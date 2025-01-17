Access to pure and safe drinking water is crucial for a healthy and sound living. With increasing pollution and the prevalence of waterborne diseases, water purifiers have become a household necessity rather than a luxury. Furthermore, there is no denying the fact that out of many ailments, the diseases caused by contaminated drinking water is the most. And hence, a water purifier is an important consideration.

Available in various designs and capacities, water purifiers cater to diverse needs, whether for home, office, or industrial use. By providing access to clean and safe drinking water, they contribute to better health, reduce the dependency on bottled water, and promote environmental sustainability.

So, in case, you're looking to buy a water purifier for your home, here are our top 10 recommendation of best water purifiers in 2025, categorised into different price range.

Water purifiers under ₹ 20,000:

The HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral water purifier delivers safe and healthy drinking water with advanced purification technology. Featuring a 7-stage filtration process, it ensures 100% RO water while retaining essential minerals. Its copper-enriched water boosts immunity and provides Ayurvedic health benefits. Designed with energy-saving features and a sleek, compact look, it suits modern kitchens. The purifier is equipped with a large storage capacity and an advanced alert system for filter replacement.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UV+MF with Copper Enrichment Stages of Filtration 7 stages Storage Capacity 8 liters Material Food-grade plastic Copper Charge Technology Infuses water with copper ions Reasons to buy 7-stage filtration ensures 100% RO water Adds health-boosting copper to water Compact and stylish design Reasons to avoid Slightly higher power consumption Click Here to Buy HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its excellent purification quality, modern design, and copper enrichment feature, which enhances health benefits. Many appreciate the large storage capacity and user-friendly alerts for maintenance.

Why choose this product?

The HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral is perfect for families seeking advanced water purification with added health benefits. Its copper-enriched water supports immunity, while the large storage ensures convenience. Reliable performance, energy efficiency, and a sleek design make it a top choice for healthy living.

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier is a modern solution for your water purification needs. Utilizing advanced RO+UV+UF filtration technology, it provides pure and safe drinking water by eliminating harmful impurities, bacteria, and viruses. With a sleek design and smart digital display, it adds functionality and aesthetics to your kitchen. The purifier is suitable for various water sources, including municipal water, borewells, and tankers. It offers an 8-liter storage capacity and a reliable filter change alert system, making it ideal for daily use.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UV+UF Storage Capacity 8 liters Purification Rate 20 liters/hour Material Food-grade ABS plastic Reasons to buy Retains essential minerals Advanced RO+UV+UF filtration system Smart digital display for easy monitoring Large 8-liter storage capacity Reasons to avoid Slightly expensive compared to competitors Requires professional installation Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its advanced purification, sleek design, and intuitive digital display. Many highlight the mineral retention feature as a standout. A few users mentioned installation delays in remote areas but agreed on the purifier's excellent performance and value for money.

Why choose this product?

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier combines modern technology with smart features for pure, healthy water. Its efficient purification system, stylish design, and digital display make it an excellent choice for families prioritizing health and convenience.





Water purifiers under ₹ 15,000:

The Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier is a compact, innovative solution for clean drinking water. Designed with advanced UV filtration technology, it eliminates harmful microorganisms, making water safe for consumption. Its slim and lightweight design is perfect for space-constrained kitchens, blending seamlessly with modern decor. The purifier ensures hassle-free operation with a simple tap connection and is energy-efficient. While ideal for municipal water sources with low TDS levels, it retains the natural taste and quality of water.

Specifications Purification Technology UV Inline Filtration TDS Levels Suitable for Low Water TDS Levels: Material High-quality ABS plastic Installation Type Wall-mountable or countertop Reasons to buy Slim and compact design UV purification ensures microbial safety Energy-efficient operation Easy to install and operate Reasons to avoid Not suitable for high TDS water sources No RO or UF filtration for advanced purity Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its compact design and ease of use, praising it as perfect for small kitchens. Many note it's effective UV purification for municipal water. Some feel it’s unsuitable for areas with high TDS levels, but overall, it’s highly rated for quality and affordability.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier for its sleek design, effective UV purification, and energy efficiency. Ideal for homes with low TDS water sources, it offers a practical and budget-friendly solution for clean, safe drinking water.

The Livpure Bolt+ Copper water purifier combines advanced RO technology with copper infusion for health and efficiency. It features an innovative design that ensures up to 80% water savings through its recovery technology, making it eco-friendly and cost-effective. The 6-stage filtration removes impurities while retaining essential minerals, and copper enrichment adds immunity-boosting benefits. With a sleek, space-saving design, 7-liter storage, and user-friendly features like filter change indicators, the purifier is perfect for modern households.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UF with Copper Infusion Stages of Filtration 6 stages Storage Capacity 7 liters Water Recovery Rate Up to 80% Material Food-grade plastic Reasons to buy Copper infusion for immunity boost 80% water savings reduces waste 6-stage purification ensures quality water Suitable for high TDS levels Reasons to avoid Moderate storage capacity Slightly higher price point Click Here to Buy Livpure Bolt+ Copper with 80% Water Savings, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+Mineraliser+, 7 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (Grey) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend its water-saving technology and copper infusion for health benefits. Many highlight its compact design and efficient purification. Some users feel the 7-liter storage may not suffice for large families, but overall, they find it a reliable and eco-friendly choice.

