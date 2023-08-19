Beware! Google will delete your account if it has been inactive for these number of days1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Google has informed that accounts that has not been used for two years could be subjected to potential deletion from 1 December, 2023.
Google will start deleting inactive accounts from 1 December, 2023. The tech giant sent out mails on Saturday informing users of the directive that they will start deleting unused or inactive account.
