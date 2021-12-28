The makers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Krafton, has yet again banned nearly 51,000 accounts permanently within a week. Between 20 December and December 26, Krafton banned 50,611 accounts which were involved in illegal programs and activities. The South Korean video gaming giant, had already removed 25 lakh accounts in just over a month to eradicate cheating on Battlegrounds Mobile India popularly known as BGMI. It has put the names of those banned on its website.

Prior to this action, the battleroyale game publisher banned 99,583 accounts this month itself.

The gaming company had earlier said that it acted against the cheaters. Since the last announcement, between October 1 and November 10, Krafton has banned 25,19,692 accounts permanently and 7,06,319 accounts temporarily.

“Krafton is constantly taking major efforts to eradicate cheating and cheaters on BGMI. In line with its efforts, Krafton now has cleaned out most of the cheaters in the game, making BGMI a much more fun experience, and will continue to take whatever step is necessary to keep BGMI fair and fun," said the BGMI maker.

Cheaters have no place in BGMI and in order to provide a fair gameplay environment to our players, we've been taking severe measures to remove cheaters from the game. Yes, we are aware that many players ran into cheaters even after we made our previous announcement on Sep 30th, it said.

The game maker stated that they have cleaned out most of the cheaters in the game, making BGMI a much more fun experience, and will continue to take whatever step is necessary to keep BGMI fair and fun.

