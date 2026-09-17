BGMI 4.6 update: India’s first original character Kiaraa launch date, story, boss fight and rewards

KRAFTON India is introducing its first original character with Indian Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players. The character is named “Kiaraa”, created by the in-house art team at KRAFTON India, and will be released in the BGMI 4.6 update. The update will be rolled out on 16th September 2026, and Kiaraa will be available later on 8th October 2026.

Advertisement

Kiaraa is more than just a new character skin. Around her, KRAFTON India has developed a unique environment with an India-themed bazaar on Erangel, a boss battle, festive items and a themed collection. The content is being added as part of the broader festive season updates and targeted towards Indian players.

BGMI 4.6 update: When is Kiaraa coming? According to the official BGMI website, the 4.6 update arrives on September 16. However, after the update launches, Kiaraa won't be available right away.

BGMI 4.6 update: September 16, 2026

Kiaraa launch: October 8, 2026

India-specific Prize Path: October 22 to November 15, 2026 However, players will have to wait until October 8 to get Kiaraa's dedicated content.

What is Kiaraa's name in BGMI? KRAFTON India calls Kiaraa its first original character IP developed solely by its Indian in-house art team for BGMI. Kiaraa has been designed for an Indian setting and story, as opposed to characters or content created with collaborations.

Advertisement

The character is linked to a new Bazaar on Erangel and a series of themed gameplay elements. KRAFTON's earlier release of a localised character, 'Anamika', is further enhanced with Kiaraa, which adds a larger in-game world to the concept.

Kiaraa brings a new Diwali-themed bazaar to Erangel The new bazaar has been built in the Indian and Diwali theme. It will also be the place where Kiaraa will meet with her boss.

Players must locate four lamps in the courtyard of the Bazaar in the shape of peacocks. The summon points will summon Kiaraa and begin the boss fight. Kiaraa is armed with a bow and arrows, featuring attacks which may be launched from above.

Kiaraa Nakshatra Collection brings themed rewards KRAFTON India is also launching the Kiaraa Nakshatra collection. The collection contains a number of themed items, such as:

Advertisement

Kiaraa Nakshatra Set

Divine Peacock Glider

Divine Radiance SCAR-L

Divine Chariot Buggy

Arrow Rain Emote

Divine Edge Machete There will also be an Exchange Center and daily log-in rewards and Kiaraa Arena challenges.

BGMI gets its first India-specific Prize Path KRAFTON India will also be launching the first-ever India-specific Prize Path for BGMI. The Diwali-themed progression event will take place between 22nd October and 15th November and will have 20 stages where the reward is festive.

Also Read | Krafton wants more than gaming in India. AI and consumer internet are next

Kiaraa is KRAFTON India's expansion of its India-focused approach in BGMI. The character in particular will get her own dedicated story, location and boss fight, as well as themed collectibles, and will be one of the most notable additions that will be introduced in the game's festive-season content cycle.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.