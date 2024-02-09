Best touchscreen laptops for double productivity: 10 picks to choose from

In today's fast-paced world, touch screen laptops have become a popular choice for many users due to their convenience and versatility. Whether you're a student, professional, or casual user, having a touch screen laptop can greatly enhance your overall computing experience. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right touch screen laptop can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best touch screen laptops currently available, each with its unique features, specifications, pros, and cons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a sleek and powerful device that offers a high-resolution touch screen display, excellent performance, and long battery life. With its lightweight design and premium build quality, it's an ideal choice for professionals and students alike.

Specifications of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display

11th Gen Intel Core processor

Up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD

Windows 11 Home

Long battery life

Pros Cons High-resolution touch screen display Higher price point Powerful performance Limited port options Lightweight and portable

2. Dell Inspiron 7430

The Dell Inspiron 7430 is a versatile touch screen laptop that offers impressive performance and a responsive touch display. With its compact design and long-lasting battery, it's suitable for both work and entertainment.

Specifications of Dell Inspiron 7430 14-inch FHD touchscreen display

10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor

8GB RAM and 256GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Long battery life

Pros Cons Responsive touch display Mid-range performance Compact and portable Limited storage capacity Good battery life

The HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU is a budget-friendly touch screen laptop that offers the convenience of Chrome OS and a responsive touch-enabled display. With its lightweight design and long battery life, it's perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU 14-inch HD micro-edge touchscreen display

Intel Celeron processor

4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage

Chrome OS

Long battery life

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Limited storage capacity Responsive touch display Limited software compatibility Lightweight and portable

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a versatile 2-in-1 touch screen laptop that offers a flexible design and powerful performance. With its convertible form factor and vibrant touch display, it's suitable for both work and creativity.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14-inch FHD touchscreen display

11th Gen Intel Core processor

8GB RAM and 512GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Convertible design

Pros Cons Convertible design for versatility Slightly heavier than other models Powerful performance Limited port options Vibrant touch display

5. Chuwi FreeBook

The Chuwi FreeBook is a budget-friendly touch screen laptop that offers a responsive touch display and expandable storage options. With its lightweight design and affordable price, it's a great option for casual users.

Specifications of Chuwi FreeBook 13.5-inch FHD touchscreen display

Intel Core i3-1215U processor

8GB RAM and 256GB SSD (expandable)

Windows 10 Home

Expandable storage options

Pros Cons Affordable price Mid-range performance Responsive touch display Limited built-in storage Expandable storage options

6. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a premium touch screen laptop that offers a stunning AMOLED touch display and powerful performance. With its sleek design and S Pen support, it's ideal for professionals and creatives.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display

11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor

16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

Windows 11 Home

S Pen support

Pros Cons Stunning AMOLED touch display Higher price point Powerful performance Limited availability of S Pen apps Sleek and premium design

The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is a versatile touch screen laptop that offers a convertible design and responsive touch display. With its compact form factor and affordable price, it's suitable for students and casual users.

Specifications of ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 14-inch FHD touchscreen display

AMD Ryzen 5 processor

8GB RAM and 512GB SSD

Windows 11 Home

Convertible design

Pros Cons Convertible design for versatility Mid-range performance Responsive touch display Limited port options Affordable price

8. ASUS Flow X13

The ASUS Flow X13 is a compact and powerful touch screen laptop that offers a unique 2-in-1 design and high-performance specifications. With its lightweight build and dedicated GPU, it's suitable for both work and gaming.

Specifications of ASUS Flow X13 13.4-inch FHD touchscreen display

AMD Ryzen 9 processor

16GB RAM and 1TB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Dedicated NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design Higher price point High-performance specifications Limited availability Dedicated GPU for gaming

9. HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 is a premium touch screen laptop that offers a sleek and stylish design, along with powerful performance and long battery life. With its convertible form factor and high-resolution touch display, it's an ideal choice for professionals and creatives.

Specifications of HP Spectre x360 13.3-inch 4K OLED touchscreen display

11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor

16GB RAM and 1TB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Convertible design

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish design Higher price point High-resolution touch display Limited port options Powerful performance

10. ASUS Zenbook 14

The ASUS Zenbook 14 is a premium touch screen laptop that offers a stunning NanoEdge display and powerful performance. With its compact and lightweight design, it's a perfect choice for professionals and content creators.

Specifications of ASUS Zenbook 14 14-inch FHD touchscreen display

11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Compact and lightweight design

Pros Cons Stunning NanoEdge display Higher price point Powerful performance Limited availability Compact and lightweight design

Comparison Table

Product Name Display Size Processor RAM Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch 11th Gen Intel Core Up to 32GB Dell Inspiron 7430 14-inch 10th Gen Intel Core i3 8GB HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU 14-inch Intel Celeron 4GB Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14-inch 11th Gen Intel Core 8GB Chuwi FreeBook 13.5-inch Intel Core i3-1215U 8GB Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13.3-inch 11th Gen Intel Core i7 16GB ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 14-inch AMD Ryzen 5 8GB ASUS Flow X13 13.4-inch AMD Ryzen 9 16GB HP Spectre x360 13.3-inch 11th Gen Intel Core i7 16GB ASUS Zenbook 14 14-inch 11th Gen Intel Core i5 16GB

Best value for money: The HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, responsive touch display, and lightweight design, making it an ideal choice for everyday use.

Best overall product: The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a stunning AMOLED touch display, powerful performance, and a sleek design with S Pen support, making it a top choice for professionals and creatives.

How to find the perfect Touch Screen Laptop: To find the perfect touch screen laptop, prioritize display quality and responsiveness. Look for a high-resolution screen with multi-touch support. Consider size, weight, and battery life for portability. Evaluate performance specifications like CPU, RAM, and storage. Ensure it has a durable build and the right ports for connectivity. Check reviews for user experience and reliability.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of touch screen laptops? Ans : The price of touch screen laptops varies depending on the brand, specifications, and design. Budget-friendly options are available starting from ₹28,990, while premium models can go up to ₹1,64,990 and above. Question : Do touch screen laptops have better performance than traditional laptops? Ans : Touch screen laptops offer similar performance to traditional laptops, with the added benefit of touch-enabled displays. The performance primarily depends on the processor, RAM, and storage capacity of the device. Question : Are touch screen laptops suitable for gaming? Ans : Some touch screen laptops are equipped with dedicated GPUs and high-performance processors, making them suitable for light to moderate gaming. However, dedicated gaming laptops offer better gaming performance. Question : Can touch screen laptops be used for creative work? Ans : Yes, touch screen laptops are ideal for creative work such as digital art, graphic design, and video editing. The responsive touch display and convertible designs provide versatility for creative tasks.