Why choose this product?

The Livpure Bolt+ Copper offers advanced purification with significant water savings, making it both eco-friendly and cost-effective. Its copper infusion boosts health benefits, while the sleek design fits any kitchen. Ideal for families seeking sustainable and safe drinking water.

The KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier combines advanced RO+UV+UF purification with the health benefits of copper. Its multiple purification stages ensure removal of impurities, bacteria, and viruses, while retaining essential minerals. The copper-infused water improves immunity and digestion, adding a wellness factor to every glass. Designed with a 9-liter storage capacity and zero-water wastage technology, it caters to large households efficiently. Its wall-mountable design is perfect for space-saving and complements modern kitchens.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UV Storage Capacity 6 liters Purification Rate 15 liters/hour Material Food-grade ABS plastic Reasons to buy Dual purification ensures safe water Retains essential minerals for health Compact and space-saving design Reliable for high TDS water sources Reasons to avoid Smaller storage capacity Not ideal for very large households Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its reliable performance and health benefits from copper enrichment. The zero-water wastage technology is a major plus for eco-conscious buyers. Some users mention it takes up more space, but overall, it’s highly rated for its durability and advanced purification.

Why choose this product?

The KENT Supreme Copper purifier combines health, efficiency, and sustainability. Its advanced purification, large capacity, and zero-water wastage technology make it a smart choice for families prioritizing health and eco-friendly solutions.

Water purifiers under ₹ 10,000

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier is a trusted solution for safe drinking water. With dual purification technology, it effectively removes impurities and kills bacteria, ensuring every drop is pure. Its 6-liter storage and sleek design make it suitable for modern kitchens. The purifier also retains essential minerals, delivering healthy and tasty water. Designed for Indian water conditions, it can handle high TDS levels and is compatible with municipal, borewell, and tanker water.

Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

The Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier combines cutting-edge technology with a stylish design to deliver pure, alkaline water. With 7-stage purification and an alkaline cartridge, it ensures water with a balanced pH level, promoting overall health and wellness. Suitable for all water sources, it features a UV sterilizer for added safety. The advanced indicators for maintenance and a user-friendly design make it convenient for daily use. Its 6-liter storage capacity is ideal for medium-sized families, and the sleek design enhances your kitchen's aesthetics.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UV+Alkaline Stages of Filtration 7 stages Storage Capacity 6 liters Material Food-grade plastic Alkaline Enrichment Restores pH and minerals in water Purification Rate Up to 15 liters/hour Power Consumption 45 watts Suitable for Water TDS Levels Up to 2000 ppm Reasons to buy Provides alkaline water for health benefits 7-stage filtration for pure water Stylish, compact design Suitable for all water sources Reasons to avoid Slightly lower storage capacity Not ideal for large families Regular filter replacement needed Click Here to Buy Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the health benefits of alkaline water and the purifier's sleek design. They appreciate the comprehensive purification process and intuitive maintenance indicators. However, some feel the 6-liter storage is insufficient for larger households, though the purifier's performance and quality make it a popular choice among health-conscious buyers.

Why choose this product?

Choose Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier for its ability to deliver safe, alkaline-rich water that enhances hydration and overall health. With advanced 7-stage filtration, a stylish design, and compatibility with various water sources, it’s an excellent choice for modern households prioritizing health and convenience.

The V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier offers dependable and efficient water purification with its advanced RO+UF technology. This 7-stage purifier ensures the removal of impurities, microorganisms, and heavy metals while retaining essential minerals. With a large 7-liter storage tank, it’s ideal for medium to large households. The sleek design seamlessly fits modern kitchens, and it handles high TDS levels up to 2000 ppm, making it suitable for diverse water sources.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UF Stages of Filtration 7 stages Storage Capacity 7 liters Material Food-grade plastic Purification Rate 12 liters/hour Reasons to buy Advanced 7-stage filtration for superior purity Large 7-liter storage capacity Handles water TDS up to 2000 ppm Sleek and durable design Reasons to avoid UF technology alone might not handle very high TDS Filter replacement can be moderately expensive No copper or alkaline enrichment feature Click Here to Buy V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its robust build, reliable purification, and large storage capacity. Many highlight its compatibility with high TDS water sources and user-friendly indicators. While some wish for added features like copper enrichment, most agree it’s a great value-for-money option for families needing efficient water purification.

Why choose this product?

