Google has informed that accounts that has not been used for two years could be subjected to potential deletion from 1 December, 2023.

Google will start deleting inactive accounts from 1 December, 2023. The tech giant sent out mails on Saturday informing users of the directive that they will start deleting unused or inactive account.

According to reports, Google has increased the inactivity threshold to two years for all accounts across Google products and services.

One should note that this is not applicable to Google users if their account has been used for Google products and services even if not logged in directly.

However, if someone's Google account has remained inactive for a period of more than two years, that account has not even been used for accessing any Google products or services, the account will be susceptible to deletion from 1 December , 2023.

Notably, Google has informed that deletions of inactive Google accounts will not take place before December 2023. Although the extended period of two years becomes effective immediately.

To ensure the continuity of one's Google Account's active status, the simplest approach is to sign in to the account at least once every two years, recommends a report on Business Today.

In the event of an account being labelled as inactive, Google will dispatch a series of reminder emails to both the users and their designated recovery email addresses (if such recovery options have been provided). These reminders will be sent out at least 8 months prior to any action being taken, such as content deletion or account termination.

Once a Google account gets deleted it cannot be reclaimed. Further the associated Gmail account also gets deleted, and cannot be used for creating a new Google account.

