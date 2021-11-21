BGMI alert: Asus third Battle of Gods tournament for ROG users

Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Smartphone Division, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At ROG we are strongly connected to our community of users and constantly strive to bring exclusive and engaging activities. Since Pandemic has started we have been virtually engaging with the ROG Phone Community and delighting our community with exclusive online events. The response from the ROG Phone community to the ‘Battle of Gods’ is tremendous and overwhelming, which led us to bring the third season of the tournament."