Choose the V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier for its reliable performance, large storage, and advanced filtration that ensures safe water for your family. Its sleek design, compatibility with high TDS water, and smart maintenance features make it an excellent choice for modern households.

Water purifiers under ₹ 5,000

The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier delivers safe and healthy drinking water with advanced multi-stage purification. Combining RO, UV, UF, and TDS control technologies, it ensures effective removal of impurities, microorganisms, and excess TDS while preserving essential minerals. Its copper infusion technology enhances water with immune-boosting properties. Designed with a 12-liter storage capacity, it is perfect for large families. The purifier supports water TDS levels up to 3000 ppm, making it ideal for a variety of water sources.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UV+UF with Copper Enrichment Stages of Filtration 7 stages Storage Capacity 12 liters Material Food-grade plastic Copper Enrichment Infuses water with copper ions Reasons to buy 4-in-1 purification ensures safe, mineral-rich water Large 12-liter storage capacity Effective for TDS levels up to 3000 ppm Copper-enriched water for health benefits Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky design for small kitchens Higher power consumption compared to peers Filter replacement cost can add up over time Click Here to Buy AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend its high purification capacity and suitability for high TDS water. Many appreciate the large storage and copper infusion for health benefits. However, some mention its size and maintenance costs as minor drawbacks. Overall, it’s praised for offering excellent performance for families with diverse water needs.

Why choose this product?

The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier is an ideal choice for households needing effective purification for high TDS water. Its large capacity, copper-enriched water, and robust purification technology ensure safe and healthy drinking water, making it a dependable option for families.

The Kinsco Aqua Punch Water Purifier offers a powerful 5-in-1 purification system with RO, UV, UF, TDS control, and copper enrichment, delivering safe and healthy water. Its 15-liter storage capacity is perfect for large households or workplaces. The advanced filtration effectively removes impurities, harmful microorganisms, and heavy metals while enhancing water with essential minerals. The durable design and compatibility with high TDS levels ensure long-lasting, reliable performance.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UV+UF with Copper Enrichment Stages of Filtration 5-in-1 purification Storage Capacity 15 liters Material Food-grade ABS plastic Reasons to buy 5-in-1 purification ensures ultra-pure water Massive 15-liter storage capacity Copper enrichment provides health benefits Suitable for very high TDS levels Reasons to avoid Bulkier design compared to competitors Higher power usage than similar models Click Here to Buy Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine, Black (With Free Pre Filter)

Top Three features of water purifiers in 2025:

Product Name Purification Technology Purification Stage Material HUL Pureit RO+V+MF+Copper+Mineral RO + UV + MF + Copper 7 Stages Food-grade plastic, Copper Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier UV + MF 6 Stages Stainless Steel, Food-grade plastic Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier UV 2 Stages Glass, Stainless Steel Livpure Bolt+ Copper with 80% Water Savings RO + UV + Copper 6 Stages Plastic, Copper KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier RO + UV + Copper 7 Stages Food-grade plastic, Copper Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier RO + UV 7 Stages Stainless Steel, Food-grade plastic Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier RO + UV + Alkaline 6 Stages Plastic, Food-grade components V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier RO + UF 6 Stages Food-grade plastic AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier RO + UV + UF + Copper 7 Stages Stainless Steel, Copper Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS RO + UV + UF + TDS 8 Stages Stainless Steel, Copper

Best Value for Money Water Purifiers on Amazon: Livpure Bolt+ Copper with 80% Water Savings offers an excellent balance between cost and performance. With its 6-stage purification process that includes both RO and UV filtration, it ensures your water is both safe and pure. The inclusion of copper adds to the mineral enrichment, and the 80% water-saving feature makes it eco-friendly and economical for long-term use. The water purifier’s durable build with plastic ensures that it lasts for a long time while being easy to maintain. It provides high-quality performance without breaking the bank, making it a top contender for value for money.

Best Overall Water Purifiers on Amazon: HUL Pureit RO+V+MF+Copper+Mineral stands out as the best overall water purifier due to its advanced technology and multi-stage filtration system. It incorporates 7 stages of purification, including RO, UV, MF, and copper, which ensures removal of harmful chemicals, bacteria, and viruses. The addition of copper helps in mineralizing the water, providing added health benefits. The food-grade plastic body ensures durability, and its efficiency in purifying water from different sources makes it a reliable option for all households. Its top-rated performance and long-lasting durability make it the best overall pick for your home.

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Water Purifier:

Purification technology: Ensure the purifier uses advanced technologies like RO, UV, or UF for effective filtration.

Water source: Choose a purifier based on your water source (borewell, municipal, or tap).

Capacity: Match the purifier’s capacity with your household’s water consumption needs.

Purification stages: A multi-stage filtration process ensures better quality and safer drinking water.

Maintenance: Consider the ease of filter replacement and overall maintenance costs.

Energy consumption: Some purifiers offer energy-efficient modes, which is important for long-term savings.

