. Choose from versatile sports modes to optimize your workouts while personalizing the watch face to suit your style. Effortlessly connect to iOS and Android phones via the app. The Kratos SW15 smartwatch for men and women combines performance, health monitoring and stylish design for an active lifestyle.

Specifications of Kratos SW15 Smart Watch for Men and Women with Bluetooth Calling

Brand: Kratos

Model Name: KR SW 15 - Black

Style: SW15 Bold+

Colour: Black

Charging Time: ‎2 Hours

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling Battery life might not meet expectations 25+ Sport Modes Limited customisation options

8. THESHIFT M1 New Upgraded Bluetooth Wireless Smart Fitness Watch | 1.3 Inch Screen with HD Display Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Smart Watch Touchscreen Smart Watches Best Smart Watch (Black)

This fitness-focused smartwatch is ready to track your every move. Its large 1.3-inch HD display and lightweight polycarbonate body provide a comfortable platform for its built-in heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor and suite of activity tracking features. The THESHIFT M1 watch is water resistant, has up to 180mAh of battery life and allows you to receive call, text and social media notifications directly on its touchscreen. With its simple button controls and range of customizable watch faces, this fitness tracker provides an easy-to-use interface for monitoring your workouts, sleep patterns and more. The accompanying app completes the package, allowing you to set goals, analyze stats and customize settings to make the most of this versatile Bluetooth smartwatch. So whether you're hitting the gym, going for a run or just want a stylish digital companion, the THESHIFT M1 has the features to keep you motivated and in touch every step of the way.

Specifications of THESHIFT M1 New Upgraded Bluetooth Wireless Smart Fitness Watch

Brand: THESHIFT

Model Name: id116

Style: Casual

Colour: black

Battery Average Life: 24 Hours

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Heart Rate Monitor Limited battery life HD Display Basic design

9. Melbon M6 Bluetooth Smart Watch Band Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Blood Pressure Sleep Monitor HD Smartwatch Step Tracking All Android Device and iOS Devices 3 Days Battery Life.

This multi-functional smartwatch band combines health tracking and activity monitoring for a convenient and easy way to keep tabs on your wellbeing. The watch monitors your heart rate and blood oxygen levels in real time so you can see how different activities impact your body. The sleep tracker follows your sleep patterns to identify areas for improvement, while the step counter keeps you motivated to reach your daily fitness goals. Notifications for calls, text messages and social media alerts appear directly on the large touchscreen, so you never miss an important update. The long 3-day battery life means you can go for days without needing to recharge, and the water resistant design allows you to wear it in the shower or while exercising. Crafted with an ergonomic and comfortable design, this versatile smartwatch band is the perfect addition to your daily routine, helping you live a healthier and more balanced life while staying connected.

Specifications of Melbon M6 Bluetooth Smart Watch Band Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Blood Pressure Sleep Monitor HD Smartwatch

Brand: Melbon

Model Name: Bluetooth Smart Watch Band

Style: Casual

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 0.96 Inches

Pros Cons Heart Rate Blood Pressure Monitor Small Screen Size Sleep Monitor Limited functionalities

10. M1 New Series 7 D20 Bluetooth Wireless Smart Watch, Fitness Band for Boys, Girls, Men, Women & Kids | Sports Watch for All Smart Phones I Heart Rate and BP Monitor (D20-pink)

This chic pink smartwatch has style and substance in equal measure. Its minimalist design features a screen that looks sleek on your wrist while also delivering key health and fitness tracking features. Monitor your steps, distance travelled, calories burned, and more using the built-in distance tracker and calorie tracker. The heart rate monitor and blood pressure monitor helps you keep tabs on your vital signs for a well-rounded picture of your health. Simply pair the watch to your iPhone or Android phone via Bluetooth to see notifications, control music, and more. Wear it all day for real-time updates and insights, then charge it overnight so you're ready for tomorrow's adventures. Small but mighty, this M1 smartwatch packs key fitness and wellness tracking into a feminine and fashion-forward form factor that goes from workouts to weekends in effortlessly stylish and functional fashion.

