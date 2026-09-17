BGMI 4.6 update: India’s first original character Kiaraa launch date, story, boss fight and rewards

KRAFTON India is introducing its first original character with Indian Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players. The character is named “Kiaraa”, created by the in-house art team at KRAFTON India, and will be released in the BGMI 4.6 update. The update will be rolled out on 16th September 2026, and Kiaraa will be available later on 8th October 2026.
Kiaraa is more than just a new character skin. Around her, KRAFTON India has developed a unique environment with an India-themed bazaar on Erangel, a boss battle, festive items and a themed collection. The content is being added as part of the broader festive season updates and targeted towards Indian players.
According to the official BGMI website, the 4.6 update arrives on September 16. However, after the update launches, Kiaraa won't be available right away.
However, players will have to wait until October 8 to get Kiaraa's dedicated content.
KRAFTON India calls Kiaraa its first original character IP developed solely by its Indian in-house art team for BGMI. Kiaraa has been designed for an Indian setting and story, as opposed to characters or content created with collaborations.
The character is linked to a new Bazaar on Erangel and a series of themed gameplay elements. KRAFTON's earlier release of a localised character, 'Anamika', is further enhanced with Kiaraa, which adds a larger in-game world to the concept.
The new bazaar has been built in the Indian and Diwali theme. It will also be the place where Kiaraa will meet with her boss.
Players must locate four lamps in the courtyard of the Bazaar in the shape of peacocks. The summon points will summon Kiaraa and begin the boss fight. Kiaraa is armed with a bow and arrows, featuring attacks which may be launched from above.
KRAFTON India is also launching the Kiaraa Nakshatra collection. The collection contains a number of themed items, such as:
There will also be an Exchange Center and daily log-in rewards and Kiaraa Arena challenges.
KRAFTON India will also be launching the first-ever India-specific Prize Path for BGMI. The Diwali-themed progression event will take place between 22nd October and 15th November and will have 20 stages where the reward is festive.
Kiaraa is KRAFTON India's expansion of its India-focused approach in BGMI. The character in particular will get her own dedicated story, location and boss fight, as well as themed collectibles, and will be one of the most notable additions that will be introduced in the game's festive-season content cycle.