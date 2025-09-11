BGMI 4.0 Update: Krafton rolls out Spooky Soiree with new modes, weapons, features on Android — how to install

Spooky Soiree, the new version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, is now available as part of the BGMI 4.0 Update APK, which went live today, 11 September 2025. Krafton, the publisher of the popular battle royale game, has begun rolling out the update on Android devices.

How to install BGMI 4.0 APK? Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app on your mobile device.

​Step 2: Look for “BGMI” or “Battlegrounds Mobile India” in the search bar.

​Step 3: Select the official BGMI app developed by KRAFTON, Inc.

​Step 4: Click on the “Install” button. The app will start downloading and installing on your device. If you already have the game, it will display an update button.