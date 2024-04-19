Best Sujata mixer grinder models to buy in 2024

Discover the top 10 Sujata mixer grinders to buy in 2022. Compare features, pros, and cons to find the perfect one for your needs.

Sujata mixer grinders are known for their high quality, durability, and performance. With a wide range of models available, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Sujata mixer grinders available on the market, focusing on their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a powerful juicer, a versatile grinder, or a compact mixer, we've got you covered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Sujata Powermatic 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Sujata Powermatic 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile appliance that can handle all your juicing, mixing, and grinding needs. With its 900-watt motor, it can easily grind tough ingredients like turmeric and coconut, and its unique honeycomb filter mesh ensures maximum extraction of juice. The jar is made of high-quality stainless steel and can be used for both dry and wet grinding. It also comes with a 22000 RPM operation which ensures quick and efficient grinding.

Specifications: 900 Watts Motor

22000 RPM Operation

Stainless Steel Jar

Honeycomb Filter Mesh

3 Speed Settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 900 Watts motor Relatively expensive High-quality stainless steel jar Efficient honeycomb filter mesh

2. Sujata DynaMix DX 900-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Sujata DynaMix DX 900-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle all your mixing and grinding needs. With its 900-watt motor and double ball bearings, it can grind tough ingredients with ease. It also comes with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum extraction of juice, and its high-quality stainless steel jar can be used for both dry and wet grinding. The mixer grinder also features a 22000 RPM operation for quick and efficient grinding.

Specifications: 900 Watts Motor

22000 RPM Operation

Stainless Steel Jar

Honeycomb Filter Mesh

Double Ball Bearings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 900 Watts motor Slightly noisy Efficient honeycomb filter mesh Durable double ball bearings

3. Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus Jar with Chutney Jar

The Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus Jar with Chutney Jar is a versatile and compact juicer mixer grinder that is perfect for everyday use. With its 810-watt motor, it can easily handle all your juicing, mixing, and grinding needs. The jar is made of high-quality plastic and comes with a chutney jar for added convenience. It also features a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum extraction of juice, and its 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient grinding.

Specifications: 810 Watts Motor

22000 RPM Operation

Plastic Jar

Chutney Jar

Honeycomb Filter Mesh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and versatile design Plastic jar may not be as durable as stainless steel Efficient honeycomb filter mesh Convenient chutney jar

4. Sujata Supermix AM-007 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Sujata Supermix AM-007 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle all your juicing, mixing, and grinding needs. With its 900-watt motor and double ball bearings, it can grind tough ingredients with ease. The jar is made of high-quality stainless steel and can be used for both dry and wet grinding. It also comes with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum extraction of juice, and its 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient grinding.

Specifications: 900 Watts Motor

22000 RPM Operation

Stainless Steel Jar

Honeycomb Filter Mesh

Double Ball Bearings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 900 Watts motor Relatively expensive High-quality stainless steel jar Efficient honeycomb filter mesh

5. Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor

The Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile and efficient appliance that can handle all your mixing and grinding needs. With its 900-watt motor and double ball bearings, it can grind tough ingredients with ease. It also comes with a unique coconut milk extractor for added convenience, and its high-quality stainless steel jar can be used for both dry and wet grinding. The mixer grinder also features a 22000 RPM operation for quick and efficient grinding.

Specifications: 900 Watts Motor

22000 RPM Operation

Stainless Steel Jar

Coconut Milk Extractor

Double Ball Bearings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 900 Watts motor Coconut milk extractor may not be useful for all users Versatile coconut milk extractor Durable double ball bearings

6. Sujata MegaMix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Sujata MegaMix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle all your mixing and grinding needs. With its 900-watt motor and double ball bearings, it can grind tough ingredients with ease. It also comes with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum extraction of juice, and its high-quality stainless steel jar can be used for both dry and wet grinding. The mixer grinder also features a 22000 RPM operation for quick and efficient grinding.

