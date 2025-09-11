Subscribe

BGMI 4.0 Update: Krafton rolls out Spooky Soiree with new modes, weapons, features on Android — how to install

Krafton has released the Spooky Soiree update for Battlegrounds Mobile India on September 11, 2025, as part of the BGMI 4.0 Update Apk, now being rolled out to Android users.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published11 Sep 2025, 08:54 AM IST
BGMI 4.0 update now live: Spooky Soiree available on Android.
Spooky Soiree, the new version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, is now available as part of the BGMI 4.0 Update APK, which went live today, 11 September 2025. Krafton, the publisher of the popular battle royale game, has begun rolling out the update on Android devices.

How to install BGMI 4.0 APK?

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app on your mobile device.

​Step 2: Look for “BGMI” or “Battlegrounds Mobile India” in the search bar.

​Step 3: Select the official BGMI app developed by KRAFTON, Inc.

​Step 4: Click on the “Install” button. The app will start downloading and installing on your device. If you already have the game, it will display an update button.

​Step 5: Launch the game. After the installation is finished, you will see a “Play” button. Tap it to open the game and start the in-game resource download.

 
 
