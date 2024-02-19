Best Whirlpool AC to keep your home cool this summer: Top 10 picks

If you are looking for a good AC this summer then welcome to our comprehensive guide to the best Whirlpool air conditioners, where we explore the best models from this renowned brand to keep you cool and comfortable. Whirlpool is known for its innovative technology and commitment to energy efficiency, making its ACs a popular choice for homes and offices alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a range of features such as advanced cooling technology, energy-saving modes, and user-friendly controls, Whirlpool air conditioners offer a superior cooling experience. Whether you're looking for a window AC, split AC or an inverter AC, Whirlpool has a variety of options to suit your needs.

In this guide, we'll delve into the top-rated Whirlpool air conditioners, highlighting their key features, performance, and energy efficiency. We'll also provide tips on choosing the right AC for your space and how to maintain it for optimal performance.

1. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its Intellisense inverter compressor and 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes. It has a 100% copper condenser coil for better cooling and low maintenance. The AC comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and a 5-year extended warranty on the compressor. It features 6th sense technology, a dust filter, stabilizer-free operation, and a gas leak indicator. The AC uses environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant gas.

Specifications of Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Features: Intellisense inverter compressor, 4-in-1 Convertible cooling modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling May be expensive 4-in-1 Convertible

2. Whirlpool 1.5 Tons 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (3DCOOL WIFI PRO 3S COPR INV, White)

The Whirlpool 1.5 Tons 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC provides efficient cooling with its 3-star energy rating and 6th Sense IntelliComfort Technology. It boasts 3D Cool Technology for faster and more even cooling, even at high temperatures up to 55 degrees. Voice and Wi-Fi enablement offer convenient control options. The AC comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and condenser and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Specifications Whirlpool 1.5 Tons 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (3DCOOL WIFI PRO 3S COPR INV, White)

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Features: 3D Cool Technology, 6th Sense IntelliComfort Technology

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient Cooling May be Expensive Convenient Voice and Wi-Fi Control May Require Professional Installation

3. Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its Intellisense inverter compressor and 4-in-1 Convertible cooling modes. It features a 100% Copper Condenser Coil for better cooling and durability, along with a Gas Leak Indicator for safety. The AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms and comes with a 1-year product warranty and 5 years extended warranty on the compressor. It operates on R32 refrigerant, which is environmentally friendly.

Specifications of Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 1.0 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Features: Intellisense inverter compressor, 4-in-1 Convertible cooling modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling May be noisy Environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant

4. Whirlpool 2.0 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Whirlpool 2.0 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC is designed for large rooms up to 200 square feet, offering powerful cooling with its Intellisense inverter compressor. Its 6th sense technology, along with a dust filter and hidden display, ensures efficient operation. The AC boasts a 100% copper condenser coil for better cooling and low maintenance. With a 3-star energy rating and eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, it's also environmentally conscious. Additional features like a self-clean function and gas leak indicator enhance convenience and safety.

Specifications of Whirlpool 2.0 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 2.0 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Features: Intellisense inverter compressor, 6th sense technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling for large rooms May be pricey for some Energy-efficient operation

5. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with features like 3D Cool Technology, 6th Sense IntelliComfort Technology and a 4-way swing for uniform cooling. It boasts 40% faster cooling and can operate even in high temperatures up to 55 degrees. The AC comes with a 1-year warranty on the product, 1 year on the condenser, and 10 years on the compressor, ensuring durability and peace of mind.

Specifications of Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Features: 3D Cool Technology, 6th Sense IntelliComfort Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with 3D Cool Technology None Uniform cooling with a 4-way swing

6. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC offers efficient cooling with its Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode and 3D CoolXtreme technology, capable of cooling even at 57°C. It features a PM 0.3 µ Filter for clean air, superior air circulation, and self-cleaning functionality. The stabilizer-free operation and 3D air modes enhance its usability. The 6 SENSE TECHNOLOGY WITH INDICATOR provides added convenience and efficiency.

Specifications of Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy rating: 5 Star

Features: Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, 3D CoolXtreme technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling May be expensive Clean air circulation

7. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 4 Star, Inverter Split AC

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 4 Star, Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with a 5-in-1 convertible cooling mode. It features 6th Sense technology for smart cooling and a high ISEER rating for energy efficiency. With a high capacity and a copper condenser, it ensures powerful and durable performance. The AC comes in a sleek white design, suitable for modern interiors.

Specifications of Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 4 Star, Inverter Split AC

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Energy rating: 4 Star

Features: 6th Sense technology, 5-in-1 Convertible cooling mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with convertible mode High initial cost Energy-efficient with a 4-star rating

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity Energy rating Features Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Intellisense inverter compressor, 4-in-1 Convertible cooling modes Whirlpool 1.5 Tons 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (3DCOOL WIFI PRO 3S COPR INV, White) 1.5 Tons 3 Star 3D Cool Technology, 6th Sense IntelliComfort Technology Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.0 Ton 3 Star Intellisense inverter compressor, 4-in-1 Convertible cooling modes Whirlpool 2.0 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC 2.0 Ton 3 Star Intellisense inverter compressor, 6th sense technology Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star 3D Cool Technology, 6th Sense IntelliComfort Technology Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, 3D CoolXtreme technology Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 4 Star, Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 4 Star 6th Sense technology, 5-in-1 Convertible cooling mode

Best value for money The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers a great balance between features and affordability. With 3D Cool Technology and 6th Sense IntelliComfort Technology, it ensures efficient cooling and comfort. The 3-star energy rating helps in saving on electricity bills. It's suitable for medium-sized rooms and comes with a reliable brand name. Overall, it provides good value for money for those looking for a reliable and efficient split AC without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product. With its 5-star energy rating, it is highly energy efficient, leading to lower electricity bills. The AC features a Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode and 3D CoolXtreme technology, ensuring fast and effective cooling. Its capacity of 1.5 tons makes it suitable for medium-sized rooms. Whirlpool's reputation for quality and performance further enhances the appeal of this AC. Overall, it offers the best combination of energy efficiency, cooling performance, and features.

How to find the best Whirlpool AC?

To find the perfect Whirlpool AC, consider the room size, energy efficiency, and additional features. Measure your room to determine the AC capacity needed. Look for energy ratings, with higher ratings indicating better efficiency. Consider features like inverter technology for energy savings, air purification systems, and smart connectivity options. Read user reviews and expert opinions to gauge performance and reliability. Compare prices across brands to find the best deal. It's also advisable to buy from reputable sellers or authorized retailers for warranty and service support.

FAQs Question : Q: What is the difference between inverter and non-inverter split ACs? Ans : A: Inverter ACs use variable speed motors that adjust to maintain the desired temperature, leading to energy savings and quieter operation. Non-inverter ACs operate at a fixed speed. Question : Q: How often should split ACs be serviced? Ans : A: Split ACs should be serviced at least once a year to ensure efficient operation and prevent issues. However, if you notice any problems, such as reduced cooling or unusual noises, it's best to get it serviced immediately. Question : Q: Can a split AC be installed by the user? Ans : A: It's recommended to have a professional install a split AC to ensure proper installation and prevent damage. Improper installation can lead to inefficiency and potential safety hazards. Question : Q: What is the lifespan of a split AC? Ans : A: With proper maintenance, a split AC can last around 10-15 years. Regular servicing, cleaning, and timely repairs can help prolong its lifespan. Question : Q: Do split ACs require a stabilizer? Ans : A: In most cases, modern split ACs come with inbuilt voltage stabilizers. However, if you experience frequent voltage fluctuations, it's advisable to use an external stabilizer to protect the AC.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

