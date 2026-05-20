BGMI 4.4 update now available for Android users in India with Hero’s Crown mode, new features

KRAFTON India has officially started rolling out the Version 4.4 Update for the much-awaited BGMI 4.4 update for Android users across the country. The latest patch is now live on the Google Play Store, bringing a host of new gameplay additions, visual upgrades, and the all-new “Hero’s Crown” themed mode to Battlegrounds Mobile India players.

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Krafton India began a phased rollout to ensure servers don’t crash under the heavy load of millions of players downloading the update simultaneously. Check out the Google Play Store Link below.

BGMI 4.4 Apk Download Link (Google Play Store) – Click Here

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What’s New in Version 4.4? Erangel will undergo major structural changes, with the Ruins and Ferry Pier becoming majestic marble temples.

A whole new floating island named Hero’s Crown will be added to the game, too. This will serve as a high-risk hotspot drop point, and upon landing there, the player will get another opportunity to recall. Lastly, the sun chariots will offer a thrilling experience for all gamers, along with some new boss fights. Inspired by mythology-themed combat arenas, the mode revamps several areas in Erangel with giant marble temples, redesigned structures, and ancient battleground aesthetics. Popular locations such as Ruins and Ferry Pier have reportedly received significant visual changes as part of the update.

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According to the rollout schedule shared by KRAFTON, the update is being released in phases to avoid server overload due to the massive number of simultaneous downloads.

Android users started receiving the update from 6:30 AM IST, with a wider rollout expected by 9:30 AM IST and complete availability for all users by 11:30 AM IST. iOS users are expected to receive the update later in the day through the Apple App Store, while the official APK download link is scheduled to go live around 12:30 PM IST.

The update also introduces a new floating island called “Crown’s Abode,” which serves as a high-risk, high-reward loot zone. Players landing there can reportedly access premium supplies and additional recall opportunities during matches. KRAFTON has also added Sun Chariots, a new mobility feature that allows players to engage in special boss fights for rare loot drops.

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Apart from map changes, BGMI 4.4 brings several new combat trials, including Spartan’s Trial, Icarus’ Trial, and Achilles’ Trial. These challenges offer temporary boosts such as flying abilities, defensive buffs, and enhanced attack powers, adding a fresh strategic layer to gameplay.

Players can download the latest update directly through the Google Play Store once it becomes available for their device. KRAFTON has advised users to ensure they have sufficient storage space and a stable internet connection before starting the download.