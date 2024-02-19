Best Split ACs for approaching summer: Top 10 options for your home

As the summer approaches, finding the right split air conditioner can make all the difference in keeping your home cool and comfortable. With so many options available on the market, choosing the perfect one for your requirements can be overwhelming. That's why We've compiled a list of the top 10 split ACs to help you choose the perfect option for your home. When selecting a split AC, you need to keep important things in mind such as cooling capacity, energy efficiency, features and price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Our guide considers all these aspects to provide you with a comprehensive overview of the best options available. Each AC on our list has been carefully selected based on its performance, reliability, and value for money. So, you can trust that whichever model you choose, you'll be investing in a high-quality product that will keep you cool for years to come. Whether you're looking for a powerful unit to cool a large living space or a more energy-efficient model for occasional use, our guide has you covered.

1. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a versatile and energy-efficient cooling solution for small rooms. It features a variable speed compressor for efficient cooling, with 4 adjustable modes to suit different cooling needs. The AC has a 3-star energy rating, consuming 3300 units annually and uses R32 refrigerant for environmental friendliness. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and durability. Other key features include stabilizer-free operation, digital temperature display, anti-dust and anti-corrosive coatings, and a range of modes for convenience and comfort.

Specifications of Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Voltas

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Features: Variable speed compressor, 4-in-1 adjustable mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Suitable for small rooms only Adjustable cooling modes Limited cooling capacity Copper condenser for durability May not be suitable for larger rooms

2. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC features a non-inverter compressor with Power Chill operation for quick cooling. It's suitable for small rooms. The 3-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency. The AC comes with a 1-year warranty on the product, 1-year on the condenser, and 5 years on the compressor. The copper condenser coil provides better cooling and low maintenance. Special features include Coanda airflow for uniform cooling and R32 refrigerant gas for environmental friendliness.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Brand: Daikin

Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Key Features: Power Chill operation, Coanda airflow

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick cooling Non-inverter compressor Energy efficiency Limited cooling area Low maintenance

3. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with its 5-in-1 Convertible Technology and inverter compressor. It adjusts its cooling capacity as per the heat load, ensuring energy savings. The AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms and can operate even at high ambient temperatures. With a 3-star energy rating, it consumes less power annually. The AC features I Sense Technology for comfortable cooling and uses R32 refrigerant, which is eco-friendly. Its 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating ensures durability and lasts longer.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Godrej

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy rating: 3 star

Features: 5-in-1 Convertible Technology, Inverter compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-in-1 Convertible Technology for energy savings None I Sense Technology

4. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a versatile and efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. With its variable speed compressor and 5 cooling modes, it can adjust to different cooling needs. It features Blue Fins Evaporator Coils for better cooling performance and durability. The AC is energy efficient with a 3-star rating and uses environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor. Additional features include a 2-way air swing, stabilizer-free operation, and various special features like Clean Air Filter, PM 2.5 Air Filter, and Turbo Cool.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Lloyd

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy rating: 3 Star

Features: Variable speed compressor, 5 cooling modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Variable speed compressor for efficient cooling May be expensive compared to non-inverter models 5 cooling modes for flexibility

5. Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with innovative features. Its Flexicool inverter technology adjusts power based on heat load, providing energy savings of up to 50%. The convertible 6-in-1 cooling allows users to adjust cooling capacity as needed. With a 5-star energy rating and low annual energy consumption, it's energy-efficient. The AC has a 100% copper condenser coil with Aqua Clear Protection for rust prevention and low maintenance.

Specifications of Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Brand: Carrier

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Features: Flexicool Inverter Compressor, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling May be expensive upfront Energy-saving features

6. Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 1.3 Split AC offers versatile cooling options with its 5-in-1 convertible mode and Turbo Cool feature for instant cooling. It is equipped with Smart Ready technology for app and voice control, though additional charges apply. The AC features 100% copper components for durability and efficient cooling, along with energy-saving modes like Eco mode and Comfort Sleep. Its anti-corrosive Blue Fins protect against corrosion, while the stabilizer-free operation ensures voltage protection. The AC also features an acoustic jacket for quieter operation.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

Brand: Blue Star

Capacity: 1.3 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Features: 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Smart Ready

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile cooling modes Additional charge for app and voice control Energy-saving features

7. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers smart features like 7-in-1 Convertible Mode with additional AI Mode, which adjusts cooling based on room temperature and occupancy forecasts. It has a Copper Condenser Coil for better cooling and low maintenance and a PM 0.1 Filter for dust-free air. The AC is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled via the Miraie Mobile App, Alexa, and Hey Google. With features like 4 Way Swing, Powerful and Dry Mode, and low noise operation, it provides efficient and convenient cooling for small rooms.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Brand: Panasonic

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy rating: 5 Star

Features: 7 in 1 Convertible Mode with additional AI Mode, Wi-Fi enabled

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy efficient Expensive Smart features

8. Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration

The Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its inverter compressor and variable tonnage technology. It is suitable for small rooms and comes with features like Turbo and Dry Mode. The AC has a 3-star energy rating and uses environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant. It is equipped with a 100% copper condenser with Rust-O-Shield Blue technology for durability. Other key features include a VarioQool Inverter Compressor, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection and a Smart Diagnosis system.

Specifications of Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration

Brand: Cruise

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy rating: 3 Stars

Features: VarioQool Inverter Compressor, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling None 7-Stage Air Filtration

9. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. Its Inverter Compressor adjusts power based on the heat load, while the AI Convertible 6-in-1 feature allows flexible cooling capacity adjustment. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures energy efficiency. The AC is equipped with a Copper Condenser with Ocean Black Protection for durability and uninterrupted cooling. Additional features include VIRAAT Mode, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, and various operational modes for enhanced comfort.

Specifications LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Brand: LG

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Features: Dual Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with variable speed compressor Higher cost Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating

10. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its variable speed compressor and Convertible 5-in-1 cooling modes. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms and has a 3-star rating with a power-saving mode. The AC features a copper condenser coil for better cooling and low maintenance. The air conditioner uses the environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant, contributing to ozone layer conservation. It comes with a 1-year standard warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy rating: 3 Star

Features: Convertible 5-in-1 cooling modes, Copper condenser coil

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling May be expensive Environmentally friendly refrigerant Requires regular maintenance

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity Energy Rating Features Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3 Star Variable speed compressor, 4-in-1 adjustable mode Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC 0.8 Ton 3 Star Power Chill operation, Coanda airflow Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Technology, Inverter compressor Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Variable speed compressor, 5 cooling modes Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Compressor, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter AC 1.3 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Smart Ready Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star 7 in 1 Convertible Mode with additional AI Mode, Wi-Fi enabled Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration 1 Ton 3 Stars VarioQool Inverter Compressor, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 cooling modes, Copper condenser coil

Best value for money The Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers exceptional value for money. With its 5-star energy rating, it ensures energy efficiency, reducing electricity bills. The Flexicool Inverter Compressor provides efficient cooling, and the Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling feature allows for flexibility in usage. Its durable build and advanced features make it a cost-effective choice for long-term use.

Best overall products The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC stands out as the best overall product. It offers superior cooling performance with its 7 in 1 Convertible Mode and additional AI Mode, ensuring comfort in various conditions. The Wi-Fi capability allows for convenient control using a smartphone. Its 5-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, reducing electricity costs. The durable build and advanced features make it a top choice for those looking for a high-quality, feature-rich split AC.

How to find the best split AC?

To find the best split AC, consider the room size, energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and additional features like inverter technology, air purification, and smart connectivity. Look for a brand with a good reputation for durability and customer service. Read reviews and compare prices to find a model that offers the best value for money. Make sure to choose the right capacity for your room size to ensure efficient cooling. Lastly, consider the warranty and after-sales service offered by the manufacturer.

FAQs Question : Q: How often should I service my split AC? Ans : A: It's recommended to service your split AC at least once a year to ensure optimal performance and efficiency. Question : Q: Can I install a split AC myself? A: Ans : It's recommended to have a professional install your split AC to ensure it's done correctly and safely. Question : Q: What is an inverter AC? Ans : A: An inverter AC has a variable speed compressor that adjusts its power based on the heat load, providing energy-efficient cooling. Question : Q: How can I improve the efficiency of my split AC? Ans : A: Keep the filters clean, ensure proper insulation, and avoid blocking the airflow around the indoor and outdoor units. Question : Q: What is the lifespan of a split AC? Ans : A: With proper maintenance, a split AC can last 10-15 years.

