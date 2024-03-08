Weight plates can be your trusty companions on the path to achieving your fitness goals. With these top 10 humble discs, unlock a world of strength-building exercises and sculpting your physique.

There is a variety of materials, weights, and sizes available for weight plates. This guide will serve as your introduction to the wonderful world of weight plates. It will help you understand their types, benefits, and factors to consider before adding them to your workout arsenal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The core function of these plates is to provide resistance for your muscles, allowing you to build strength, power, and endurance. From basic bicep curls to complex deadlifts, these plates offer exercises to target different muscle groups.

You can use these plates with barbells, dumbbells, weight machines, and bodyweight-assisted exercises. This allows you to create diverse workouts that keep things interesting and challenge your entire body. Compared to bulky gym equipment, weight plates offer a space-saving solution for home workouts. Store them neatly and whip them out whenever you're ready to get your sweat on.

1. Kore RW PVC Plate

The Kore RW PVC Plate is a 10KG (5 KG X 2) weight plate a set of affordable and lightweightweight plates for home workouts. Compared to otherweight plates made of different materials like iron or steel, PVC plates are generally cheaper. At 5kg each, these plates are easy to handle and move around, making them suitable for beginners or those with limited strength. The smaller size makes them ideal for storage in smaller spaces. PVC is a relatively durable material that can withstand regular use.

Specifications of Kore RW PVC Plate Style Name: 10 KG (5 KG x 2) Item Weight: 10 Kilograms Material: Other Brand: Kore Colour: PVC Weight Plates

Pros Cons Affordable Not suitable for heavy slams or drops Durable Limited weight

2. Kore 5-40 Kg Spare Combo

The Kore 5-40 Kg Spareweight plates combo offers a diverse range of options for weightlifters at different levels. You can choose between PVC, Rubber, Coloured Rubber, Steel, and Professional Metal plates. It caters to different budgets and weightlifting needs. From 5kg to 40kg per plate, this combo caters to beginners and advanced lifters alike, allowing for progressive overload. Spare plates allow you to customize your workout without needing multiple sets.

Specifications of Kore 5-40 Kg Spare Combo Style Name: 20 KG (10 KG x 2) Item Weight: 20 Kilograms Material: Other Brand: Kore Colour: PVC Weight Plates

Pros Cons Variety of materials PVC and Rubber plates might be less durable Wide weight range Metal plates can be noisy

3. Aurion Weight Plates - Pack of 4

The AurionWeight Plates is a pack of 4 (1Kgx4), a good option for beginners or those looking for very light weights for specific exercises. These lightweight plates are budget-friendly, making them a good entry point for weightlifting. At 1kg each, they are easy to handle and move around, perfect for beginners or those with limited strength. The small size makes them ideal for storage in smaller spaces.

Specifications of Aurion Weight Plates - Pack of 4 Item Display Weight: 4.0 Kilograms Item Weight: 4000 Grams Material: PVC Brand: AURION Colour: Black

Pros Cons Affordable Limited weight Compact Not suitable for heavy use

4. FitBox Sports Blend Intruder 20 Kg

The FitBox Sports Blend Intruder 20 Kgweight plates (5Kgx4) could be a good option for you. Compared to other weight plate sets, it is relatively budget-friendly, offering 20kg of weight at a competitive price point. Each plate weighs 5kg, making them easier to handle and store compared to heavier plates, ideal for smaller spaces. With four 5kg plates, you can adjust the weight to suit your workout intensity and gradually progress. Made with a plastic blend material, the plates are designed to withstand regular use.

Specifications of FitBox Sports Blend Intruder 20 Kg Pattern Name: Weight Plate Item Weight: 20000 Grams Material: Blend Brand: FitBox Sports Colour: Black

Pros Cons Affordable Limited weight Durable Grip

5. Lifelong Rubber Weight Plates 30mm Dia Set

The LifelongRubber-coated Weight Plates 30mm Dia Set is a versatile weightlifting set that can be used for various exercises. It comes in a variety of weight options, making it suitable for beginners and experienced lifters alike. Made with iron and coated with rubber, these plates are built to last. The rubber coating also helps protect your floors from scratches and damage. You can adjust the weight of your workouts to suit your fitness level and goals. The plates have a slightly textured surface for a comfortable and secure grip.

