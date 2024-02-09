Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Best touchscreen laptops for double productivity: 10 picks to choose from

Best touchscreen laptops for double productivity: 10 picks to choose from

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top touch screen laptops available in the market today, with detailed product comparisons and helpful information to make an informed purchase decision.

Touch screen laptops are more intuitive than non-touch models.

In today's fast-paced world, touch screen laptops have become a popular choice for many users due to their convenience and versatility. Whether you're a student, professional, or casual user, having a touch screen laptop can greatly enhance your overall computing experience. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right touch screen laptop can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best touch screen laptops currently available, each with its unique features, specifications, pros, and cons.

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a sleek and powerful device that offers a high-resolution touch screen display, excellent performance, and long battery life. With its lightweight design and premium build quality, it's an ideal choice for professionals and students alike.

Specifications of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

  • 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display
  • 11th Gen Intel Core processor
  • Up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD
  • Windows 11 Home
  • Long battery life

Pros

Cons

High-resolution touch screen display

Higher price point

Powerful performance

Limited port options

Lightweight and portable

2. Dell Inspiron 7430

The Dell Inspiron 7430 is a versatile touch screen laptop that offers impressive performance and a responsive touch display. With its compact design and long-lasting battery, it's suitable for both work and entertainment.

Specifications of Dell Inspiron 7430

  • 14-inch FHD touchscreen display
  • 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Long battery life

Pros

Cons

Responsive touch display

Mid-range performance

Compact and portable

Limited storage capacity

Good battery life

3. HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU

The HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU is a budget-friendly touch screen laptop that offers the convenience of Chrome OS and a responsive touch-enabled display. With its lightweight design and long battery life, it's perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU

  • 14-inch HD micro-edge touchscreen display
  • Intel Celeron processor
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Long battery life

Pros

Cons

Budget-friendly

Limited storage capacity

Responsive touch display

Limited software compatibility

Lightweight and portable

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a versatile 2-in-1 touch screen laptop that offers a flexible design and powerful performance. With its convertible form factor and vibrant touch display, it's suitable for both work and creativity.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i

  • 14-inch FHD touchscreen display
  • 11th Gen Intel Core processor
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Convertible design

Pros

Cons

Convertible design for versatility

Slightly heavier than other models

Powerful performance

Limited port options

Vibrant touch display

5. Chuwi FreeBook

The Chuwi FreeBook is a budget-friendly touch screen laptop that offers a responsive touch display and expandable storage options. With its lightweight design and affordable price, it's a great option for casual users.

Specifications of Chuwi FreeBook

  • 13.5-inch FHD touchscreen display
  • Intel Core i3-1215U processor
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD (expandable)
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Expandable storage options

Pros

Cons

Affordable price

Mid-range performance

Responsive touch display

Limited built-in storage

Expandable storage options

6. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a premium touch screen laptop that offers a stunning AMOLED touch display and powerful performance. With its sleek design and S Pen support, it's ideal for professionals and creatives.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

  • 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 11 Home
  • S Pen support

Pros

Cons

Stunning AMOLED touch display

Higher price point

Powerful performance

Limited availability of S Pen apps

Sleek and premium design

7. ASUS VivoBook Flip 14

The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is a versatile touch screen laptop that offers a convertible design and responsive touch display. With its compact form factor and affordable price, it's suitable for students and casual users.

Specifications of ASUS VivoBook Flip 14

  • 14-inch FHD touchscreen display
  • AMD Ryzen 5 processor
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 11 Home
  • Convertible design

Pros

Cons

Convertible design for versatility

Mid-range performance

Responsive touch display

Limited port options

Affordable price

8. ASUS Flow X13

The ASUS Flow X13 is a compact and powerful touch screen laptop that offers a unique 2-in-1 design and high-performance specifications. With its lightweight build and dedicated GPU, it's suitable for both work and gaming.

Specifications of ASUS Flow X13

  • 13.4-inch FHD touchscreen display
  • AMD Ryzen 9 processor
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Dedicated NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU

Pros

Cons

Compact and lightweight design

Higher price point

High-performance specifications

Limited availability

Dedicated GPU for gaming

9. HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 is a premium touch screen laptop that offers a sleek and stylish design, along with powerful performance and long battery life. With its convertible form factor and high-resolution touch display, it's an ideal choice for professionals and creatives.

Specifications of HP Spectre x360

  • 13.3-inch 4K OLED touchscreen display
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Convertible design

Pros

Cons

Sleek and stylish design

Higher price point

High-resolution touch display

Limited port options

Powerful performance

10. ASUS Zenbook 14

The ASUS Zenbook 14 is a premium touch screen laptop that offers a stunning NanoEdge display and powerful performance. With its compact and lightweight design, it's a perfect choice for professionals and content creators.

Specifications of ASUS Zenbook 14

  • 14-inch FHD touchscreen display
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Compact and lightweight design

Pros

Cons

Stunning NanoEdge display

Higher price point

Powerful performance

Limited availability

Compact and lightweight design

Comparison Table

Product NameDisplay SizeProcessorRAM
Microsoft Surface Laptop 413.5-inch11th Gen Intel CoreUp to 32GB
Dell Inspiron 743014-inch10th Gen Intel Core i38GB
HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU14-inchIntel Celeron4GB
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i14-inch11th Gen Intel Core8GB
Chuwi FreeBook13.5-inchIntel Core i3-1215U8GB
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 36013.3-inch11th Gen Intel Core i716GB
ASUS VivoBook Flip 1414-inchAMD Ryzen 58GB
ASUS Flow X1313.4-inchAMD Ryzen 916GB
HP Spectre x36013.3-inch11th Gen Intel Core i716GB
ASUS Zenbook 1414-inch11th Gen Intel Core i516GB

Best value for money:

The HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, responsive touch display, and lightweight design, making it an ideal choice for everyday use.

Best overall product:

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a stunning AMOLED touch display, powerful performance, and a sleek design with S Pen support, making it a top choice for professionals and creatives.

How to find the perfect Touch Screen Laptop:

To find the perfect touch screen laptop, prioritize display quality and responsiveness. Look for a high-resolution screen with multi-touch support. Consider size, weight, and battery life for portability. Evaluate performance specifications like CPU, RAM, and storage. Ensure it has a durable build and the right ports for connectivity. Check reviews for user experience and reliability.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of touch screen laptops?

Ans : The price of touch screen laptops varies depending on the brand, specifications, and design. Budget-friendly options are available starting from ₹28,990, while premium models can go up to ₹1,64,990 and above.

Question : Do touch screen laptops have better performance than traditional laptops?

Ans : Touch screen laptops offer similar performance to traditional laptops, with the added benefit of touch-enabled displays. The performance primarily depends on the processor, RAM, and storage capacity of the device.

Question : Are touch screen laptops suitable for gaming?

Ans : Some touch screen laptops are equipped with dedicated GPUs and high-performance processors, making them suitable for light to moderate gaming. However, dedicated gaming laptops offer better gaming performance.

Question : Can touch screen laptops be used for creative work?

Ans : Yes, touch screen laptops are ideal for creative work such as digital art, graphic design, and video editing. The responsive touch display and convertible designs provide versatility for creative tasks.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

