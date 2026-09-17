BGMI 4.6 update: India’s first original character Kiaraa launch date, story, boss fight and rewards

KRAFTON India is introducing its first original character with Indian Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players. The character is named “Kiaraa”, created by the in-house art team at KRAFTON India, and will be released in the BGMI 4.6 update. The update will be rolled out on 16th September 2026, and Kiaraa will be available later on 8th October 2026.

Kiaraa is more than just a new character skin. Around her, KRAFTON India has developed a unique environment with an India-themed bazaar on Erangel, a boss battle, festive items and a themed collection. The content is being added as part of the broader festive season updates and targeted towards Indian players.

BGMI 4.6 update: When is Kiaraa coming? According to the official BGMI website, the 4.6 update arrives on September 16. However, after the update launches, Kiaraa won't be available right away.

BGMI 4.6 update: September 16, 2026

Kiaraa launch: October 8, 2026

India-specific Prize Path: October 22 to November 15, 2026 However, players will have to wait until October 8 to get Kiaraa's dedicated content.

What is Kiaraa's name in BGMI? KRAFTON India calls Kiaraa its first original character IP developed solely by its Indian in-house art team for BGMI. Kiaraa has been designed for an Indian setting and story, as opposed to characters or content created with collaborations.

The character is linked to a new Bazaar on Erangel and a series of themed gameplay elements. KRAFTON's earlier release of a localised character, 'Anamika', is further enhanced with Kiaraa, which adds a larger in-game world to the concept.

Kiaraa brings a new Diwali-themed bazaar to Erangel The new bazaar has been built in the Indian and Diwali theme. It will also be the place where Kiaraa will meet with her boss.

Players must locate four lamps in the courtyard of the Bazaar in the shape of peacocks. The summon points will summon Kiaraa and begin the boss fight. Kiaraa is armed with a bow and arrows, featuring attacks which may be launched from above.

Kiaraa Nakshatra Collection brings themed rewards KRAFTON India is also launching the Kiaraa Nakshatra collection. The collection contains a number of themed items, such as:

Kiaraa Nakshatra Set

Divine Peacock Glider

Divine Radiance SCAR-L

Divine Chariot Buggy

Arrow Rain Emote

Divine Edge Machete There will also be an Exchange Center and daily log-in rewards and Kiaraa Arena challenges.

BGMI gets its first India-specific Prize Path KRAFTON India will also be launching the first-ever India-specific Prize Path for BGMI. The Diwali-themed progression event will take place between 22nd October and 15th November and will have 20 stages where the reward is festive.

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