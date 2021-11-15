Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / BGMI maker removes 25 lakh accounts to stop cheating. Read details

BGMI maker removes 25 lakh accounts to stop cheating. Read details

Krafton has removed over 25 lakh accounts permanently who were into cheating
2 min read . 03:00 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • Krafton has banned 25,19,692 accounts permanently and 7,06,319 accounts temporarily

Krafton, the South Korean video gaming giant, has removed 25 lakh accounts in just over a month to eradicate cheating on Battlegrounds Mobile India popularly known as BGMI. The gaming company has said that it has acted against the cheaters. Since the last announcement, between October 1 and November 10, Krafton has banned 25,19,692 accounts permanently and 7,06,319 accounts temporarily.

“Krafton is constantly taking major efforts to eradicate cheating and cheaters on BGMI. In line with its efforts, Krafton now has cleaned out most of the cheaters in the game, making BGMI a much more fun experience, and will continue to take whatever step is necessary to keep BGMI fair and fun," said the BGMI maker.

Cheaters have no place in BGMI and in order to provide a fair gameplay environment to our players, we've been taking severe measures to remove cheaters from the game. Yes, we are aware that many players ran into cheaters even after we made our previous announcement on Sep 30th, it said.

The game maker stated that they have cleaned out most of the cheaters in the game, making BGMI a much more fun experience, and will continue to take whatever step is necessary to keep BGMI fair and fun.

Some of the steps undertaken by Krafton in that direction include:

A more powerful cheat detection and banning mechanism, which allowed the system to follow cheaters in real time and ban users who used unlawful methods.

Permabans, which replaced all interim bans with permanent bans, leaving no possibility for a second chance.

Manual verification and banning of accounts that use or promote illegal programs among high-rankers. The team is monitoring such accounts in real time and banning them permanently if any illegal programme is traced.

Real time monitoring of YouTube for any channels that promote illegal programs and blocking the channels immediately and if any cases are found.

