Krafton Inc ., the South Korean video game developer, is introducing its March update with aerial battlefield, newly updated playground to the Battlegrounds Mobile India ( BGMI ). It has kept player feedback as central to this update and has introduced vibrant gameplay. The latest update comes with a bundle of surprises and will help players celebrate Holi right at the beginning of the gameplay. Krafton Inc. has changed the geography of Spawn Island and will enable players to use different colored balls to dye the central building.

Players will also be able to summon four giant statues representing strategy, courage, cooperation, and calmness, to trigger special performance during the gameplay.

Furthermore, as a part of the new update, players can fight it out with their enemies in an aerial battlefield called Nimbus Island. The aerial battlefield will exist for 5 minutes after the start of the game, where players will transform into colorful dolls and collect rare coins to loot powerful equipment.

In Nimbus Island, if a player is knocked out by an enemy, the doll's headgear will slowly become larger and float in the air. If a player is eliminated, they can return to the battlefield again.

Other additions to the game Include Vibrant Camp and Vehicle Radar settlements, which will allow players to collect fresh supplies and spot enemies by using a scanner.

Players can also ride around on an all-new colorful and foldable mountain bike. The bike is indestructible, portable in a backpack and furthermore, noiseless, making it perfect for sneaking up on your enemies.

Significant changes have been made to the BGMI playground, to create a new experience for players. The target shooting game has been migrated to the indoor shooting range with additional bunkers and different target types. Krafton is also upgrading the overall map by adding racetracks, players can choose to participate alone or with other players to get the thrill of racing within the game.

Krafton has optimized the UI and has made changes to give an overall smooth gaming experience to players. Sound adjustments have also been made basis player feedback, to make it more pleasant to the ears. Vehicle generation has also been optimized to prevent players from destroying or hiding the vehicles.

