BGMI makers Krafton invests in this audio content platform

Lal Chand Bisu, Co-founder & CEO, Kuku FM said “Kuku FM is pioneering a new category for audio content by bringing premium, unique, and immersive digital audio experiences to our users. We have seen an unprecedented consumption of audio content amongst users in our country with 70% users coming from Tier 2 cities. We are excited to witness the evolution of this genre". He further adds, “We have great synergy of vision with KRAFTON and are thrilled to have them onboard as an integral investing partner. With this momentum, we are confident about hitting 10Mn active paid users by the end of this year and 50 Mn paid users by 2025."