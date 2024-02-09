Best touchscreen laptops for double productivity: 10 picks to choose from

In today's fast-paced world, touch screen laptops have become a popular choice for many users due to their convenience and versatility. Whether you're a student, professional, or casual user, having a touch screen laptop can greatly enhance your overall computing experience. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right touch screen laptop can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best touch screen laptops currently available, each with its unique features, specifications, pros, and cons.
1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a sleek and powerful device that offers a high-resolution touch screen display, excellent performance, and long battery life. With its lightweight design and premium build quality, it's an ideal choice for professionals and students alike.
Specifications of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
- 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display
- 11th Gen Intel Core processor
- Up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Long battery life
Pros
Cons
High-resolution touch screen display
Higher price point
Powerful performance
Limited port options
Lightweight and portable
2. Dell Inspiron 7430
The Dell Inspiron 7430 is a versatile touch screen laptop that offers impressive performance and a responsive touch display. With its compact design and long-lasting battery, it's suitable for both work and entertainment.
Specifications of Dell Inspiron 7430
- 14-inch FHD touchscreen display
- 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Long battery life
Pros
Cons
Responsive touch display
Mid-range performance
Compact and portable
Limited storage capacity
Good battery life
Also read: Make Valentine’s Day unforgettable with impressive laptops under ₹40000
3. HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU
The HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU is a budget-friendly touch screen laptop that offers the convenience of Chrome OS and a responsive touch-enabled display. With its lightweight design and long battery life, it's perfect for everyday use.
Specifications of HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU
- 14-inch HD micro-edge touchscreen display
- Intel Celeron processor
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Long battery life
Pros
Cons
Budget-friendly
Limited storage capacity
Responsive touch display
Limited software compatibility
Lightweight and portable
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a versatile 2-in-1 touch screen laptop that offers a flexible design and powerful performance. With its convertible form factor and vibrant touch display, it's suitable for both work and creativity.
Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i
- 14-inch FHD touchscreen display
- 11th Gen Intel Core processor
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Convertible design
Pros
Cons
Convertible design for versatility
Slightly heavier than other models
Powerful performance
Limited port options
Vibrant touch display
5. Chuwi FreeBook
The Chuwi FreeBook is a budget-friendly touch screen laptop that offers a responsive touch display and expandable storage options. With its lightweight design and affordable price, it's a great option for casual users.
Specifications of Chuwi FreeBook
- 13.5-inch FHD touchscreen display
- Intel Core i3-1215U processor
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD (expandable)
- Windows 10 Home
- Expandable storage options
Pros
Cons
Affordable price
Mid-range performance
Responsive touch display
Limited built-in storage
Expandable storage options
6. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a premium touch screen laptop that offers a stunning AMOLED touch display and powerful performance. With its sleek design and S Pen support, it's ideal for professionals and creatives.
Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
- 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display
- 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- S Pen support
Pros
Cons
Stunning AMOLED touch display
Higher price point
Powerful performance
Limited availability of S Pen apps
Sleek and premium design
Also read: Start your digital journey with beginner laptops under ₹30000
7. ASUS VivoBook Flip 14
The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is a versatile touch screen laptop that offers a convertible design and responsive touch display. With its compact form factor and affordable price, it's suitable for students and casual users.
Specifications of ASUS VivoBook Flip 14
- 14-inch FHD touchscreen display
- AMD Ryzen 5 processor
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Convertible design
Pros
Cons
Convertible design for versatility
Mid-range performance
Responsive touch display
Limited port options
Affordable price
8. ASUS Flow X13
The ASUS Flow X13 is a compact and powerful touch screen laptop that offers a unique 2-in-1 design and high-performance specifications. With its lightweight build and dedicated GPU, it's suitable for both work and gaming.
Specifications of ASUS Flow X13
- 13.4-inch FHD touchscreen display
- AMD Ryzen 9 processor
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Dedicated NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU
Pros
Cons
Compact and lightweight design
Higher price point
High-performance specifications
Limited availability
Dedicated GPU for gaming
9. HP Spectre x360
The HP Spectre x360 is a premium touch screen laptop that offers a sleek and stylish design, along with powerful performance and long battery life. With its convertible form factor and high-resolution touch display, it's an ideal choice for professionals and creatives.
Specifications of HP Spectre x360
- 13.3-inch 4K OLED touchscreen display
- 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Convertible design
Pros
Cons
Sleek and stylish design
Higher price point
High-resolution touch display
Limited port options
Powerful performance
10. ASUS Zenbook 14
The ASUS Zenbook 14 is a premium touch screen laptop that offers a stunning NanoEdge display and powerful performance. With its compact and lightweight design, it's a perfect choice for professionals and content creators.
Specifications of ASUS Zenbook 14
- 14-inch FHD touchscreen display
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Compact and lightweight design
Pros
Cons
Stunning NanoEdge display
Higher price point
Powerful performance
Limited availability
Compact and lightweight design
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Display Size
|Processor
|RAM
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
|13.5-inch
|11th Gen Intel Core
|Up to 32GB
|Dell Inspiron 7430
|14-inch
|10th Gen Intel Core i3
|8GB
|HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU
|14-inch
|Intel Celeron
|4GB
|Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i
|14-inch
|11th Gen Intel Core
|8GB
|Chuwi FreeBook
|13.5-inch
|Intel Core i3-1215U
|8GB
|Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
|13.3-inch
|11th Gen Intel Core i7
|16GB
|ASUS VivoBook Flip 14
|14-inch
|AMD Ryzen 5
|8GB
|ASUS Flow X13
|13.4-inch
|AMD Ryzen 9
|16GB
|HP Spectre x360
|13.3-inch
|11th Gen Intel Core i7
|16GB
|ASUS Zenbook 14
|14-inch
|11th Gen Intel Core i5
|16GB
Best value for money:
The HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, responsive touch display, and lightweight design, making it an ideal choice for everyday use.
Best overall product:
The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a stunning AMOLED touch display, powerful performance, and a sleek design with S Pen support, making it a top choice for professionals and creatives.
How to find the perfect Touch Screen Laptop:
To find the perfect touch screen laptop, prioritize display quality and responsiveness. Look for a high-resolution screen with multi-touch support. Consider size, weight, and battery life for portability. Evaluate performance specifications like CPU, RAM, and storage. Ensure it has a durable build and the right ports for connectivity. Check reviews for user experience and reliability.
FAQs
Question : What is the price range of touch screen laptops?
Ans : The price of touch screen laptops varies depending on the brand, specifications, and design. Budget-friendly options are available starting from ₹28,990, while premium models can go up to ₹1,64,990 and above.
Question : Do touch screen laptops have better performance than traditional laptops?
Ans : Touch screen laptops offer similar performance to traditional laptops, with the added benefit of touch-enabled displays. The performance primarily depends on the processor, RAM, and storage capacity of the device.
Question : Are touch screen laptops suitable for gaming?
Ans : Some touch screen laptops are equipped with dedicated GPUs and high-performance processors, making them suitable for light to moderate gaming. However, dedicated gaming laptops offer better gaming performance.
Question : Can touch screen laptops be used for creative work?
Ans : Yes, touch screen laptops are ideal for creative work such as digital art, graphic design, and video editing. The responsive touch display and convertible designs provide versatility for creative tasks.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!