Specifications of Lifelong Rubber Weight Plates 30mm Dia Set Style Name: 10 kg (5 kg * 2) Item Weight: 10000 Grams Material: Rubber Brand: Lifelong Colour: Black

Pros Cons Durable Limited weight Comfortable grip

6. Spanco P.V.C, Concrete, Vinyl Standard

The Spanco P.V.Cweight plates are filled with concrete and have vinyl standards. It is a budget-friendly option for weightlifting at home. PVC plates are generally cheaper than other materials like iron or steel. At various weights, these plates are easy to handle and move around, making them suitable for beginners or those with limited strength. The smaller size makes them ideal for storage in smaller spaces. PVC is a relatively durable material that can withstand regular use.

Specifications of Spanco P.V.C, Concrete, Vinyl Standard Size: 2 kg to 12 kg Item Weight: 2000 Grams Material: Plastic Brand: SPANCO Colour: Black

Pros Cons Compact Not suitable for heavy slams or drops Durable Limited grip

7. BODY MAXX PVC 10 Kg x 2 Pcs

The BODY MAXX PVCWeight Plates 10 Kg x 2 Pcs (Black) (PVC10x2) are a lightweight and affordable set ofweight plates for home workouts. PVC plates are generally cheaper than other materials like iron or steel. At 10kg each, these plates are easy to handle and move around, making them suitable for beginners or those with limited strength. The smaller size makes them ideal for storage in smaller spaces. PVC is a relatively durable material that can withstand regular use.

Specifications of BODY MAXX PVC 10 Kg x 2 Pcs Item Weight: 20000 Grams Material: PVC Brand: BODY MAXX Colour: Black Shape: ‎Round

Pros Cons Compact Limited grip Durable Not suitable for heavy slams or drops

8. WATSON 8Kg(2Kgx4) Rubber 30mm

The WATSON Rubber Dumbbellweight plates are a set of 8Kg(2Kgx4) and 30mm for home or professional exercise. Made with iron and coated with rubber, these plates are built to last. The rubber coating also helps protect your floors from scratches and damage. With four 2kg plates, you can adjust the weight of your workouts to suit your fitness level and goals. The plates have a slightly textured surface for a comfortable and secure grip. The plates are relatively small and lightweight, making them easy to store and transport.

Specifications of WATSON 8Kg(2Kgx4) Rubber 30mm Style Name: 8 kg (2kg x 4) Item Weight: 8 Kilograms Material: Rubber Brand: WATSON Colour: Black

Pros Cons Durable Limited weight Comfortable grip

9. SX Fitness Spare Rubber Combo 20Kg

The SX Fitness SpareRubber-coated weight plates are 20Kg (10Kgx2) weight combo in black. Compared to other rubber weight plate sets, this option offers 20kg of weight at a competitive price point. Each plate weighs 10kg, making them easier to handle and store compared to heavier plates, ideal for smaller spaces. With two 10kg plates, you can adjust the weight of your workouts to suit your fitness level and goals. The rubber coating protects your floors from scratches and reduces noise compared to metal plates.

Specifications of SX Fitness Spare Rubber Combo 20Kg Item Weight: 20 Kilograms Material: Rubber Brand: SX FITNESS Colour: Black- 20Kg Weight(10Kgx2)

Pros Cons Compact Limited weight Rubber coating Limited grip

10. BullrocK Olympic Cast Iron 2-inch

The BullrocKOlympic weight plates are made from cast iron. Thesecast iron plates are built to withstand heavy use and regular drops. The 2-inch diameter fits standard Olympic barbells, making them compatible with most equipment. Available in various weights from 1.25kg to 20kg, It allows you to adjust your workout intensity and target different muscle groups. This specific set offers 2.5kg plates (1.25kg x 2), perfect for beginners or those adding microplates to their existing set.

