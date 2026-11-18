KRAFTON India has rolled out the BGMI 4.7 update, bringing a winter-themed gameplay experience inspired by Norse mythology, new map changes, seasonal events and additional in-game activities to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Titled Arctic Chronicles, the latest update introduces a colossal mythical serpent called Jormungandr, whose movements and body will influence the terrain across three popular maps — Erangel, Livik and Vikendi. The update will remain active until January 18, 2027.

The BGMI 4.7 update will also introduce further content over the next two months, including the Erangel Subzero mode on December 3 and the Snow Festival on December 17. Players can also expect a special New Year countdown and midnight fireworks on December 31.

Here's everything players need to know about the BGMI 4.7 update, including its release schedule, new features and how to download it.

BGMI 4.7 update: What's new in Arctic Chronicles? Arctic Chronicles is the central attraction of the BGMI 4.7 update. Inspired by Norse mythology, the theme mode introduces Jormungandr, a giant mythical serpent that becomes part of the battleground environment.

The mode will be available on Erangel, Livik and Vikendi from November 18, 2026, to January 18, 2027.

Unlike conventional map updates, the new mode introduces environmental changes that create additional routes, hidden locations and vantage points for players.

Players can use a special horn to awaken the Ancient Beast's tail, which lifts a previously submerged tower out of the water. The newly accessible structure contains loot and provides additional opportunities for exploration.

Jormungandr's enormous body also becomes part of the terrain, creating new pathways and changing how players navigate the battleground.

The introduction of the mythical creature is expected to add a different dimension to exploration, movement and combat strategies across the three maps.

BGMI 4.7 update: Erangel Subzero mode explained Another major addition to BGMI 4.7 is Erangel Subzero, which will arrive in ranked matches on December 3, 2026.

The new mode follows a storyline involving a failed experiment that causes Tesonic satellites to crash onto Erangel, releasing freezing gas and triggering widespread environmental changes across the island.

Several familiar locations will undergo alterations as part of the winter-themed gameplay experience.

Key changes include:

- Frozen Stalber: The location will become covered in ice, giving the area a different appearance and gameplay environment.

- Satellite crash site: Shelter will be transformed into a satellite crash location, with supply items available for players to collect.

- Damaged Sosnovka Bridge: A section of the bridge will collapse, potentially affecting movement and rotations across the map.

- Cold-weather equipment: Specialised winter gear and vehicles will be introduced to complement the freezing environment.

The changes are expected to affect how players move across Erangel and approach encounters in ranked matches.

BGMI 4.7 Snow Festival: What's coming on December 17? The winter-themed content cycle will continue with the Snow Festival, scheduled to arrive on December 17.

The event will introduce an interactive winter-themed playground, adding seasonal activities and festive elements to the game.

KRAFTON has also confirmed a special New Year celebration for BGMI players on December 31.

The in-game countdown will begin at 8 pm IST and conclude with fireworks at midnight, marking the arrival of 2027.

BGMI 4.7 update release schedule Here are the key dates players should keep in mind:

Feature Release date

BGMI 4.7 update November 18, 2026

Arctic Chronicles November 18, 2026

Erangel Subzero December 3, 2026

Snow Festival December 17, 2026

New Year countdown December 31, 2026

Arctic Chronicles concludes January 18, 2027

BGMI 4.7 update: How to download on Android Android users can download the latest BGMI update through the Google Play Store. Follow these steps:

1. Open the Google Play Store on your smartphone.

2. Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

3. Open the game's official listing.

4. Tap the Update button.

5. Once the installation is complete, launch BGMI.

6. Download any additional in-game resources if prompted.

7. Restart the game if required.

How to download BGMI 4.7 update on iPhone

iPhone users can install the update through Apple's App Store.

1. Open the App Store on your iPhone.

2. Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

3. Open the official game listing.

4. Tap Update.

5. Launch the game after installation.

6. Download the required additional in-game resources.

Players who cannot see the update immediately can revisit their respective app stores later, as availability may vary during the rollout.

BGMI 4.7 update: What players can expect With Arctic Chronicles, KRAFTON is introducing more than a seasonal visual makeover. The addition of Jormungandr, interactive environmental elements, new exploration opportunities and changes to familiar locations could influence how players approach battles.

The subsequent arrival of Erangel Subzero and the Snow Festival will extend the update's content cycle through December, keeping the game centred on its winter theme into the New Year.