Specifications of M1 New Series 7 D20 Bluetooth Wireless Smart Watch

Brand: TAYDAM

Model Name: M1 New Series 7

Style: Minimalist

Colour: Pink

Screen Size: 1.33 Inches

Special Features: ‎Distance Tracker, Calorie Tracker

Pros Cons Heart Rate and BP Monitor Limited functionalities Sports Watch for All Smart Phones Limited customization options

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 pTron Newly Launched Reflect MaxPro Smartwatch Full Touch Display Bluetooth Calling 100+ Watch Faces beat XP Marv Neo Smart Watch Bluetooth Calling 100+ Sports Modes Heart & SpO2 Monitoring SnapUp Connect Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch Smart Notifications Custom Smart Watch Faces Health Tracker Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch Water Resistant Workout Modes Quick Charge MUKTRICS Smart Watch Blood Oxygen Monitoring Continuous Heart Rate Sensor Daily Activity Tracker mi Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Daily Activity Tracker Heart Rate Sensor Sleep Monitor Kratos SW15 Smart Watch Bluetooth Calling 25+ Sport Modes SpO2 & Health Monitoring THE SHIFT M1 New Upgraded Bluetooth Wireless Smart Fitness Watch HD Display Heart Rate Monitor Activity Tracker Melbon M6 Bluetooth Smart Watch Band Fitness Tracker Heart Rate Blood Pressure Monitor Sleep Monitor Step Tracking M1 New Series 7 D20 Bluetooth Wireless Smart Watch Heart Rate and BP Monitor Sports Watch for All Smart Phones Distance Tracker

Best Overall Product Out of all the smartwatch selections, the pTron Newly Launched Reflect MaxPro Smartwatch is the best. Its unique selling point is the multitude of all-encompassing functions it provides, including an integrated Bluetooth calling capability, a Full Touch Display for smooth communication. This premium smartwatch picks makes for an adaptable and useful smartwatch experience, giving customers access to a variety of features customised to suit their needs. This leading smartwatch models makes a strong impression with its comprehensive feature set, making it the top option for consumers looking for a smartwatch that can do it all. It offers a comprehensive and customisable experience.

Value for money product For those looking for good value, the beat XP Marv Neo Smart Watch is a compelling option. This smartwatch comes with a comprehensive range of capabilities at a reasonable price point, including heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, a large variety of over 100 sports modes, and Bluetooth calling. Its well-rounded set of features accommodates a variety of user requirements without sacrificing quality, which makes it a compelling choice for customers on a tight budget. By combining these capabilities, this top smartwatch picks guarantees a feature-rich smartwatch experience at a reasonable cost, providing significant value for the money.

How to find the best smartwatch under ₹ 1000 To identify the ideal smartwatch under ₹ 1000, start with comprehensive research and comparison among different brands and models. Prioritize features that align with your needs, whether it is fitness tracking, call functionalities, or specific health monitoring options. Stay within your budget while selecting a watch that fulfils your requirements. Delve into user reviews and expert opinions to gauge performance. Lastly, ensure to review return policies and warranty details for a safety net if the chosen smartwatch does not meet expectations. This ultimate smartwatch choices aids in finding a quality, fitting smartwatch within your budget.

FAQs Question : What features should I prioritize in a budget smartwatch? Ans : Prioritize features based on personal needs like fitness tracking, battery life, and specific functionalities. Question : Are budget smartwatches durable and reliable? Ans : Durability varies, but many offer decent reliability within their price range. Question : How can I ensure compatibility with my smartphone? Ans : Check the smartwatch's specifications to ensure compatibility with your smartphone's OS. Question : Do budget smartwatches provide accurate fitness tracking? Ans : While basic, most offer acceptable accuracy for common fitness metrics. Question : What warranty and return options are available for budget smartwatches? Ans : Review the manufacturer's warranty and the seller's return policy for available options.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

