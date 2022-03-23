BGMI makers Krafton partners Solana Labs for blockchain based games and services

“KRAFTON will continuously see ways to work closely with blockchain companies like Solana Labs as we stride towards establishing our Web 3.0 ecosystem," said Hyungchul Park, Lead of Web 3.0 Roundtable at KRAFTON, Inc. He further added, “As one of the best global high-performance blockchain with strength in high speed and low fees, Solana represents the best of the Web 3.0 ecosystem and its technologies. Through this collaboration, KRAFTON will acquire the insight needed to accelerate its investment in and output of blockchain-based experiences."