Krafton Inc., creators of the popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) today, announced the signing of a business agreement with Solana Labs to support the design and marketing of blockchain-based games and services. Solana is a decentralized blockchain built to enable scalable, user-friendly apps for the world.

The two companies will collaborate in the marketing and designing of blockchain games and various blockchain technologies, as well as jointly cooperate on investment opportunities.

Last month, Krafton announced that it will get into the web 3.0 and NFT businesses based on its game development capability and operation experience acquired from BGMI that is loved by players around the country. Since then, the company has announced investments and collaborations with partners from other fields related to NFT, metaverse and blockchain, including Seoul Auction Blue, XX Blue and NAVER Z (Zepeto).

“KRAFTON will continuously see ways to work closely with blockchain companies like Solana Labs as we stride towards establishing our Web 3.0 ecosystem," said Hyungchul Park, Lead of Web 3.0 Roundtable at KRAFTON, Inc. He further added, “As one of the best global high-performance blockchain with strength in high speed and low fees, Solana represents the best of the Web 3.0 ecosystem and its technologies. Through this collaboration, KRAFTON will acquire the insight needed to accelerate its investment in and output of blockchain-based experiences."

"We're excited by KRAFTON’s commitment to build the future of gaming on Solana," said Johnny Lee - Head of Games Business Development at Solana Labs. "KRAFTON is an established innovator in the gaming industry, and we are excited to be part of their next level up. We are seeing gamers increasingly seek out on-chain games and gaming companies who respond quickly to this demand will set themselves up well for ongoing success."