Specifications: 900 Watts Motor

22000 RPM Operation

Stainless Steel Jar

Honeycomb Filter Mesh

Double Ball Bearings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 900 Watts motor Slightly noisy Efficient honeycomb filter mesh Durable double ball bearings

7. Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle all your juicing, mixing, and grinding needs. With its 900-watt motor and double ball bearings, it can grind tough ingredients with ease. The jar is made of high-quality stainless steel and can be used for both dry and wet grinding. It also comes with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum extraction of juice, and its 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient grinding.

Specifications: 900 Watts Motor

22000 RPM Operation

Stainless Steel Jar

Honeycomb Filter Mesh

Double Ball Bearings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 900 Watts motor Relatively expensive High-quality stainless steel jar Efficient honeycomb filter mesh

Also read: Best Philips mixer grinder 750 w in India: Reviews and buying guide 8. Sujata Frootmix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Sujata Frootmix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle all your mixing and grinding needs. With its 900-watt motor and double ball bearings, it can grind tough ingredients with ease. It also comes with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum extraction of juice, and its high-quality stainless steel jar can be used for both dry and wet grinding. The mixer grinder also features a 22000 RPM operation for quick and efficient grinding.

Specifications: 900 Watts Motor

22000 RPM Operation

Stainless Steel Jar

Honeycomb Filter Mesh

Double Ball Bearings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 900 Watts motor Slightly noisy Efficient honeycomb filter mesh Durable double ball bearings

Sujata mixer grinder Top Features Comparison:

Best Sujata mixer grinder Motor Power Operation Jar Type Filter Mesh Speed Settings Sujata Powermatic 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder 900 Watts 22000 RPM Stainless Steel Honeycomb 3 Sujata DynaMix DX 900-Watt Mixer Grinder 900 Watts 22000 RPM Stainless Steel Honeycomb 3 Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus Jar with Chutney Jar 810 Watts 22000 RPM Plastic Honeycomb 3 Sujata Supermix AM-007 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder 900 Watts 22000 RPM Stainless Steel Honeycomb 3 Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor 900 Watts 22000 RPM Stainless Steel Honeycomb 3 Sujata MegaMix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder 900 Watts 22000 RPM Stainless Steel Honeycomb 3 Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder 900 Watts 22000 RPM Stainless Steel Honeycomb 3 Sujata Frootmix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder 900 Watts 22000 RPM Stainless Steel Honeycomb 3

Best Value for Money Sujata mixer grinder: The Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus Jar with Chutney Jar offers the best value for money with its compact and versatile design, efficient honeycomb filter mesh, and convenient chutney jar. It is an ideal choice for everyday use, providing great performance at an affordable price.

Best Overall Sujata mixer grinder: The Sujata Powermatic 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product, with its powerful 900 Watts motor, high-quality stainless steel jar, and efficient honeycomb filter mesh. It offers exceptional performance and durability, making it the top choice in its category.

How to find the perfect Sujata mixer grinder: When choosing the perfect Sujata mixer grinder, consider the motor power, jar type, and unique features such as honeycomb filter mesh and speed settings. Look for a model that meets your specific needs and offers the best value for money. Compare the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Sujata mixer grinders? Ans : The price of Sujata mixer grinders ranges from ₹3000 to ₹8000, depending on the model and features. Question : What are the key features to look for in a Sujata mixer grinder? Ans : Key features to look for in a Sujata mixer grinder include motor power, jar type, filter mesh, and additional attachments such as chutney jars and coconut milk extractors. Question : Are Sujata mixer grinders durable and long-lasting? Ans : Yes, Sujata mixer grinders are known for their high quality and durability, with many users reporting long-lasting performance even after years of use. Question : What are the newest releases in Sujata mixer grinders for this year? Ans : The newest releases in Sujata mixer grinders for this year include the Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder and the Sujata Frootmix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder, offering the latest features and improved performance.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!