Specifications of BullrocK Olympic Cast Iron 2-inch Style Name: 2.5 kg Set (1.25 x 2) Item Weight: 2.5 Kilograms Material: Cast Iron Brand: BullrocK Colour: Black

Pros Cons Durable Potential rust Standard Olympic size Noisy

Top 3 Features for You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kore RW PVC Plate 10KG (5 KG X 2) PVC plates Smaller size Kore 5-40 Kg Spare Combo 5kg to 40kg per plate PVC, Rubber, Coloured Rubber, Steel, and Professional Metal plates Spare plates Aurion Weight Plates - Pack of 4 Pack of 4 (1 Kg x 4) Very light weights Small size FitBox Sports Blend Intruder 20 Kg 20 Kg (5 Kg x 4) Plastic blend material Smaller size Lifelong Rubber Weight Plates 30mm Dia Set 30mm Dia Made with iron and coated with rubber Slightly textured surface Spanco P.V.C, Concrete, Vinyl Standard 2 kg to 12 kg PVC plates Smaller size BODY MAXX PVC 10 Kg x 2 Pcs 10 Kg x 2 Pcs PVC plates Smaller size WATSON 8Kg(2Kgx4) Rubber Dumbbell Plates 30mm 8Kg(2Kgx4) Made with iron and coated with rubber Slightly textured surface SX Fitness Spare Rubber Combo 20Kg 20Kg (10Kgx2) Rubber coating Smaller size BullrocK Olympic Cast Iron 2-inch 2.5kg plates (1.25kg x 2) Cast iron plates 2-inch diameter

Best overall product The Kore RW PVC Plate is the best overall product. It is a 10KG (5 KG X 2) affordable and lightweight plate set for home workouts. Compared to otherweight plates made of different materials like iron or steel, PVC plates are generally cheaper. At 5kg each, these plates are easy to handle and move around, making them suitable for beginners or those with limited strength. The smaller size makes them ideal for storage in smaller spaces. PVC is a relatively durable material that can withstand regular use.

Best value for money product The Lifelong RubberWeight Plates is the best value for money product. It is a versatile 30-mm Dia weightlifting set that can be used for various exercises. It comes in a variety of weight options, making it suitable for beginners and experienced lifters alike. Made with iron and coated with rubber, these plates are built to last. The rubber coating also helps protect your floors from scratches and damage. With a variety of weight options available, you can adjust the weight of your workouts to suit your fitness level and goals. The plates have a slightly textured surface for a comfortable and secure grip.

Finding the "best"weight plates depends entirely on your individual needs and goals. Explore different types of plates.Standard weight plates are affordable, versatile, and suitable for most exercises. They are available in various weights and materials like iron, steel, or rubber.Olympic weight plates are larger and heavier, ideal for advanced lifters or those seeking heavier weights.Bumper weight plates are rubber-coated, quieter, and more durable than metal plates, perfect for Olympic lifts and home gyms.

Consider various materials forweight plates. PVC plates are lightweight and budget-friendly, good for beginners or bodyweight-assisted exercises. Iron or steel plates are durable but heavier, while rubber plates are quieter and more forgiving on floors. PVC is affordable but less durable. Choose plates that offer the weight range you need and allow for future progression. Textured surfaces offer better grip, while smooth plates might require lifting straps.

FAQs Question : What are the different types of weight plates? Ans : Different types of weight plates include standard with 1-inch holes, Olympic plates with 2-inch holes, bumper plates with rubber coating, fractional weight plates, and PVC plates. Question : What exercises can I do with weight plates? Ans : Do bicep curls, tricep extensions, lunges, rows, squats, deadlifts, shoulder presses, and many more. It depends on the plate type and equipment used. Question : What are the pros and cons of different materials for lifters? Ans : Iron/steel is durable and affordable but heavy. Rubber is quieter and protects floors, but more expensive. And PVC is lightweight, budget-friendly, but less durable. Question : What are the benefits of textured grips on plates? Ans : They offer better grip and prevent slipping, especially for heavier weights. Question : How much noise do weight plates make? Ans : Metal plates can be noisy, while rubber plates are quieter. Consider this for home gym settings.

