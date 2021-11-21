Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the third season of Battle of Gods – a gaming tournament exclusively for ROG Phone users with a chance to compete with others and showcase their skills. The Battle of Gods is an online weekly gaming tournament series for ROG Phone users starting November 24. The participants will go head-to-head in Battlegrounds Mobile India title Battle Royale (solo mode) to claim the ultimate prize pool of whopping ₹6,60,000.

Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Smartphone Division, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At ROG we are strongly connected to our community of users and constantly strive to bring exclusive and engaging activities. Since Pandemic has started we have been virtually engaging with the ROG Phone Community and delighting our community with exclusive online events. The response from the ROG Phone community to the ‘Battle of Gods’ is tremendous and overwhelming, which led us to bring the third season of the tournament."

“We are thankful to Krafton for their support to enable ROG Phone Users to experience Battle of Gods 3 within their favorite battle ground of – Battlegrounds Mobile India. We strongly believe that such tournaments will further encourage the adoption of responsible online gaming from the safety of our homes."

