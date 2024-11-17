Best tablets to buy under ₹25,000 in November 2024: Poco Pad 5G, OnePlus Pad Go, Honor Pad 9 and more
November 2024 sees a surge in quality tablets under ₹25,000, including Poco Pad 5G, Honor Pad 9, Xiaomi Pad 6, and OnePlus Pad Go LTE. Each tablet offers unique features such as high refresh rates, large displays, and strong battery life.
With a growing interest in the tablet space, a number of good options have popped up in the sub ₹25,000 price segment. In order to clear the clutter, we have compiled the list of top tablets one can consider in this segment with options from top brands like Honor, Poco, Xiaomi and more.